Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.7.1

Password Manager
  • Remove user verification for passkeys: The recent update requiring user verification for using a passkey on the browser extension has been temporarily rolled back.
  • PRF-Enabled Passkeys will persist through account encryption key rotation: PRF keys used when logging into Bitwarden with a passkey will now persist if users rotate their account encryption key. Learn more here.
  • Invite clarification for emergency contacts and Providers: Trusted emergency contacts and Provider users will now move to a "Needs confirmation" state after they've accepted an invitation to make your next steps clearer.
  • Bulk assign items to collections: From the Vaults view, you can now bulk assign items to an organization's collections. A previous version of this feature was called "Move to organization". Learn more here.
  • Renamed adding items to folders: From the Vaults view, the option to add item to a folder has been renamed from "Move selected" to "Add to folder". Learn more here.
  • Deprecate desktop app setting: The desktop app can now approve device logins by default. Learn more here.
  • Improved SSO identifier workflow: Admins can now distribute the URL of the Enterprise single sign-on screen with their SSO identifier included as a query parameter to automatically redirect organizations members to the IdP for a more streamlined SSO experience. Learn more here.
Secrets Manager
  • Add direct access to a secret: People and machine accounts can now be directly granted access to a secret rather than requiring a project as an intermediary. Learn more here.
Self-hosting
  • Support for bulk device approval: Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support bulk device approval for SSO with trusted devices. Learn more here.
Plans and Pricing
  • Invoicing update, monthly-billed organizations: Teams and Enterprise organizations billed monthly will see any prorated seat count adjustments included in their next occurring monthly invoice, rather than in a newly generated invoice per seat count change.
  • Invoicing update, annually-billed organizations: Teams and Enterprise organizations billed annually will see any prorated seat count adjustments included in a once-a-month adjustment invoice, rather than in an immediately-generated separate invoice per seat count change.

Bitwarden 2024.6.3

Password Manager
  • SSO with trusted device bulk approval: Admins and owners may now approve trusted device requests in bulk using the web app or CLI.
  • Legacy user encryption key migration: Bitwarden accounts created prior to 2021 will have their account encryption keys migrated to Bitwarden's modern user symmetric key. These users will be logged out of non-web Bitwarden clients until they have completed the migration by logging into the Bitwarden web client. Learn more about Bitwarden encryption here.
Self-hosting
  • Support for more collection management options: Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support the Owners and admins can manage all collections and items collection management option. Learn more here.

Bitwarden 2024.6.1

Password Manager
  • Collections management update: A collection management option has been added that allows you to determine whether admins and owners are automatically provided management permissions to all collections, and the items therein, in your organization. Learn more here.

densoN 25 juli 2024 00:21
Wat zijn de voordelen van bitwarden ten opzichte van een KeepassXC voor het beheren van een persoonlijke wachtwoordkluis?

Ik gebruik momenteel KeepassXC en heb de database op mijn cloud storage. Met bitwarden moet ik mijn kluis aan het internet blootstellen of op mobiele devices een VPN tunnel opbouwen naar mijn huisnetwerk, wat een enorme battery drain oplevert. Daarnaast verlies ik toegang tot mijn wachtwoordenkluis zodra er een storing optreedt op mijn internetverbinding of in de configuratie van bitwarden container.

Moderne functionaliteiten zoals browser integratie, mobile apps, passkeys, hardware tokens, mfa, etc. zijn bij mijn weten in beide oplossingen beschikbaar.

Wat ik me afvraag is of er ook sterke voordelen zijn die ik mogelijk over het hoofd zie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door densoN op 25 juli 2024 00:22]

Azula @densoN25 juli 2024 01:03
Ik kan je geen vergelijking geven, aangezien ik eigenlijk enkel ervaring heb met LastPass en Bitwarden.

Maar voor Bitwarden heb je geen constante connectie nodig met de server :)
Het is echt enkel een sync, dus je kan ook bijv enkel thuis het syncen doen als je het niet wilt blootstellen aan het internet en alles thuis wilt houden.

Hopelijk heb je hier iets aan!
densoN @Azula25 juli 2024 08:53
Daar heb ik zeker iets aan. Bedankt voor de tip!
L0g0ff @densoN25 juli 2024 07:52
Ik ben net sinds een paar weken over naar vaultwarden in een docker container nadat er voor de zoveelste keer wachtwoorden niet correct opgeslagen werden.

Je oplossing voor vpn. Kijk eens naar tailscaile ;) Die drain is te verwaarlozen.
DikkieDick @L0g0ff25 juli 2024 11:27
ik draai bijna anderhalf jaar op deze manier: vaultwarden in een docker container met dan ook de premium features van Bitwarden. Draait als een zonnetje. Wel soms dat ie een wachtwoord niet automatisch kan vinden en ik hem dan ff opzoek en dat ie dan hem weer op wil slaan en je dan kijkt en ziet dat de URL er wel in stond. Moet het nog steeds wat verfijnen/vervolmaken. Maar langzamerhand komen we er wel.
Oon @densoN25 juli 2024 08:03
Ik gebruik momenteel KeepassXC en heb de database op mijn cloud storage. Met bitwarden moet ik mijn kluis aan het internet blootstellen of op mobiele devices een VPN tunnel opbouwen naar mijn huisnetwerk, wat een enorme battery drain oplevert. Daarnaast verlies ik toegang tot mijn wachtwoordenkluis zodra er een storing optreedt op mijn internetverbinding of in de configuratie van bitwarden container.
Ik heb Vaultwarden draaien, gewoon achter een reverse proxy met toegang naar het internet (want ik deel deze instance met bijv. mijn ouders). Daar is echt geen VPN voor nodig.
Ik heb wel een VPN draaien, mijn FRITZ!Box router heeft een ingebouwde Wireguard server en die heb ik 24/7 aan staan op mijn telefoon, dat is echt niet merkbaar in het batterijgebruik.

Zoals al gezegd is een groot voordeel van Bitwarden dat je juist geen last hebt van storingen, je synct je vault naar je apparaten en als je container even wegvalt merk je daar niks van
beerse @densoN25 juli 2024 08:52
Tussen bitwarden en keepass: Ze zijn beide vrij te gebruiken. Daarmee kan je zelf zien welke voor jou situatie jou het beste bevalt. Zelf gebruik ik ze beide (naast nog 2 andere...)

Voor bitwarden vind ik de online beschikbaarheid en integratie in de browser wel een voordeel. Daarmee heb ik daar veel web-gebonden accounts in zitten.
Voor de keepass varianten is het voordeel dat ze een goede 'autotype' mogelijkheid hebben. Daarmee gebruik ik die voor de accounts op de diverse systemen waar ik zakelijk bij moet.
Daarnaast heb ik nog een wachtwoord kluis van voordat ik de bovenstaande 2 gebruikte, vooral voor accounts die nog niet zijn overgezet of die ik liever niet online of in mijn zakelijke omgeving heb.
densoN @beerse25 juli 2024 14:51
Ik gebruik zelf ook de KeepassXC browser add-in. Zijn er specifieke voordelen van de browser addin die naar jou idee prettiger/beter werken binnen Bitwarden?
beerse @densoN26 juli 2024 08:59
Geen idee, ik gebruik bitwarden als opvolger van safeincloud omdat die laatste niet mee wil werken op een chromebook en onder linx, de web-client van safeincloud heeft een lokale service nodig.

Keepassxc gebruik ik niet met een agent in de browser, die gebruik ik vooral voor remote login en dat meerdere lagen diep en dan is autotype heel welkom.
johnbetonschaar @densoN25 juli 2024 13:31
Met bitwarden moet ik mijn kluis aan het internet blootstellen of op mobiele devices een VPN tunnel opbouwen naar mijn huisnetwerk, wat een enorme battery drain oplevert
Ik heb geen ervaring met self-hosten van BitWarden, maar volgens mij kan dat prima en veilig zonder VPN, mits goed geconfigureerd is de vault zelf volkomen waardeloos voor derden. Waar ik wel ervaring mee heb is permanente VPN naar je thuis netwerk op al je mobiele devices, ik doe dat al jaren en de battery drain is echt te verwaarlozen. Ik gebruik WireGuard en het percentage in de app battery drain op mijn iPhone komt zelden boven de 1% uit. Dus voor je batterij verbruik hoef je het niet laten…

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnbetonschaar op 25 juli 2024 13:33]

densoN @johnbetonschaar25 juli 2024 14:53
Dan moet ik toch een keer naar mijn eigen setup kijken. Ook op internet kom ik veel klachten tegen, dus ik lijk niet de enige. Mogelijk dat een split tunnel een positief effect heeft op het verbruik.
PdeBie 24 juli 2024 22:25
Nog steeds mijn favoriete PW manager. Simpel in gebruik en super uitgebreid.
TrackZero1972 24 juli 2024 22:52
"Remove user verification for passkeys" hallelujah!
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@TrackZero197225 juli 2024 09:10
Ik vermoed dat je te vroeg juicht:
The recent update requiring user verification for using a passkey on the browser extension has been temporarily rolled back.
Dit komt over niet al te lange termijn weer terug.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 25 juli 2024 09:10]

sellh @Bor26 juli 2024 14:10
Ik vind het ook een hele vervelende toevoeging. Maakt het inlogproces omslachtiger.

Maar wat zal de reden zijn om het tijdelijk te verwijderen en dan weer terug te brengen?
Misschien wordt het gebruik ervan (na bezwaren van gebruikers) optioneel en wordt dat nu op die manier geprogrammeerd?
Kristof 25 juli 2024 09:46
Als je naar de downloadpage gaat, krijg je versie 2024.6.4 ipv 2024.7.1
Ook na install een "check for updates" geeft geen nieuwere versie
philippe59 @Kristof25 juli 2024 18:31
Er zijn verschillende Bitwarden client apps (web, browser extension, desktop, and cli), en de releases lopen niet altijd (of altijd niet?) synchroon. Zie hier: https://github.com/bitwarden/clients/releases
ustinov 25 juli 2024 11:35
Dus dat je elke keer de desktop app moet unlocken voor je met biometrics de browser plug-in kunt unlocken is nog steeds niet gefixt?
Heeft me uren gekost voordat ik er achter kwam dat ze dat bewust zo hadden gewijzigd.
JoHnnY-Btm 25 juli 2024 14:52
KeepassXC prima laternatief

