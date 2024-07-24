Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.7.1 Password Manager Remove user verification for passkeys: The recent update requiring user verification for using a passkey on the browser extension has been temporarily rolled back.

PRF-Enabled Passkeys will persist through account encryption key rotation: PRF keys used when logging into Bitwarden with a passkey will now persist if users rotate their account encryption key. Learn more here.

Invite clarification for emergency contacts and Providers: Trusted emergency contacts and Provider users will now move to a "Needs confirmation" state after they've accepted an invitation to make your next steps clearer.

Bulk assign items to collections: From the Vaults view, you can now bulk assign items to an organization's collections. A previous version of this feature was called "Move to organization". Learn more here.

Renamed adding items to folders: From the Vaults view, the option to add item to a folder has been renamed from "Move selected" to "Add to folder". Learn more here.

Deprecate desktop app setting: The desktop app can now approve device logins by default. Learn more here.

Improved SSO identifier workflow: Admins can now distribute the URL of the Enterprise single sign-on screen with their SSO identifier included as a query parameter to automatically redirect organizations members to the IdP for a more streamlined SSO experience. Learn more here. Secrets Manager Add direct access to a secret: People and machine accounts can now be directly granted access to a secret rather than requiring a project as an intermediary. Learn more here. Self-hosting Support for bulk device approval: Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support bulk device approval for SSO with trusted devices. Learn more here. Plans and Pricing Invoicing update, monthly-billed organizations: Teams and Enterprise organizations billed monthly will see any prorated seat count adjustments included in their next occurring monthly invoice, rather than in a newly generated invoice per seat count change.

Invoicing update, annually-billed organizations: Teams and Enterprise organizations billed annually will see any prorated seat count adjustments included in a once-a-month adjustment invoice, rather than in an immediately-generated separate invoice per seat count change. Bitwarden 2024.6.3 Password Manager SSO with trusted device bulk approval: Admins and owners may now approve trusted device requests in bulk using the web app or CLI.

Legacy user encryption key migration: Bitwarden accounts created prior to 2021 will have their account encryption keys migrated to Bitwarden's modern user symmetric key. These users will be logged out of non-web Bitwarden clients until they have completed the migration by logging into the Bitwarden web client. Learn more about Bitwarden encryption here. Self-hosting Support for more collection management options: Self-hosted Bitwarden servers now support the Owners and admins can manage all collections and items collection management option. Learn more here. Bitwarden 2024.6.1 Password Manager Collections management update: A collection management option has been added that allows you to determine whether admins and owners are automatically provided management permissions to all collections, and the items therein, in your organization. Learn more here.