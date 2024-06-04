Versie 8.6.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.8 bug-fixes & enhancements: Fix a crash in Column Editor caused by an arithmetic overflow. (Fix #15144)

Fix the issue where any negative repeat value in Column Editor causes a hang. (Fix #15153)

Fix an extra space being inserted in HEX mode issue in Column Editor. (Fix #15168)

Fix a visual glitch of the toolbar pressed buttons in dark mode. (Fix #15225)

Add auto-indent feature for Python. (Fix #15122)

Fix the issue where “show control characters” settings not remembered when switching to another tab. (Fix #13988)

Fix the missing monitoring disabled state icon from the fluent icon set on the toolbar. (Fix #15217)

Adjusted the inaccurate naming of indent settings in thee Preferences dialog. (Fix issue)

Fix the issue where the customized color of active tab in inactive view is missing. (Fix #15140)

Introduce a new plugin command “NPPM_GETTABCOLORID” to retrieve the current tab color ID. (Fix #15115)

Allow the tree view dark mode customization for plugins. (Fix #15077)

Fix the popup dialog for updating not metioning ‘Notepad++’. (Fix #14668)