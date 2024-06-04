Software-update: Notepad++ 8.6.8

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.6.8 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.8 bug-fixes & enhancements:
  • Fix a crash in Column Editor caused by an arithmetic overflow. (Fix #15144)
  • Fix the issue where any negative repeat value in Column Editor causes a hang. (Fix #15153)
  • Fix an extra space being inserted in HEX mode issue in Column Editor. (Fix #15168)
  • Fix a visual glitch of the toolbar pressed buttons in dark mode. (Fix #15225)
  • Add auto-indent feature for Python. (Fix #15122)
  • Fix the issue where “show control characters” settings not remembered when switching to another tab. (Fix #13988)
  • Fix the missing monitoring disabled state icon from the fluent icon set on the toolbar. (Fix #15217)
  • Adjusted the inaccurate naming of indent settings in thee Preferences dialog. (Fix issue)
  • Fix the issue where the customized color of active tab in inactive view is missing. (Fix #15140)
  • Introduce a new plugin command “NPPM_GETTABCOLORID” to retrieve the current tab color ID. (Fix #15115)
  • Allow the tree view dark mode customization for plugins. (Fix #15077)
  • Fix the popup dialog for updating not metioning ‘Notepad++’. (Fix #14668)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.6.8/
Bestandsgrootte 4,75MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-06-2024 07:11 13

04-06-2024 • 07:11

13

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

05-05 Notepad++ 8.8.1 1
28-04 Notepad++ 8.8 3
02-04 Notepad++ 8.7.9 9
08-03 Notepad++ 8.7.8 7
08-02 Notepad++ 8.7.7 27
28-01 Notepad++ 8.7.6 7
25-12 Notepad++ 8.7.5 0
05-12 Notepad++ 8.7.4 0
02-12 Notepad++ 8.7.3 20
28-11 Notepad++ 8.7.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
8
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Foechoer 4 juni 2024 10:02
De titel op hun website is ook opmerkelijk:
https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.6.8/ Notepad++ v8.6.8: Support Taiwan's Sovereignty
grimson @Foechoer4 juni 2024 10:26
De ontwikkelaar heeft in het verleden al enkele politieke statements gemaakt zoals in de releasnotes historie te zien is.
Vooralsnog zou ik deze uitingen als 'pro Westers' zien maar stel dat deze anti westers zouden zijn. Zou je dan nog deze software gebruiken zou ik mijzelf stellen dan. Maargoed, iedereen heeft een mening maar kan deze misschien wel of niet soms beter voor zich houden?
DrPoncho @grimson4 juni 2024 13:14
Waarom zou hij z'n mening voor zich moeten houden? Hij geeft de software gratis weg. Ben je het er niet mee eens, of neem je er om wat voor reden aanstoot aan? Dan gebruik je het niet. Maar beetje raar dat hij er zijn mening niet aan zou mogen koppelen, nadat hij eerst vele honderden uren aan gewerkt heeft en het vervolgens kosteloos weggeeft. Overigens, zelfs al zou hij er geld voor vragen, zou 't hem nog vrij staan (binnen de kaders van de wet uiteraard).
grimson @DrPoncho4 juni 2024 18:11
Ik zei niet specifiek dat hij zijn mening voor zicht moest houden, dat is juist de open vraag. Wat mij betreft is het om het even. Maar of het verstandig is dat moet iemand dan maar voor zichzelf bepalen.
The Third Man @grimson4 juni 2024 19:02
Waarom stel je de vraag dan :?
DrPoncho @grimson4 juni 2024 20:21
Waarom zou het voor hem niet verstandig zijn, omdat z'n verkoop anders instort?

Je stelling is nogal vaag, ik snap niet helemaal waar je naartoe wilt hiermee.
Anonymoussaurus @Foechoer4 juni 2024 10:20
Daar is uitleg over gegeven: https://notepad-plus-plus.org/news/v868-about-taiwan/
twkr18526 4 juni 2024 07:58
Wat is het beste alternatief voor notepad++ op de mac om bijv XML documenten te vergelijken, pretty prints etc? Iets wat minder zwaar is dan Visual Studio. Brackets misschien?
Webgnome @twkr185264 juni 2024 08:17
Sublime is wel een goede. Met de juiste plugins komt het aardig in de buurt. Al is vscode ook wel een goede derde
Oaknut @twkr185264 juni 2024 08:23
  • Sublime text; licht en simpel, maar de UI is wel volledig naar wens aan te passen. Af en toe zal 'ie vragen of je niet de betaalde versie wilt kopen, maar indien je dat nog niet wilt kun je dat wegklikken en zo lang gratis gebruiken als je wilt.
  • Verder kun je ook al veel tegenwoordig met browsers en browser-extensions / add-ons / plugins.
    • Firefox heeft bijvoorbeeld ingebouwde syntax highlighting, pretty-print en andere functies voor het bekijken van XML, JSON, etc.
  • Verder heb je ook nog programma's zoals VS Code zoals @PageFault aanraadt, Atom (Open Source! Maar vind ik zelf minder handig dan Sublime of VS Code), en je kunt vanuit de terminal nog altijd in een editor als Nano werken (die is als het goed is al voorgeïnstalleerd op je Mac).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oaknut op 22 juli 2024 14:38]

PageFault @twkr185264 juni 2024 08:09
Visual Studio Code wellicht? Gratis.
dreester @twkr185264 juni 2024 08:23
Visual Studio Code heeft een mooie 'Compare' feature en is lichter dan Visual Studio. Andere optie is Sublime Text met de 'Compare Side-by-Side' package.
Samplex @twkr185264 juni 2024 09:49
Of VSCodium zonder Microsoft Telemetry

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq