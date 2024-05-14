Mozilla heeft versie 126 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer de kopieerlink zonder trackingfunctie verbeterd, is hardwareacceleratie voor de AV1-codec op Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M3-processor ingeschakeld en ondersteunt de browser een nieuwe en efficiëntere manier van contentencodering. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New The Copy Without Site Tracking option can now remove parameters from nested URLs. It also includes expanded support for blocking over 300 tracking parameters from copied links, including those from major shopping websites. Keep those trackers away when sharing links!

Firefox now supports Content-encoding: zstd (zstandard compression). This is an alternative to broti and gzip compression for web content, and can provide higher compression levels for the same CPU used, or conversely lower server CPU use to get the same compression. This is heavily used on sites such as Facebook.

Catalan is now available in Firefox Translations.

Enabled AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.

Telemetry was added to create an aggregate count of searches by category to broadly inform search feature development. These categories are based on 20 high-level content types, such as "sports,” "business," and "travel". This data will not be associated with specific users and will be collected using OHTTP to remove IP addresses as potentially identifying metadata. No profiling will be performed, and no data will be shared with third parties. (read more) Fixed Various security fixes. Changed The URL Paste Suggestion feature added in Fx125 was temporarily disabled while the team investigates a potential performance issue. The feature will be re-enabled in a future release once the performance issue is addressed. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 126 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

Added an option to disable/enable the Developer Tools' split console feature. Web Platform Implemented URL.parse(). Unlike the URL constructor, which throws when parsing fails, the static URL.parse() method returns null instead.

method returns instead. The CSS zoom property has been enabled by default following a lot of web compatibility and standardization work in the CSSWG.

Added support for CSS Custom :state() and CustomStateSet pseudo-classes.

and pseudo-classes. Added support for Screen Wake Lock API.

Added support for IDBFactory.databases for enumeration of IndexedDB databases. Unresolved On macOS, the text in the Crash Reporter dialog box is not localized for the non-en-US locales. This is tracked under Bug 1896097 and we will rollout a fix in a future release.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Fries)