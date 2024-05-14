Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 126.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 126 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer de kopieerlink zonder trackingfunctie verbeterd, is hardwareacceleratie voor de AV1-codec op Apple-hardware uitgerust met een M3-processor ingeschakeld en ondersteunt de browser een nieuwe en efficiëntere manier van contentencodering. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • The Copy Without Site Tracking option can now remove parameters from nested URLs. It also includes expanded support for blocking over 300 tracking parameters from copied links, including those from major shopping websites. Keep those trackers away when sharing links!
  • Firefox now supports Content-encoding: zstd (zstandard compression). This is an alternative to broti and gzip compression for web content, and can provide higher compression levels for the same CPU used, or conversely lower server CPU use to get the same compression. This is heavily used on sites such as Facebook.
  • Catalan is now available in Firefox Translations.
  • Enabled AV1 hardware decode acceleration on macOS for M3 Macs.
  • Telemetry was added to create an aggregate count of searches by category to broadly inform search feature development. These categories are based on 20 high-level content types, such as "sports,” "business," and "travel". This data will not be associated with specific users and will be collected using OHTTP to remove IP addresses as potentially identifying metadata. No profiling will be performed, and no data will be shared with third parties. (read more)
Fixed Changed
  • The URL Paste Suggestion feature added in Fx125 was temporarily disabled while the team investigates a potential performance issue. The feature will be re-enabled in a future release once the performance issue is addressed.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform Unresolved
  • On macOS, the text in the Crash Reporter dialog box is not localized for the non-en-US locales. This is tracked under Bug 1896097 and we will rollout a fix in a future release.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 126.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 126.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

17:00 Mozilla Firefox 139.0 16
18-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.4 13
13-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.3 10
02-05 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 9
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
Meer historie

Reacties (14)

atthias 14 mei 2024 20:35
voor degenen die deze nieuwe telemetry willen uitzetten zie hier https://support.mozilla.o...illa-help-improve-firefox
aaahaaap @atthias14 mei 2024 22:46
Jammer/Absurd dat ze dit doen ;( Tot welke categorie een search en dus de content die daarmee gezocht werd behoort is iets dat helemaal niet relevant is voor een browser.

Valt de nieuwe telemetry onder een van de bestaande opties of is het een nieuwe?

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaahaaap op 22 juli 2024 15:24]

atthias @aaahaaap15 mei 2024 09:39
dat is voor mij ook niet helder hoop onder bestaande want zie geen andere methode om dit eruit te halm
nietes @atthias14 mei 2024 23:55
Die gaat bij standaard uit als ik hem zelf opnieuw moet installeren of bij een ander
atthias @nietes15 mei 2024 09:41
hier ook heb gen behoefte eraan en jammer dat ze met hun privacy first houding verder blijven vasthouden aan opt out in plaats van opt in
desalniettemin
@atthias15 mei 2024 19:03
Ik zet het standaard altijd meteen uit.
atthias @desalniettemin15 mei 2024 19:06
hier ook
jaaoie17 @atthias18 mei 2024 09:32
Het gaat toch alleen om die 3 vinkjes ofniet? Die had ik altijd al uitstaan.
atthias @jaaoie1718 mei 2024 09:37
dat weet ik dus niet hoop van wel
GhostShinigami 15 mei 2024 10:08
Ik snap de houding richting het doorsturen van search gedrag. (Ben ook iemand die altijd door alle toggles heen gaat en alles wat uit kan uit zet..) maar aan de andere kant moet je je ook wel bedenken hoe anders hebben ze ook maar enig idee wat mensen willen aan functionaliteit of waar in ze zouden kunnen verbeteren?
Je moet toch wel ergens een bron van info hebben om te weten wat handig is voor mensen en wat gebruikt zal worden.
Stel ze maken een functie die lokaal Dino botten kan herkennen, maar zoals verwacht gebruikt maar 0.000001% het.. was het geen zinvolle tijd besteding.. maar stel dat 50% zoekt op sport uitslagen.. misschien kunnen ze die dan beter/sneller serveren bij wijze van..
Dus ik vind hem erg dubbel, maar snap wel waarom ze het willen. en opt in snap ik ook zeker, maar de vraag is of mensen het wel gaan aanzetten (het antwoord is nee..) dus daar heb je nagenoeg niets aan dan. Wat ze wel hadden kunnen doen is een popup ofzo die eenmalig toestemming vraagt, en uitlegt waarom ze dit doen.. dat zou denk ik de netste methode zijn geweest.
aaahaaap @GhostShinigami15 mei 2024 10:13
Een browser moet gewoon webpagina's goed en snel weergeven, wat er op die webpagina's staat kwa (categorie) content is helemaal niet relevant.
Als ze zich daar nou eens op zouden focussen (voor mij is Firefox nog steeds trager dan Chrome, maar ik weiger Chrome te gebruiken) en dingen als hardware acceleration voor decoding en encoding van video werkt ook nog steeds niet overal.

En ze krijgen genoeg feedback over dingen die mensen niet willen zoals de Pocket integratie en nog steeds is dat niet een normale extensions die je op de normale extension manier kunt verwijderen (of nog beter, die niet standaard meegeleverd wordt, maar je zelf toe kan voegen zoals elke extension). Ik geloof dus niet echt dat ze meer input nodig hebben en al helemaal niet dat de telemetry die hier geïntroduceerd wordt relevant is om het product nuttig te verbeteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaahaaap op 22 juli 2024 15:24]

computerjunky 14 mei 2024 23:53
Nu nog de optie weer toevoegen om tabs uit te schakelen en om de bovenbalk weer dun te maken. tot die tijd updaten we niet.

En er zit al tal van telemetrie in. zoek maar in about:config op telemetry ik heb er iets van 20 uit staan.
jaaoie17 @computerjunky18 mei 2024 09:34
Welke heb je allemaal uitgezet dan?
computerjunky @jaaoie1718 mei 2024 11:28
Alles waar het woord telemetrie in staat.

