Software-update: Unraid 6.12.9

Unraid logo (79 pix)Er is een update van Unraid OS uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden.

Voorheen had Unraid OS een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhing van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic stond tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro was dat ongelimiteerd. Vanaf deze versie is dat echter veranderd en moet dit jaarlijks worden verlengd om ondersteuning en updates te blijven krijgen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Docker
  • Ignore empty paths in the config file when adding or updating containers
  • Resolve certain issues in updating containers
  • Fix notifications when container updates are available
Management Access page
  • Resolve the issue of displaying IPv6 URLs
  • Remove support for legacy 'unraid.net' SSL certificates, and remove "UpdateDNS"
Diagnostics:
  • Include a php error log to help with troubleshooting
System Drivers:
  • resolve an issue with translations that prevented the page from displaying
UPC:
  • Resolve issues with single or double quotes in the server description
  • Don't try to start the unraid-api if it isn't installed
Various:
  • Fix redirect error when changing server description or model in http only mode or when changing server name in either http or https mode.
  • Increased /run tmpfs size limit from 32M to 128M
  • Introduce a delay between creating the GPT partition table and telling the kernel to re-read to prevent the "device or resource busy" error
  • shfs: fix highwater allocation method in association with zfs volumes
  • nfs: ensure NFSv4 mounts enabled by default
  • Resolve various PHP warnings
  • Change the default time server for new installs to "time.google.com"
Linux kernel
  • version 6.1.82

Unraid

Versienummer 6.12.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-03-2024 06:02
22 • submitter: Sjion

29-03-2024 • 06:02

22

Submitter: Sjion

Bron: Unraid

Update-historie

10-07 Unraid 7.3.2 2
29-05 Unraid 7.3.1 14
13-05 Unraid 7.3.0 31
10-05 Unraid 7.2.6 8
01-05 Unraid 7.2.5 6
25-02 Unraid 7.2.4 17
19-12 Unraid 7.2.3 5
21-11 Unraid 7.2.1 6
10-'25 Unraid 7.2.0 34
06-'25 Unraid 7.1.4 0
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Droxal 29 maart 2024 07:30
Iemand hier ervaring mee. Waarom zou je deze kiezen in plaats dan het gratis Truenas?
Ik ben aan het twijfelen voor mijn eigen NAS met 10 2de hands schijven.
Nu valt het wel tegen dat je Unraid jaarlijks moet gaan betalen. Dit vind ik trouwens niet terug op hun website.
4maself @Droxal29 maart 2024 08:11
Het abonnement is terug te vinden op de website.
Naast het stukje Free OS Updates for one year staat een icoontje waarin staat dat opvolgende OS-updates $36 per jaar kosten.

Een plus-punt voor mij persoonlijk was dat het OS zelf op een USB stick staat en ik dus geen opslag/slots daaraan kwijt ben.
De instellingen hierop kun je laten back-uppen naar Unraid, zodat je die makkelijk kan vervangen mocht de USB niet meer werken.
Je hebt ook nog een first party plugin om je servers op afstand te behren.
Tr1pke @4maself29 maart 2024 08:33
Usb boot = absolutely not done |:(
4maself @Tr1pke29 maart 2024 08:44
Over het algemeen ben ik het met je eens, maar omdat het OS naar RAM geladen wordt en reads/writes minimaal zijn heb ik er zelf niet zo veel problemen mee voor een thuis-servertje.
Al het belangrijke staat op de schijven, dus er valt ook niet zo veel te verliezen als de USB faalt. De downtime is er dan toch al omdat ik aan het rebooten ben.
DCG909 @4maself29 maart 2024 09:00
Plus, een paar backup maken als je tevreden bent als alles naar behoren draait js zo gedaan, dan heb je de plugins, settings etc. allemaal te pakken.

Heb zelf al een keer een usb verloren, maar toen was unraid gewoon instabiel op mijn systeem.
Nu draait het al dik anderhalf jaar als een huis en heb ik zelfs een gaming vm en mijn router erin draaien.
Tr1pke @4maself29 maart 2024 10:12
Kan je dan niet beter een usb 2 sata gebruiken en een echte sata connecteren via usb ipv een stick
Zorian @Tr1pke29 maart 2024 12:22
Nee, want Unraid gebruikt de UUID van de stick om de licentie te valideren. Iets wat een converter niet heeft.
4maself @Tr1pke29 maart 2024 13:26
Ik denk dat, naast het argument van @Zorian, er weinig meerwaarde is.
Over 2023 gezien bracht Unraid 7 releases uit. 2022 waren het er 9.
Buiten de aanpassingen aan je config zijn dat zulke lage aantallen je daadwerkelijk naar opslag aan het schrijven bent, dat het (voor mij in ieder geval) niet eens waard is om er een sata drive voor te gebruiken.

Ik heb net ook nog even een backup van de drive gedownload om te kijken hoe groot het was. De gezipte 511 MB geeft me nog minder reden om daar een ander opslagmedium voor te pakken :)
WaaaghNL @Tr1pke29 maart 2024 10:36
ESXi, TrueNAS, en Unraid. Deze zijn geoptimaliseerd voor het gebruik met USB drives. En in het geval van Unraid draai ik al jaren vanaf een simple sandisk stick van de action voor een tientje.
DrPoncho @Tr1pke29 maart 2024 08:47
Misschien eerst even in verdiepen voordat je wat roept
Tr1pke @DrPoncho29 maart 2024 10:12
Moeit u eens niet
Garfrost @Droxal29 maart 2024 11:31
Deze zelfde vraag heb ik zelf ook, maar mijn optie is simpelweg om beiden een maand te draaien en te zien welke ik uiteindelijk fijner vind werken.

De kosten maak ik mij niet zo'n zorgen om. $36,- per jaar om te verlengen is nu ook de wereld niet.
Vermoed zelf dat de kracht van Unraid een beetje in de Plug&Play knutselhoek wereld zit waar TrueNAS Scale meer opties heeft voor wat geavanceerdere zaken waardoor je zelf ook meer kennis nodig hebt. (Heb op de zaak een aantal TrueNAS Core systemen draaien puur voor data storage and sommige menu structuren zijn echt onnodig ingewikkeld om iets heel simpels te doen, weet niet hoe Scale dit doet)

Krijg vanmiddag de drie schijven binnen die ik nodig heb om de lab server op te zetten.. Zien wel wat er gebeurd!

Edit:

Inmiddels unraid draaien met een paar docker containers(ad guard, minecraft server, home assistant, palworld server e.d.), een router vm en een paar netwerk shares voor archief data en..

De interface is wat bizar soms. Sommige dingen staan volledig verspreid over de interface en waarom sommige dingen nu onder settings staan en andere onder tools snap ik de logica niet helemaal van.

Zaken van de ingebouwde app store zijn soms plugins, soms docker containers en het is niet altijd duidelijk wat nu wat is en waar de plugin terecht komt. Sommige onder tools, sommige in de gewone ui en sommige onder docker. Niet heel erg, maar alle links die naar developer of support pagina's staan geven vaak ook niet aan waar dit terecht komt.

De docker interface is onlogisch opgedeeld. Sommige dingen moet je heel docker voor uitzetten terwijl dit niet nodig is als ik simpelweg zelf wat doe op een ander docker systeem en eigen environment variabelen meegeven is wat omslachtig. Als je een container hernoemd dan slaat de ui op hol en verdwijnt het icoon wat toegewezen is aan je container en duurt het eeuwen voordat de pagina laad elke keer vanwege een timeout op het icoon.

Documentatie is af en toe wat vreemd omdat er blijkbaar vrij recent wat grote veranderingen geweest zijn dus je leest veelal dingen van een jaar terug die niet meer kloppen.

De manier waarop een caching module werkt vind ik echt totaal onzin en is niet echt cache voor mij, hij kopieert niet zelf Hot data naar de cache maar je stelt je shares in nieuw bestanden naar de cache te zetten en minimaal een uur later verplaatst unraid het naar de echte array en is het weg uit de cache. Welke idioot heeft dat bedacht en noemt het een cache?

Maar het draait, je raakt er aan gewend in vrij korte tijd. Weg van een paar kleine rariteiten draait het tot nog toe goed op de oude bak willekeurige hardware die ik er voor toebedeeld heb.
(hij ziet bijvoorbeeld vt-d niet terwijl het aan staat en vmware dit wel zag op hetzelfde bord)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Garfrost op 22 juli 2024 17:04]

Zorian @Droxal29 maart 2024 12:27
Ik heb zowel TrueNAS als Unraid gebruikt voor langere tijd, en ik verkies Unraid boven TrueNAS omdat:

- Je schijven kan mixen van verschillende groottes in 1 pool (dit vind ik een enorm pluspunt!)
- Het prima VM- én Docker functionaliteit heeft
- Het in zijn geheel makkelijker in te stellen is (subjectief)
- Het opstart vanaf USB naar RAM dus je geen poort kwijt bent aan een bootdisk
- Jaarlijks betalen is geen sprake van (hier), heb eenmalig een bedrag betaald en de licentie is lifetime geldig
- Permissies, rechten en andere zaken voor o.a. Samba zijn makkelijker in te stellen dan op TrueNAS (ook subjectief)
- Veel plugins en apps die erg handig zijn
- First party plugin om de server op afstand te kunnen benaderen
- iGPU passthrough naar o.a. Plex werkt feilloos d.m.v. 1 simpel argument aan de Docker te geven, in TrueNAS moest ik daarvoor nog van alles aanpassen in o.a. de bootarguments van TrueNAS zelf

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zorian op 22 juli 2024 17:04]

Globefrotter 29 maart 2024 10:55
Alweer abonnementsvormen: het nieuwe verdienmodel.
Links laten liggen dus.
haling 29 maart 2024 11:39
Dit stond op mijn short-list toen ik iets zocht thuis een clustertje op te zetten; ben toch blij dat ik voor Proxmox gegaan ben.
me23 @haling29 maart 2024 11:55
Ik heb de vergelijking met proxmox eerder gezien maar die begrijp ik niet helemaal. Voorzover ik begrijp is unraid bedoeld om een NAS te draaien met handige uitbreidingen o.a. docker containers.

Proxmox is sec gemaakt voor draaien van VM's en LXC containers (waarin je uiteraard weer docker containers kunt draaien).

Is het met unraid mogelijk om naast VM's en docker containers ook containers te maken met een eigen ip adres? In dat geval is het namelijk misschien wel interessant als vervanging van proxmox?
Sandwraith @me2330 maart 2024 06:32
Dat kan zeker. Mocht dat niet toereikend zijn, kan je ook in Unraid een LXC aanmaken (met eigen IPv4 en IPv6 adres)
me23 @Sandwraith30 maart 2024 11:16
Dat wordt standaard ondersteund met modules? Of moet je dan zelf op OS niveau aan de slag?
Sandwraith @me2331 maart 2024 12:13
Dat werkt via (zogeheten) Community Apps. Je dient dan deze als 'plugin' te installeren. Moet zeggen, het werkt uitstekend! Uiteraard is het qua images bij lange na niet zo uitgebreid als bij Proxmox, maar jah, ik zoek niet verder dan Debian, Ubuntu of Alpine voor mijn usecase.
sploony @haling29 maart 2024 14:09
Ik draai Unraid binnen Proxmox. Unraid is heel prettig, maar Proxmox is een stuk geavanceerder, wat betreft virtualisatie.

Beste van twee werelden.
me23 @sploony30 maart 2024 11:15
Dan gebruik je USB passthrough op proxmox denk ik? Klinkt wel als een plan.
Edit 2: Never mind, found it. Je moet eerst de VM aanmaken en daarna pas de USB stick toevoegen en als bootdevice zetten.

Edit 1: ik heb dit geprobeerd maar ik zie niet hoe ik de USB-stick met unraid kan gebruiken om te booten in proxmox. Ik kan natuurlijk een iso maken van de stick en die gebruiken maar ik vermoed dat dat niet gaat werken want de iso zal niet schrijfbaar zijn.

Hoe heb je dit geïnstalleerd in proxmox?

[Reactie gewijzigd door me23 op 22 juli 2024 17:04]

gijpie 29 maart 2024 16:45
Wel jammer dat tijdens dit soort discussies meestal OpenMediaVault onbesproken blijft. Ik heb dit inmiddels als zo'n drie jaar zonder problemen draaien en kan weinig ontdekken wat hieraan ontbreekt in het geval je een simpel thuis servertje wil laten draaien zonder de issues die ik wel ben tegengekomen met TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Scale.

TrueNAS en UnRaid zullen ongetwijfeld veel meer kunnen dan OMV maar er is altijd gezeik mee. Permissions, abacadabra van jails (core), etc. Daar nooit last mee gehad tijdens het gebruik van OMV. Ook voor het gebruik van ZFS is er een plugin beschikbaar in OMV dus daar hoef je het niet voor te laten. En met docker als service geïntegreerd draai ik zo'n 20 containers zonder een enkel probleem.

Ik heb nog steeds TrueNAS scale op een VM draaien, maar er is nog geen moment geweest dat ik heb overwogen om TrueNAS op m'n server te installeren. En nu zeker niet meer omdat Core er uit gaat en Scale ook op Debian gebaseerd is.

Unraid valt sowieso af want kost geld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gijpie op 22 juli 2024 17:04]


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