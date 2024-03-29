Er is een update van Unraid OS uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden.
Voorheen had Unraid OS een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhing van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic stond tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro was dat ongelimiteerd. Vanaf deze versie is dat echter veranderd en moet dit jaarlijks worden verlengd om ondersteuning en updates te blijven krijgen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Docker
Management Access page
- Ignore empty paths in the config file when adding or updating containers
- Resolve certain issues in updating containers
- Fix notifications when container updates are available
Diagnostics:
- Resolve the issue of displaying IPv6 URLs
- Remove support for legacy 'unraid.net' SSL certificates, and remove "UpdateDNS"
System Drivers:
- Include a php error log to help with troubleshooting
UPC:
- resolve an issue with translations that prevented the page from displaying
Various:
- Resolve issues with single or double quotes in the server description
- Don't try to start the unraid-api if it isn't installed
Linux kernel
- Fix redirect error when changing server description or model in http only mode or when changing server name in either http or https mode.
- Increased /run tmpfs size limit from 32M to 128M
- Introduce a delay between creating the GPT partition table and telling the kernel to re-read to prevent the "device or resource busy" error
- shfs: fix highwater allocation method in association with zfs volumes
- nfs: ensure NFSv4 mounts enabled by default
- Resolve various PHP warnings
- Change the default time server for new installs to "time.google.com"
- version 6.1.82