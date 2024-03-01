Software-update: Audacity 3.5.0 bèta 1

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 3.5.0 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Major changes
  • Cloud project saving
    We've introduced a new cloud-saving feature that allows you to save your Audacity projects to audio.com. This allows you to work from any device, share & collaborate with others and restore previous versions if something went wrong.
  • Automatic tempo detection
    Audacity can now automatically detect the tempo of imported loops, and adjust them to be in tempo.
    Tempo detection is done via both audio analysis and metadata checking. If you want to prepare your loop for automatic tempo detection without relying on audio analysis, both acidizer tempo tags or simply writing "123 bpm" anywhere into the filename work.
    Automatic tempo detection can be turned off via Preferences -> Import/Export.
  • Pitch shifting
    You now can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip by holding Alt and pressing the Up and Down arrow keys. Alternatively, you can click on the overflow menu (...) and select "Pitch and speed...". When changing the pitch this way, an arrow in the UI indicates how much you've shifted it.
Changes
  • Added an option to skip plugin scanning to Preferences -> Effects.
  • Improved accessibility.
  • When zooming in vertically (Ctrl+scroll on the vertical scale), the zeroline now remains centered. Moving the vertical zoom off-center still is possible via Shift+scroll on the vertical scale.
  • Changed the look of the selection adjust cursors (previously pointing fingers on Windows and macOS, now look like >| everywhere).
  • Changed the timeline options button from a green triangle to a settings gear. From it, you can switch between Beats & Measures or hh:mm:ss timeline rulers, set various preferences regarding to looping, as well as playhead behaviors: "Scroll view to playhead" (previously: "Update display while playing") and "Continuous scrolling" (previously: Pinned Play Head).
  • Improved BSD support.
  • macOS: Changed the Audacity.app icon on macOS to fit new design guidelines.
  • Added an overflow menu, as well as speed and pitch indicators to clips.
  • Reordered some menus.
Removals

There have been a number of removals of niche features to simplify the app. This should make the app a bit less overwhelming to use, and also will speed up future development as fewer things need to be considered.

  • Removed the read-only mouse preferences page.
  • Removed Printing options.
  • Removed Screenshot tool. To make a screenshot, use Win+Shift+S (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+4 (Mac) instead.
  • Removed Karaoke view.
  • Removed the "solo=none" preference.
  • Removed timeline tooltips preference.
  • Removed "dragging selection edges" preference.
  • Removed some warning dialogs and associated preferences.
  • Removed "scrolling left of zero" preference.
  • Replaced "Advanced Vertical Zooming" with new always-on behavior.
  • Removed some vertical zoom presets.
  • Removed EQ XML to TXT converter, which was needed for the Audacity 2.3 -> 2.4 transition. It is now a plugin instead, downloadable here.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a number of dialogs that were able to grow too large to fit on the screen.
  • #2133 Fixed the playback cursor sometimes desynchronizing with actual playback.
  • #3723 #5615 Fixed the GetInfo scripting command.
  • #5283 Fixed "Reset configuration" command breaking modules preference page.
  • #5389 Fixed stereo tracks randomly splitting into mono.
  • #5500 The Export Audio -> (external program) option remembers the command line argument again.
  • #5670 #3903 Fixed the Compressor effect sometimes corrupting audio.
  • #5580 #4952 Fixed Timer Record sometimes failing to export.
  • #5681 Fixed incorrect level measurements for mono tracks in Noise Gate effect.
  • #5750 When exporting multiple files, the mono/stereo setting is now honored properly.
  • #5848 Fixed some effects failing when language is set to German, Korean, Dutch, Slovenian, or Turkish.
  • #5868 #1548 Fixed 8 and 9 inputs not working on keyboard inputs which have AltGr+8/9 mean [ and ].
  • #5858 Fixed Audacity crashing when making a stereo track using keyboard.
  • #5976 Fixed the "Set default" button not working in the metadata editor.
  • #5977 Linux: Fixed a memory leak in Wayland by explicitly running on X11.

Audacity 2.2.0 light theme screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 3.5.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Audacity
Download https://www.audacityteam.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Audacity

pa3dss 1 maart 2024 14:06
zit malicious in, net getest https://www.virustotal.co...9eecb3ea51e8c0dfeea89ac82
Stollie @pa3dss1 maart 2024 14:44
En er staat dat je een bestand checkt dat "tenacity-win-1.3.3-x64.exe" heet.
Nico Klus @pa3dss1 maart 2024 14:24
Je hebt hem vast van een andere plek gehaald.
Jouw file klopt niet met de officiële ch3cksum D7BD5AE775DB9E42DA6058DA4A65A8F898A46CE467D9F21585084566213C36BF
twiFight @pa3dss1 maart 2024 18:30
Je kunt een hele sloot van die scanners negeren. Daar heb je inhoudelijk niks aan. Er zijn 4-6 van die scanners die bij 3 van de 4 files een positive geven. Dat komt of omdat ze hun algemene machine learning algoritme niet goed tunen, of omdat ze hopen dat mensen denken ze dat ze een betere scanner zijn en 'm dan aanschaffen ("Hey, scanner X zag dat virus wel terwijl de andere scanners niks doorhadden").
merethan 1 maart 2024 12:42
Ik doe er nog altijd alles mee. Geen volledige daw, maar gezien alles bij mij uit hardware synths komt maakt dat niet uit. Spraak bewerken eveneens alles wat je nodig hebt.
pa3dss 1 maart 2024 14:30
kan makkelijk ja, is gewoon van hun website tot 2x toe, het kan natuurlijk wel zo zijn dat ze er zelf snel achter waren :)

