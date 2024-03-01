Versie 3.5.0 van Audacity is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt onder meer Nyquist-, vst- en ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cloud project saving

We've introduced a new cloud-saving feature that allows you to save your Audacity projects to audio.com. This allows you to work from any device, share & collaborate with others and restore previous versions if something went wrong.

We've introduced a new cloud-saving feature that allows you to save your Audacity projects to audio.com. This allows you to work from any device, share & collaborate with others and restore previous versions if something went wrong. Automatic tempo detection

Audacity can now automatically detect the tempo of imported loops, and adjust them to be in tempo.

Tempo detection is done via both audio analysis and metadata checking. If you want to prepare your loop for automatic tempo detection without relying on audio analysis, both acidizer tempo tags or simply writing "123 bpm" anywhere into the filename work.

Automatic tempo detection can be turned off via Preferences -> Import/Export.

Audacity can now automatically detect the tempo of imported loops, and adjust them to be in tempo. Tempo detection is done via both audio analysis and metadata checking. If you want to prepare your loop for automatic tempo detection without relying on audio analysis, both acidizer tempo tags or simply writing "123 bpm" anywhere into the filename work. Automatic tempo detection can be turned off via Preferences -> Import/Export. Pitch shifting

You now can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip by holding Alt and pressing the Up and Down arrow keys. Alternatively, you can click on the overflow menu (...) and select "Pitch and speed...". When changing the pitch this way, an arrow in the UI indicates how much you've shifted it.

Added an option to skip plugin scanning to Preferences -> Effects.

Improved accessibility.

When zooming in vertically ( Ctrl +scroll on the vertical scale), the zeroline now remains centered. Moving the vertical zoom off-center still is possible via Shift +scroll on the vertical scale.

+scroll on the vertical scale), the zeroline now remains centered. Moving the vertical zoom off-center still is possible via +scroll on the vertical scale. Changed the look of the selection adjust cursors (previously pointing fingers on Windows and macOS, now look like >| everywhere).

Changed the timeline options button from a green triangle to a settings gear. From it, you can switch between Beats & Measures or hh:mm:ss timeline rulers, set various preferences regarding to looping, as well as playhead behaviors: "Scroll view to playhead" (previously: "Update display while playing") and "Continuous scrolling" (previously: Pinned Play Head).

Improved BSD support.

macOS: Changed the Audacity.app icon on macOS to fit new design guidelines.

Added an overflow menu, as well as speed and pitch indicators to clips.

Reordered some menus.

There have been a number of removals of niche features to simplify the app. This should make the app a bit less overwhelming to use, and also will speed up future development as fewer things need to be considered.

Removed the read-only mouse preferences page.

Removed Printing options.

Removed Screenshot tool. To make a screenshot, use Win + Shift + S (Windows) or Cmd + Shift + 4 (Mac) instead.

+ + (Windows) or + + (Mac) instead. Removed Karaoke view.

Removed the "solo=none" preference.

Removed timeline tooltips preference.

Removed "dragging selection edges" preference.

Removed some warning dialogs and associated preferences.

Removed "scrolling left of zero" preference.

Replaced "Advanced Vertical Zooming" with new always-on behavior.

Removed some vertical zoom presets.

Removed EQ XML to TXT converter, which was needed for the Audacity 2.3 -> 2.4 transition. It is now a plugin instead, downloadable here.