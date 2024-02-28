Versie 0.263 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Are you all ready for MAME 0.263? This release has some big changes that are going to affect everyone: several default UI control assignments have changed, including pause and save/load state. The changes will hopefully make life easier for people emulating computers. After updating, please check the User Interface input assignments and make any changes necessary for your setup.

We’ve fixed some long-standing bugs this month. Issues affecting large hard disk images (tens of gigabytes) have been fixed, and chdman will now report more invalid combinations of options rather than just producing invalid output files. Crashes or hangs when emulating systems that use discrete sound circuitry simulation on multi-core ARM systems should be fixed, as well as occasional bad sound output from the discrete circuitry simulation.

Thanks to recent work reverse-engineering the K052591 chip, this release features improved protection simulation for Hexion, S.P.Y. and Thunder Cross. Newly supported systems include a few computers from the former Yugoslavia, two more Tiger LCD games, and several more chess computers. The ROMs for the unreleased Deluxe Color Computer have been dumped recently, allowing emulation to be completed, and there’s a big update for the Apple II software lists this month.

As always, the whatsnew.txt file tells you about everything that’s changed in this release.