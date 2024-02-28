Software-update: MAME 0.263

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.263 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.263:

Are you all ready for MAME 0.263? This release has some big changes that are going to affect everyone: several default UI control assignments have changed, including pause and save/load state. The changes will hopefully make life easier for people emulating computers. After updating, please check the User Interface input assignments and make any changes necessary for your setup.

We’ve fixed some long-standing bugs this month. Issues affecting large hard disk images (tens of gigabytes) have been fixed, and chdman will now report more invalid combinations of options rather than just producing invalid output files. Crashes or hangs when emulating systems that use discrete sound circuitry simulation on multi-core ARM systems should be fixed, as well as occasional bad sound output from the discrete circuitry simulation.

Thanks to recent work reverse-engineering the K052591 chip, this release features improved protection simulation for Hexion, S.P.Y. and Thunder Cross. Newly supported systems include a few computers from the former Yugoslavia, two more Tiger LCD games, and several more chess computers. The ROMs for the unreleased Deluxe Color Computer have been dumped recently, allowing emulation to be completed, and there’s a big update for the Apple II software lists this month.

As always, the whatsnew.txt file tells you about everything that’s changed in this release.

Pacman screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.263
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0263
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-02-2024 07:16 10

28-02-2024 • 07:16

10

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

30-04 MAME 0.277 8
30-03 MAME 0.276 0
26-02 MAME 0.275 1
31-01 MAME 0.274 0
31-12 MAME 0.273 2
30-11 MAME 0.272 0
01-11 MAME 0.271 5
25-09 MAME 0.270 3
08-'24 MAME 0.269 2
07-'24 MAME 0.268 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

MAME

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
9
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 28 februari 2024 08:11
Dit is weer een mooie update zo te zien. Het blijft bijzonder dat Mame zo lang standhoudt en actief doorontwikkeld wordt. Grootste nadeel vind ik het versie gebonden zijn van de roms. Hopelijk komt daar toch nog eens een makkelijke oplossing voor.
jmvdkolk @Bor28 februari 2024 11:00
Precies. Ik ben ooit gestopt met Mame omdat al mijn ROMs waardeloos waren geworden na een serie updates. De ROM site die ik had gevonden, was down gebracht. Ik kon de ROMs helaas niet meer vinden. Ik moet weer eens op zoek gaan zodat ik een aantal van die geweldige spellen weer kan spelen.
apronk @jmvdkolk28 februari 2024 13:10
Het beste is om een RomManager te gebruiken die vanuit mame.exe de nieuwe benodigdheden van roms leest en dan jouw set scanned en repareert. De beste tool vind ik zelf ClrMamePro, maar ook RomCenter doet hetzelfde.
jmvdkolk @apronk29 februari 2024 10:52
Dank je wel! Dat is een supersuggestie.
apronk @jmvdkolk29 februari 2024 12:33
Met de "New & Changed" set, kan je dan je eigen set bijwerken: https://pleasuredome.github.io/pleasuredome/mame/index.html
Plymp 28 februari 2024 09:50
Ik denk dat ze het zo lang volhouden omdat ze geen spellen emuleren van op dit moment actief verkochte consoles/handhelds en niet zelf roms verspreiden. Hierdoor krijgen ze vrij weinig Cease & Desists / DMCA Takedown Notices. En als ze die al krijgen dan ondernemen ze actie. De arcade spellen Akai Katana en Dodonpachi Saidaioujou werken bijvoorbeeld niet meer in versie 240 en hoger na een C&D van exA-Arcadia.

De verschillen in rom sets kunnen vrij irritant zijn, maar je hoeft niet altijd de nieuwste versie te draaien als de machines waar je interesse in hebt toch geen updates hebben gehad. Ik draai een vrij nieuwe versie omdat Philips CD-i emulatie recent flink verbeterd is, maar heb daarnaast ook nog versie 239 voor Akai Katana.

Edit: dit was dus een reactie op @Bor 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door Plymp op 23 juli 2024 01:06]

WhizzKid-Eddy @Plymp28 februari 2024 11:17
Heeft de Philips CD-i emulatie nu inmiddels wel ondersteuning voor de DVC cartridge?
Plymp @WhizzKid-Eddy29 februari 2024 12:44
Helaas niet. Er is zeer weinig informatie over de DVC beschikbaar, dus DVC emulatie staat al een tijd op de lijst, maar geen enkele voortuigang lijkt het.
JanVQ 28 februari 2024 11:24
Ja zeg... heb een paar dagen geleden net 0.262 + een romset van 150Gb binnengehaald, ik begin niet opnieuw. Sowieso is updaten niet echt nodig als alles werkt wat je nodig hebt.
Rataplan_ @JanVQ28 februari 2024 12:51
Dat hoeft ook sowieso niet. Je download in de regel een torrent. Wat ik doe, is de full-set, en die point je dan tegen je vorige set aan. Alleen de afwijkende bestanden worden dan gedownload. Alternatief is alleen de update-sets downloaden, en die erbij / eroverheen kopieren.

Updaten van een set duurt maar een paar minuten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq