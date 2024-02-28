Software-update: Tails 6.0

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en Gnome 43. Uitgebreide releasenotes zijn hier te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Tails 6.0

We are very excited to present you Tails 6.0, the first version of Tails based on Debian 12 (Bookworm) and GNOME 43. Tails 6.0 brings new versions of most of the software included in Tails as well as several important security and usability improvements.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-02-2024 04:04 0

28-02-2024 • 04:04

0

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

29-05 Tails 6.16 0
21-05 Tails 6.15.1 0
01-05 Tails 6.15 7
17-04 Tails 6.14.2 0
04-04 Tails 6.14.1 0
06-03 Tails 6.13 0
06-02 Tails 6.12 4
09-01 Tails 6.11 0
28-11 Tails 6.10 0
31-10 Tails 6.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Tails 6.0 introduceert bescherming tegen malafide USB-apparaten
Tails 6.0 introduceert bescherming tegen malafide USB-apparaten Nieuws van 29 februari 2024
Besturingssystemen

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq