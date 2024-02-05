Versie 11.5 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.5 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.74 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes Prepare 11.5.rc1 (#3110)

Fix ARCH/SRCARCH for aarch64 in linux-check-dotconfig (#3098)

Bump actions/cache from 3 to 4 (#3095)

Fix build_haos_builder step to fetch the correct version (#3091)

Dockerfile: migrate to trusted.gpg.d for docker repo keys (#3090)

Fix github build workflow when using self_signed_certs (#3071) Home Assistant Operating System Use renamed MT7921/MT7922 options from linux-firmware upstream merge (#3106)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Bump buildroot to update linux-firmware (#3084)

Merge Buildroot 2023.2.8 (#3060) Build System Fix path to VHDX artifact in OS build job (#3105) Raspberry Pi Add optional rpi-rf-mod dtoverlay block for RPi5 (#3080)

Create empty overlays/README to fix DTB overlay loading on RPi 5 (#3107)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Fix path to cmdline after successful RPi 5 tryboot (#3085) Home Assistant Yellow Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104) Home Assistant Green Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) Open Virtual Appliance Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) Generic x86-64 Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) Hardkernel ODROID Update ATF and DDR blob for Odroid M1, change 1056->1560 MHz RAM timing (#3125)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.75 (#3123)

Disable Ethernet in U-Boot if ODROID-M1 (#3122)

Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) ASUS Tinker Disable MMC environment on ASUS Tinkerboard (#3124)

Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) Khadas VIM Series Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)

Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)

Enable PCIe for Khadas VIM3 (#3092) (#3100)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093) Generic aarch64 Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)

Add missing ARMv8 32bit kernel support configs (#3099)

Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)