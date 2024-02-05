Software-update: Home Assistant OS 11.5

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 11.5 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op Buildroot gebaseerd besturingssysteem dat het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 11.5 is onder meer de Linux-kernel bijgewerkt naar versie 6.1.74 en zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • Prepare 11.5.rc1 (#3110)
  • Fix ARCH/SRCARCH for aarch64 in linux-check-dotconfig (#3098)
  • Bump actions/cache from 3 to 4 (#3095)
  • Fix build_haos_builder step to fetch the correct version (#3091)
  • Dockerfile: migrate to trusted.gpg.d for docker repo keys (#3090)
  • Fix github build workflow when using self_signed_certs (#3071)
Home Assistant Operating System
  • Use renamed MT7921/MT7922 options from linux-firmware upstream merge (#3106)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Bump buildroot to update linux-firmware (#3084)
  • Merge Buildroot 2023.2.8 (#3060)
Build System
  • Fix path to VHDX artifact in OS build job (#3105)
Raspberry Pi
  • Add optional rpi-rf-mod dtoverlay block for RPi5 (#3080)
  • Create empty overlays/README to fix DTB overlay loading on RPi 5 (#3107)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Fix path to cmdline after successful RPi 5 tryboot (#3085)
Home Assistant Yellow
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
Home Assistant Green
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
Open Virtual Appliance
  • Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
Generic x86-64
  • Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
Hardkernel ODROID
  • Update ATF and DDR blob for Odroid M1, change 1056->1560 MHz RAM timing (#3125)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.75 (#3123)
  • Disable Ethernet in U-Boot if ODROID-M1 (#3122)
  • Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
ASUS Tinker
  • Disable MMC environment on ASUS Tinkerboard (#3124)
  • Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
Khadas VIM Series
  • Add kernel options missing as a result of enabling CONFIG_EXPERT (#3114)
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Bump U-Boot to 2024.01 (#3096)
  • Enable PCIe for Khadas VIM3 (#3092) (#3100)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)
Generic aarch64
  • Resolve warnings caused by incorrect kernel config settings (#3104)
  • Add missing ARMv8 32bit kernel support configs (#3099)
  • Linux: Update kernel 6.1.74 (#3093)

Home Assistant OS

Versienummer 11.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Home Assistant
Download https://github.com/home-assistant/operating-system/releases/tag/11.5
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-02-2024 14:29 32

05-02-2024 • 14:29

32

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

14-04 Home Assistant OS 15.2 10
31-03 Home Assistant OS 15.1 19
17-03 Home Assistant OS 15.0 47
27-01 Home Assistant OS 14.2 21
19-12 Home Assistant OS 14.1 16
03-12 Home Assistant OS 14.0 33
15-10 Home Assistant OS 13.2 31
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.1 14
08-'24 Home Assistant OS 13.0 33
06-'24 Home Assistant OS 12.4 30
Meer historie

Home Assistant OS

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (32)

32
32
31
0
0
1
Skit3000 5 februari 2024 14:45
Deze versie verhelpt een probleem dat mensen op een Raspberry Pi 5 hadden, waarbij alles na installatie prima leek te werkentót de eerste reboot (waarna het OS niet meer op wilde starten). Het probleem lag in een tekstbestand dat werd hernoemd en daardoor niet meer gevonden.
Fix path to cmdline after successful RPi 5 tryboot (#3085)
Capa @Skit30005 februari 2024 15:00
Zijn ze (of was ik) nét te laat mee bij mij, zaterdag dacht ik even de Pi te verhuizen... Nope.
HA OS staat bij mij op een USB SSD en deze wordt helaas niet gezien door Windows, dus kan het tekstbestand niet meer bewerken. :'(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Capa op 23 juli 2024 00:27]

WijbeT @Capa5 februari 2024 15:10
SD-kaartje met Raspbian; opstarten en SSD koppelen en aanpassen; kan allemaal op de RPi5.
Capa @WijbeT5 februari 2024 15:16
Al gedaan, krijg 4 of 5 partities te zien waarvan ik er maar 2 kan benaderen (25 Mb p/s), waar alleen een image bestandje op staat.
WijbeT @Capa5 februari 2024 15:24
Dan naar een RPi-forum, alles is te benaderen met de juiste commando 's.
(Verwacht zelfs dat er wel een workaround van is bij HA, je zult niet de enige zijn die hier tegenaan gelopen is. :P )

[Reactie gewijzigd door WijbeT op 23 juli 2024 00:27]

Savage008 @Capa5 februari 2024 15:06
Je zou eens kunnen proberen een ubuntu installatie stick te maken en daarmee te booten, dan de optie ubuntu uitproberen kiezen ( dus niet ubuntu installeren ), de usb ssd kun je hier wel benaderen.
Capa @Savage0085 februari 2024 15:46
Ik ga dit van de week een proberen, bedankt voor de tip.
Ik was al begonnen met de Kali versie voor de Pi, maar het was mij nog niet gelukt (kan ook gebrek aan kennis zijn :+ )
BasW @Capa5 februari 2024 15:06
Kwestie van een Linux VM opstarten met Oracle VM VirtualBox, dan kan je zonder probleem het bestand aanpassen of deze volgen https://learn.microsoft.c...ndows/wsl/wsl2-mount-disk
Capa @BasW8 februari 2024 11:58
Gelukt met VirtualBox, bedankt _/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door Capa op 23 juli 2024 00:27]

Jerie @Capa5 februari 2024 15:33
Linux 'live' distributie opstarten op een USB stick en dan de boel mounten en dan dat cmdline bestand even fixen. Systemrescue bijvoorbeeld zou dit kunnen.
langestefan @Skit30005 februari 2024 15:17
Heb je geen backups gemaakt die je gewoon kan herstellen?
Skit3000 @langestefan5 februari 2024 16:12
Home Assistant OS ondersteunt officieel nog geen Raspberry Pi 5, dus ik was een tijd terug aan het kijken wat de status was en las toen over gebruikers bij wie het als een zonnetje draaide tót ze het OS opnieuw opstartten. Ik wacht nog een poosje af om te kijken wat voor problemen mensen nog meer tegen komen op hun RPI5 en ben dan van plan ook een RPI5 te gaan gebruiken. ZOals @JeroenH hieronder zegt moet je eigenlijk inderdaad wel automatische backups laten maken én deze uploaden naar een externe service om te zorgen dat je iets hebt om op terug te vallen, want afhankelijk van je configuratie kom je elke paar jaar wel iets tegen dat de boel ontregelt.
langestefan @Skit30005 februari 2024 16:19
De google drive backup add-on is de meest gebruikte en betrouwbare oplossing: https://github.com/sabeechen/hassio-google-drive-backup
want afhankelijk van je configuratie kom je elke paar jaar wel iets tegen dat de boel ontregelt.
Dat was vroeger zo, inmiddels moet je wel heel erg je best doen om je installatie dusdanig om zeep te helpen dat je een backup moet herstellen. Het is mij in ieder geval al 4 jaar niet meer gelukt :). Maar backups maken is sowieso een must have, ook om andere redenen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door langestefan op 23 juli 2024 00:27]

Skit3000 @langestefan5 februari 2024 18:47
Vandaag nog met de laatste update in een rare situatie gekomen waarbij plugins niet meer wilde starten, en halverwege vorig jaar was er een update die bij iedereen problemen veroorzaakte.
langestefan @Skit30005 februari 2024 18:52
Welke update was dat precies? Heb er niks van gemerkt.
Skit3000 @langestefan5 februari 2024 20:00
Dat ga ik nooit meer terugvinden, maar de update werd heel snel ingetrokken/opgevolgd door een die het probleem verhielp. Het zal vast ook wel niet bij iedereen voor problemen hebben gezorgd, maar ik heb in mijn configuratie geen hele vreemde dingen staan dus het was in ieder geval iets vrij algemeens waardoor de boel er mee stopte.
langestefan @Skit30005 februari 2024 20:51
Vind het nogal een sterk verhaal zonder bron.
Skit3000 @langestefan6 februari 2024 08:10
Dat snap ik, maar direct nadat ik die update had doorgevoerd (en de boel niet meer opstartte) kwam ik tientallen topics met bij elkaar honderden reacties tegen van mensen die exact hetzelfde hadden. Als ik een week de tijd nam kon ik dat vast terug vinden, maar die tijd ga ik er nu niet voor nemen dus ik accepteer dat het dan maar een anecdote moet blijven.

Overigens zie je al op alleen deze HA OS update dat er veel mensen zijn die problemen hebben gehad op hun RPI5 zonder dat er officiële bronnen van zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Skit3000 op 23 juli 2024 00:27]

langestefan @Skit30006 februari 2024 08:35
Er zijn wel officiële bronnen, de RPI5 is niet ondersteunt. Dus problemen zijn verwacht.
Skit3000 @langestefan6 februari 2024 08:47
De machine waar ik HA op draai staat ook niet in de lijst met ondersteunde hardware en toch werkt het. Als je alleen naar de installatie documenten kijkt zie je niet specifiek staan dat de RPI5 niet wordt ondersteund (alleen dat ze de 3 of 4 aanraden).

https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/

En ja ik weet dat wat jij zegt een keer in een blog van HA voorbij is gekomen, maar zo zijn er ook berichten voorbij gekomen dat HA goed werkt op de 5 (tot je eerste herstart). Dat laatste probleem is nu met deze update verholpen dus alles wat ik met mijn eerste reactie hier wilde melden is dat het draaien van HA op een RPI5 nu waarschijnlijk een stuk veiliger is.
langestefan @Skit30006 februari 2024 08:58
HA kun je overal op draaien waar je een virtuele machine kan opstarten. De support voor RPI5 gaat specifiek over HAOS, wat je native draait en je dus specifieke hardware support nodig hebt. Hier is een thread met de voortgang voor raspberry pi 5: https://github.com/home-a...discussions/2844?sort=new
JeroenH @langestefan5 februari 2024 15:31
Als je eenmaal een complexe en goed werkende HA hebt zijn backups (en dan ook automatische en offsite backups!) echt kritisch. Ik kan niet zeggen dat het vaak gebeurt, maar ik heb wel gehad dat een update wat omknikkert. Dan is een recente backup van < één dag geleden gewoon goud waard.

Ik laat de dagelijkse backups naar mijn Dropbox sturen, maar er zijn zat mogelijkheden.
drakiesoft @JeroenH5 februari 2024 16:24
Ik laat de dagelijkse backups naar mijn Dropbox sturen, maar er zijn zat mogelijkheden.
Ben wel benieuwd hoe je dat gedaan hebt.
JeroenH @drakiesoft5 februari 2024 16:33
Hiermee: https://github.com/danielwelch/hassio-dropbox-sync
j_bos @Skit30005 februari 2024 16:13
Ik heb ook een Pi5 met HA OS en een kernel panic op een Sandisk SD kaartje nadat de stroom eraf gegaan is. Iemand tips om dit te herstellen? Ik heb ook geen linux bak en niet heel veel command line ervaring met linux. En weinig zin om heel die config weer opnieuw te doen want het was me al een keer gebeurd.
JaapB 5 februari 2024 16:57
Na een aantal keren de poging te hebben gewaagd om met Home Assistant in de weer te gaan toch keer op keer tegen de veel te steile leercurve in niet altijd logische implementatie van bepaalde protocollen aan te lopen en daarnaast de toch wel stevige eisen een het systeem heel blij met Domoticz op mijn Raspberry Pi 3B+.
mobstaa @JaapB5 februari 2024 17:02
Zelf enkele jaren terug ook steeds tegen de leercurve aangelopen. Sinds oktober vorig jaar opnieuw de poging gewaagd. Het is veel eenvoudiger dan eerder. In enkele minuten weet ik met behulp van de GUI of YAML een mooi dashboard uit de pols te schudden.
JaapB @mobstaa5 februari 2024 17:23
Blijkbaar doe ik dan iets niet goed, maar een jaar geleden nog een poging ondernomen en met het opzetten van simpele dingen via de RFX433 mis ik gewoon te veel dingen en zit ik te stoeien met aansturing van de rolluiken.
Daarbij heeft de Raspberry het er best zwaar mee om het te draaien en dat werkt dan ook niet mee door de traagheid in het systeem.
bytemaster460 @JaapB5 februari 2024 19:12
Twee jaar geleden had ik je nog gelijk gegeven maar op dit moment is het allemaal zo eenvoudig geworden. De release van januari heeft het nog simpeler gemaakt.
fsfikke 5 februari 2024 16:23
Wordt de rPI5 nu officieel ondersteunt? Als ik in de laatste versie van de RaspberryPI Imager een rPI5 als target uitkies verdwijnt HomeAssistant OS 11.5 uit de lijst van mogelijke opties.
lenwar
@fsfikke5 februari 2024 16:42
https://github.com/home-a...entation/boards/README.md
Volgens de documentatie wel.

https://github.com/home-a...tation/boards/raspberrypi
Echter wel in Beta-ondersteuning :)
Cengiz87 5 februari 2024 16:08
Ik heb de home assistant op de rpi3 en rpi4 gebruikt, altijd teleurgesteld met sd card die niet meer reageerde (rpi4 aan het eind nog ssd gebruikt). Vervolgens op een oud pc als docker geinstalleerd. Nu ben ik over op proxmox met HAOS. Ik moet zeggen de beste zet in jaren.

