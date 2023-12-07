Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.42

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.42 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.42

Among the long-awaited features in this release are the option to enable caching for persistent clients with custom DNS upstream configuration and the option to disable plain DNS for better security.

Security Added
  • Ability to set client's custom DNS cache (#6263).
  • Ability to disable plain-DNS serving through configuration file if an encrypted protocol is already enabled (#1660).
  • Ability to specify rate limiting settings in the Web UI (#6369).
Changed

Configuration changes

  • The new property dns.serve_plain_dns has been added to the configuration file (#1660).
  • The property dns.bogus_nxdomain is now validated more strictly.
  • Added new properties clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_enabled and clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_size that describe cache configuration for each client's custom upstream configuration.
Fixed
  • ipset entries family validation (#6420).
  • Pre-filling the New static lease window with data (#6402).
  • Protection pause timer synchronization (#5759).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.42
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.42
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-12-2023 16:31
15 • submitter: TheCeet

07-12-2023 • 16:31

15

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

26-06 AdGuard Home 0.107.63 43
27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

AdGuard Home

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
11
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Metallize 7 december 2023 16:57
Hmm kan ik met deze software ook de youtube ad-block detectie er mee detecteren ? :Y)
toch maar eens in verdiepen om te kijken of het beter dan pi-hole is

[Reactie gewijzigd door Metallize op 22 juli 2024 19:18]

lenwar
@Metallize7 december 2023 19:15
Zoals anderen al zeggen:
Nope :)

Adguard Home is een DNS-sinkhole. YouTube serveert de advertenties vanaf dezelfde hosts als de filmpjes zelf, dus dat gaat hem niet worden als dat je doel is.

De grootste toegevoegde waarde van AGH boven pi-hole, is dat AGH een DoH-server kan zijn en zonder extra software DoH-upstreamservers kan gebruiken.

Verder heeft het nog zaken als standaardschakelaars om bepaalde diensten (Facebook, YouTube, Steam, Spotify, enz.) aan en uit te zetten per apparaat of globaal. (Dit laatste kun je natuurlijk ook met pi-hole, maar nu heeft iemand anders de lijsten van de diensten uitgezocht en onderhouden)

Als je naar oudere versies kijkt op Tweakers wordt het in de reacties her en der verder uitgelegd.

Als je YouTube advertenties wil blokkeren in een browser, pak dan een adblocker-extensie (zoals AdGuard of uBlock Origin)

Als het gaat om telefoons heb je een aantal derdepartijtools die het voor je doen. Ik heb zelf geen Android, maar voor iOS/iPadOS/TvOS heb je Yattee. Dat is een frontend voor Invidious-proxies (die je ook zelf kunt hoesten als je dat leuk vindt)

Als het gaat om Smart-TVs, dan ben je afhankelijk van of daar apps voor beschikbaar zijn.

Edit: autocorrupt

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 19:18]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@lenwar7 december 2023 20:49
De grootste toegevoegde waarde van AGH boven pi-hole, is dat AGH een DoH-server kan zijn en zonder extra software DoH-upstreamservers kan gebruiken.
Beide systemen hebben voor- en nadelen. Pihole en Adguard gaan vrij gelijk op. Verschillen wat betreft functionaliteit is er weinig. De grootste is denk ik out of de box ondersteuning voor DoH/DoT maar dat gaat veranderen.

Voor zover je het belangrijk vindt: achter Adguard zit een commercieel bedrijf, van origine Russisch.

AdGuard was founded in 2009 in Moscow. Later we moved our HQ to Cyprus as a conscious decision, in order to operate under the EU law. However, historically the majority of AdGuard developers and other employees have been working from Moscow

Er zijn mensen die om deze redenen en de huidige situatie in de wereld twijfels hebben bij de veiligheid en daarom deze software mijden en voor het opensource PiHole gaan.
lenwar
@Bor7 december 2023 21:06
Dat is inderdaad een overweging. Ze zijn er in elk geval transparant over. Niet iedere (van origine) Rus is natuurlijk corrupt of handelt onder dwang van Putin.

AGH is natuurlijk ook open source. (Adguard niet)

Nou moet ik zeggen dat ik nooit iemand die afweging hardop heb horen maken, maar er zullen vast wel hele SubReddits aan gewijd zijn 😊

Technisch gezien is het primaire verschil tussen AGH en Pi-hole, dat AGH een losse binary is en daarmee vrijwel native OS-agnostisch.
Je kunt die binary naar een iets knappere router kopiëren en opstarten.
Pi-hole is suite van een aangepaste dnsmasq, een webserver, een redelijk complete php-installatie en een hele zwik mooie scripting.
jelle-91 @Metallize7 december 2023 17:17
kort door de bocht uitgelegd: Helaas komen de ads van hetzelfde domein als de content. dus als je de ads blocked, heb je ook geen content meer :)
zordaz @jelle-917 december 2023 17:27
Dat is niet de vraag van @Metallize, het gaat hem om de adblock detectie op YouTube die sinds kort bestaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 19:18]

paul2406 @zordaz7 december 2023 17:39
Komt op hetzelfde neer, via dns blocking (wat AdGuard Home is), krijg je dat niet voor elkaar. Je hebt hier echt iets via de browser nodig.

Zelf heb ik hiervoor goede ervaringen met een ander product van ze, namelijk AdGuard voor je systeem breed (Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, dat zaken uitfiltert waarbij dit via dns niet kan. Zie hiervoor hun pagina https://adguard.com/nl/welcome.html

Kan met YT werken zonder ooit een add of melding te hebben gezien. Moet wel zeggen dat ik YT zonder account gebruik, geen idee of dat nog verschil maakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door paul2406 op 22 juli 2024 19:18]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Metallize7 december 2023 19:58
Nee, dit soort DNS blockers werken niet wanneer advertenties van hetzelfde domain worden aangeboden als de normale content. Dat zie je vaker gebeuren waardoor de waarde van Adguard, Pi-hole en soortgelijke oplossingen afneemt. Ad aanbieders kennen deze oplossingen natuurlijk ook. Het blokkeren van advertenties is een kat en muisspel.
Arrigi @Metallize7 december 2023 17:02
Nee.
JWL92 @Metallize7 december 2023 18:11
gewoon even je ublock filters updaten :)
Room42 @JWL928 december 2023 00:37
"uBlock Origin", om precies te zijn. Helaas is destijds de ontwikkelaar van "uBlock" ontspoort en deze is niet te adviseren.
PLTBoss 7 december 2023 19:14
Met versie 0.107.42 deden de upstream DNS servers via DOH, DOT en QUIC niets meer. Terug naar versie 0.107.41 werkt alles weer naar behoren.

Probleem met ssl/certificaten?

*** AdGuardHome draait bij mij in een docker op een raspberrypi

[Reactie gewijzigd door PLTBoss op 22 juli 2024 19:18]

lenwar
@PLTBoss7 december 2023 19:23
Hier geen problemen.
Ik draai hem gewoon plat op een pi. (Dus gewoon op het OS zelf)

Uit nieuwsgierigheid (geen oordeel 😊) waarom in een container op een pi? AGH is één statische binary, met één configuratiebestand.
PLTBoss @lenwar8 december 2023 09:23
gemak van centraal beheer in een browser van de software in de dockers
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
7 december 2023 19:59
Gezien deze update meerdere security kwetsbaarheden moet oplossen raad ik aan zsm te updaten. Gelukkig is dat met Adguard Home een fluitje van een cent en niet meer dan het indrukken van de update knop in de GUI.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq