AdGuard Home versie 0.107.42 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AdGuard Home v0.107.42
Among the long-awaited features in this release are the option to enable caching for persistent clients with custom DNS upstream configuration and the option to disable plain DNS for better security.Security
Added
- Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-39326, CVE-2023-45283, and CVE-2023-45285 Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.20.12.
Changed
- Ability to set client's custom DNS cache (#6263).
- Ability to disable plain-DNS serving through configuration file if an encrypted protocol is already enabled (#1660).
- Ability to specify rate limiting settings in the Web UI (#6369).
Configuration changes
Fixed
- The new property
dns.serve_plain_dnshas been added to the configuration file (#1660).
- The property
dns.bogus_nxdomainis now validated more strictly.
- Added new properties
clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_enabledand
clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_sizethat describe cache configuration for each client's custom upstream configuration.