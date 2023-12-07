AdGuard Home versie 0.107.42 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AdGuard Home v0.107.42 Among the long-awaited features in this release are the option to enable caching for persistent clients with custom DNS upstream configuration and the option to disable plain DNS for better security. Security Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2023-39326, CVE-2023-45283, and CVE-2023-45285 Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.20.12. Added Ability to set client's custom DNS cache (#6263).

Ability to disable plain-DNS serving through configuration file if an encrypted protocol is already enabled (#1660).

Ability to specify rate limiting settings in the Web UI (#6369). Changed Configuration changes The new property dns.serve_plain_dns has been added to the configuration file (#1660).

has been added to the configuration file (#1660). The property dns.bogus_nxdomain is now validated more strictly.

is now validated more strictly. Added new properties clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_enabled and clients.persistent.*.upstreams_cache_size that describe cache configuration for each client's custom upstream configuration. Fixed ipset entries family validation (#6420).

entries family validation (#6420). Pre-filling the New static lease window with data (#6402).

Protection pause timer synchronization (#5759).