MikroTik heeft versie 7.12 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.12: ethernet - changed "advertise" and "speed" arguments, and removed "half-duplex" setting under "/interface ethernet" menu

health - removed "temperature" health entry from boards, where it was the same as "sfp-temperature"

sfp - convert configuration to support new link modes for SFP and QSFP type of interfaces

api - fixed fetching objects with warning option from REST API

bfd - fixed sessions when setting VRF

bfd - improved system stability

bgp - fixed "atomic-aggregate" always set in output

bgp - fixed "input.filter-chain" argument selection in VPN configuration

bgp - fixed local and remote port settings for BGP connections

bgp - fixed typos and missing spaces in log messages

bgp - implemented IGP metric sending in BGP messages

bgp - improved logging

bgp - increase "hold-time" limit to 65000

bluetooth - added basic support for connecting to BLE peripheral devices

bluetooth - use "g" units when decoding MikroTik beacon acceleration on peripheral devices menu

bridge - fixed fast-path forwarding with HW offloaded vlan-filtering (introduced in v7.11)

bridge - fixed untagged VLAN entry disable

bridge - fixed vlan-filtering stability with HW and non-HW offloaded ports (introduced in v7.10)

bridge - improved system stability

bridge - improved vlan-filtering bridge stability with CAPsMAN (introduced in v7.11)

bth - added "Back To Home" VPN service for ARM, ARM64, and TILE devices

calea - improved system stability when trying to add rules without the CALEA package

certificate - allow to get and maintain Let's Encrypt certificate in IPv6 environment

certificate - allow to remove issued certificates when CRL is not used

certificate - fixed "subject-alt-name" duplicating itself when SCEP is used

certificate - fixed certificate auto renewal via SCEP

certificate - improved certificate validation logging error messages

certificate - log CRL HTTP errors under the "error" logging topic

chr - iavf updated driver to 4.9.1 version

chr - increased OVA default RAM amount from 160MB to 256MB

console - added ":jobname" command

console - added "as-string" and "as-string-value" properties for "get" command

console - added "terminal/ask" command

console - added "transform" property for ":convert" command

console - display "End-User License Agreement" prompt after configuration reset

console - export required properties with default values

console - fixed scheduler "on-event" script highlighting when editing

console - improved ":totime" and ":tonum" commands and added ":tonsec" command for time value manipulation

console - improved multi-argument property parsing into array

console - improved randomness for ":rndstr" and ":rndnum" commands

console - improved stability and responsiveness

console - improved stability when editing long scripts

console - improved stability when using "special-login"

console - improved system stability through RoMON session

console - improved system stability when using autocomplete

console - improved system stability

console - restrict permissions to "read,write,reboot,ftp,romon,test" for scripts executed by DHCP, Hotspot, PPP and Traffic-Monitor services

console - show full date and time in scheduler "next-run" property

dhcp - fixed DHCP server and relay related response delays

email - rename "address" property to "server"

ethernet - added "supported" and "sfp-supported" values for "monitor" command

firewall - added "ein-snat" and "ein-dnat" connection NAT state matchers for filter and mangle rules

flash - show more accurate "total-hdd-space" resource property

gps - expose GPS port for Quectel EM12-G (vendor-id="0x2c7c", device-id="0x0512")

ike1 - fixed invalid key length on phase1 negotiation

ike1 - log an error when non-RSA keys are being used

ike2 - improved rekey collision handling

interface - added "macvlan" interface support

iot - fixed an issue where applying a script to GPIO pin caused GPIO to stop working

iot - fixed behavior where GPIO output state would change on boot

ipsec - fixed Diffie-Hellman public value encoding size

ipsec - fixed IPSec policy when using modp3072

ipsec - fixed minor typo in logs

ipsec - reduce disk writes when started without active configuration

ipv6 - fixed IPv6 RA delay time from 5s to 500ms according to RFC

ipv6 - send RA and RA deprecate messages out three times instead of just once

l3hw - fixed IPv6 route suppression

l3hw - improved system stability during IPv6 route offloading

l3hw - prioritize local IP addresses over the respective /32 and /128 routes

led - fixed "interface-status" configuration for virtual interfaces

led - fixed 5G modem mobile network category LED colours

leds - added "dark-mode" functionality for RBwAPG-5HacD2HnD

leds - added "wireless-status" and "wireless-signal-strength" configuration types for wifiwave2 interfaces

log - improved logging for user actions

lora - added LNS protocol support

lte - added at-chat support and increased wait time on modem at-chat for Dell DW5821e, DW5821e-eSIM, DW5829e and DW5829e-eSIM

lte - added SINR reporting for FG621-EA modem

lte - changed R11e-LTE ARP behavior to NoArp

lte - fixed 5G data-class reporting for Chateau 5G

lte - fixed APN authentification in multi APN setup for R11e-LTE6

lte - fixed FG621-EA possible timeouts during firmware upgrade

lte - fixed IPv6 prefix for MBIM modems in multi-apn setup when IPv6 APN used as not first APN

lte - fixed RSSI for FG621-EA modem to show the correct value

lte - fixed Sierra modem detection for modems with vendor-specific USB descriptors

lte - fixed Sierra modem initialization

lte - fixed startup race condition when SIM card is in "up" slot for LtAP mini

lte - fixed sub-interface auto-removal in multiple APN setups

lte - show correct data class when connected to 5G SA network

lte - use more compact logging messages

modbus - added additional security settings for Modbus TCP

mpls - added option to match and set MPLS EXP with bridge and mangle rules

mpls - fixed "propagate-ttl=no" setting

mpls - improved FastPath next-hop selection hash algorithm

mqtt - added on-message feature for subscribed topics

mqtt - added parallel-scripts-limit parameter to set maximum allowed number of scripts executed at the same time

mqtt - added wildcard topic subscription support

netinstall - added option to discard branding package

netinstall - display package filename in GUI Description column if package description is not specified

netinstall-cli - added empty configuration option "-e"

netinstall-cli - added option to discard branding package

netinstall-cli - allow ".rsc" script filenames

netinstall-cli - prioritise interface option over address option

netinstall-cli - updated configuration option description

netwatch - decreased "thr-tcp-conn-time" maximum limit to 30 seconds

ospf - fixed adding ECMP routes

ospf - fixed BFD on virtual-link with configured VRF

ospf - fixed OSPFv3 authentication header length calculation

ospf - fixed OSPFv3 not working with NSSA areas

ospf - fixed parsing of opaque LSAs used by TE

ospf - fixed translated NSSA routes not showing in backbone

ovpn - added "tls-auth" option support for imported .ovpn profiles

ovpn - improved system stability

pimsm - fixed BSR update process

pimsm - fixed UIB update process

pimsm - improved system stability

poe-out - driver optimization for AF/AT controlled boards

poe-out - fixed rare CRS328 poe-out menu and poe-out port config loss after reboot

poe-out - improved "auto" mode for devices with single PoE-out port

poe-out - removed "auto" mode support for L009 devices

port - add support for Huawei MS237h-517

port - expose NMEA/DIAG ports for Dell DW5821e and DW5821e-eSIM

qsfp - added 50Gbps rate support for QSFP28 interfaces

qsfp - fixed incorrect QSFP temperature readings in negative temperature

qsfp - improved auto link detection for AOC cables

qsfp - use sub-interface configuration for establishing link (for 40Gbps and 100Gbps links, all sub-interfaces must be enabled)

quickset - fixed "LAN" interface list members if configuration does not contain bridge

rip - added BFD support

rip - fixed session not working in VRF

route - added "single-process" configuration setting, enabled by default on devices with 64MB or less RAM memory

route - added "suppress-hw-offload" setting for IPv6 routes

route - fixed gateway after link restart

route - removed deprecated "received-from" property

route - reverse community "delete" and "filter" command behavior

routerboard - added "reset-button" support for RB800, RB1100 and RB1100AHx2 devices

routerboard - fixed "reset-button" support for wAP ac and wAP R ac devices

sfp - added 5Gbps rate for SFP+ interface on 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips

sfp - fixed missing "rx-power" monitor with certain modules (introduced in v7.10)

sfp - fixed occasional bad EEPROM data reading for L009 devices

sfp - improved interface stability for SFP and QSFP types of interfaces

sfp - improved system stability with certain modules for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, 98DX3236, 98DX8216 and 98DX8208 switch chips

snmp - changed "mtxrGaugeValue" type to integer

ssh - added support for user ed25519 public keys

ssh - allow to specify key owner on import

ssh - fixed SSH tunnel performance (introduced in v7.10)

ssh - improved connection stability when pasting large chunks of text into console

supout - added interface list members section

supout - added LLDP power to supout.rif

supout - fixed BFD section

switch - improved resource allocation for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips

switch - improved switch chip stability for CCR2004-16g-2s+ devices

system - fixed process multithreading (introduced in v7.9)

system - improved system stability during booting for L009 devices

system - improved system stability when MD5 checksums are used

tftp - fixed empty file name matching

tile - improved system stability when using queues

traffic-generator - added "priority" property for "inject" command

traffic-generator - fixed traffic-generator on CHR and x86

usb - added support for RTL8153 USB ethernet on ARM, ARM64 and x86

vrf - limit maximum VRFs to 1024

vxlan - improved system stability for Tile devices

webfig - fixed "Days" property configuration change under "IP/Firewall" menu

webfig - fixed timezone for interface "Last Link Down/Up Time"

webfig - improved Webfig performance and responsiveness

webfig - try to re-establish connection after disconnect

wifiwave2 - added an alternative QoS priority assignment mechanism based on IP DSCP

wifiwave2 - added comment property for registration-table

wifiwave2 - added station-bridge interface mode

wifiwave2 - correctly add interface to specified "datapath.interface-list"

wifiwave2 - do not show default "l2mtu" on compact export

wifiwave2 - enable changing interface MTU and L2MTU

wifiwave2 - fixed malformed Interworking packet elements

wifiwave2 - fixed PTK renewal for interfaces in station mode

wifiwave2 - fixed re-connection failures for 802.11ax interfaces in station mode

wifiwave2 - fixed sniffer command not receiving any QoS null function frames when using 802.11ax radios

wifiwave2 - fixed untagged VLAN 1 entry when using "vlan-id" setting together with vlan-filtering bridge

wifiwave2 - fixed warning on CAP devices when radar detected

wifiwave2 - implemented an option to transmit IP multicast packets as unicasts

wifiwave2 - improved compliance with regulatory requirements

wifiwave2 - limit L2MTU to 1560 until a fix is available for a bug causing interfaces to fail transmitting larger frames than that

wifiwave2 - list APs with a higher maximum data rate as more preferable roaming candidates

wifiwave2 - log more information regarding authentication failures

wifiwave2 - make 4-way handshake procedure more robust when acting as supplicant (client)

wifiwave2 - use CAPsMAN's "datapath.vlan-id" on CAP for bridge port "pvid"

winbox - added "Addresses" property under "Routing/BFD/Configuration" menu

winbox - added "BUS" property for USB Power Reset button for LtAP-2HnD and CCR1072

winbox - added "Comment" under "Routing/BFD/Configuration" menu

winbox - added "g" flag under "IPv6/Routes" menu

winbox - added "Host Key Type" setting under "IP/SSH" menu

winbox - added "Key Owner" setting under "System/User/SSH Keys" and "System/User/SSH Private Keys" menus

winbox - added "Name Format" property under "WifiWave2/Provisioning" menu

winbox - added "Remote Min Tx" parameter under "Routing/BFD/Session" menu

winbox - added "Startup Delay" setting under "Tools/Netwatch" menu

winbox - added "USB" button under "System/RouterBOARD" menu for LtAP-2HnD

winbox - added "Use BFD" setting under "Routing/RIP/Interface-Template" menu

winbox - added Enable/Disable button under "Routing/RIP/Static Neighbors" menu

winbox - added missing properties under "WifiWave2" menu

winbox - added MQTT subscription menu

winbox - allow to change port numbers for SCTP, DCCP, and UDP-LITE protocols under "IP/Firewall" menus

winbox - allow to set multiple addresses and added IPv6 support under "Interface/VETH" menu

winbox - allow to specify server as DNS name under "Tools/Email" menu

winbox - changed "MBR Partition Table" checkbox to unchecked by default under "System/Disks/Format-Drive" menu

winbox - do not show "F" flag for disabled entries under "IP/Routes" menu

winbox - fixed "Address" property under "WifiWave2/Remote-CAP" menu

winbox - fixed "Do" property under "Routing/Filters/Select Rule" menu

winbox - fixed "Group Key Update" maximum value under "WifiWave2/Security" menu

winbox - fixed "Range" property under "Routing/Filters/Num Set" menu

winbox - fixed "Switch" menu for CCR2004-16G-2S+

winbox - fixed entry numbering and ordering under "WifiWave2/Provisioning" menu

winbox - fixed minor typos

winbox - improved support for certain properties under "WifiWave2/Interworking Profiles" menu

winbox - rename "DSCP" setting to "DSCP (+ECN)" under "Tools/Traffic-Generator/Packet-Templates" menu

winbox - rename "Name" setting to "List" under "IP,IPv6/Firewall/Address-List" menu

winbox - rename "Password" button to "Change Now" under "System/Password" menu

winbox - show "unknown" value for "FS" property under "System/Disks" menu if the data is not available

wireguard - added "auto" and "none" parameter for "private-key" and "presharde-key" parameters

wireguard - added "wg-export" and "wg-import" functionality (CLI only)

wireguard - allow to specify client settings under peer menu which will be included in configuration file and QR code

wireguard - request public or private key to be specified in order to create peer

wireless - added more "radius-mac-format" options (CLI only)

wireless - fixed malformed Interworking packet elements

www - fixed allowed address setting for REST API users

www - fixed fragmented POST data for SCEP service

x86 - added support for Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx NIC

x86 - i40e updated driver to 2.23.17 version

x86 - igb updated driver to 5.14.16 version

x86 - igbvf updated driver from in-tree Linux kernel

x86 - igc updated driver to 5.10.194 version

x86 - ixgbe updated driver to 5.19.6 version

x86 - Realtek r8169 updated driver

x86 - updated latest available pci.ids