MikroTik heeft versie 7.12 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
What's new in 7.12:
- ethernet - changed "advertise" and "speed" arguments, and removed "half-duplex" setting under "/interface ethernet" menu
- health - removed "temperature" health entry from boards, where it was the same as "sfp-temperature"
- sfp - convert configuration to support new link modes for SFP and QSFP type of interfaces
- api - fixed fetching objects with warning option from REST API
- bfd - fixed sessions when setting VRF
- bfd - improved system stability
- bgp - fixed "atomic-aggregate" always set in output
- bgp - fixed "input.filter-chain" argument selection in VPN configuration
- bgp - fixed local and remote port settings for BGP connections
- bgp - fixed typos and missing spaces in log messages
- bgp - implemented IGP metric sending in BGP messages
- bgp - improved logging
- bgp - increase "hold-time" limit to 65000
- bluetooth - added basic support for connecting to BLE peripheral devices
- bluetooth - use "g" units when decoding MikroTik beacon acceleration on peripheral devices menu
- bridge - fixed fast-path forwarding with HW offloaded vlan-filtering (introduced in v7.11)
- bridge - fixed untagged VLAN entry disable
- bridge - fixed vlan-filtering stability with HW and non-HW offloaded ports (introduced in v7.10)
- bridge - improved system stability
- bridge - improved vlan-filtering bridge stability with CAPsMAN (introduced in v7.11)
- bth - added "Back To Home" VPN service for ARM, ARM64, and TILE devices
- calea - improved system stability when trying to add rules without the CALEA package
- certificate - allow to get and maintain Let's Encrypt certificate in IPv6 environment
- certificate - allow to remove issued certificates when CRL is not used
- certificate - fixed "subject-alt-name" duplicating itself when SCEP is used
- certificate - fixed certificate auto renewal via SCEP
- certificate - improved certificate validation logging error messages
- certificate - log CRL HTTP errors under the "error" logging topic
- chr - iavf updated driver to 4.9.1 version
- chr - increased OVA default RAM amount from 160MB to 256MB
- console - added ":jobname" command
- console - added "as-string" and "as-string-value" properties for "get" command
- console - added "terminal/ask" command
- console - added "transform" property for ":convert" command
- console - display "End-User License Agreement" prompt after configuration reset
- console - export required properties with default values
- console - fixed scheduler "on-event" script highlighting when editing
- console - improved ":totime" and ":tonum" commands and added ":tonsec" command for time value manipulation
- console - improved multi-argument property parsing into array
- console - improved randomness for ":rndstr" and ":rndnum" commands
- console - improved stability and responsiveness
- console - improved stability when editing long scripts
- console - improved stability when using "special-login"
- console - improved system stability through RoMON session
- console - improved system stability when using autocomplete
- console - improved system stability
- console - restrict permissions to "read,write,reboot,ftp,romon,test" for scripts executed by DHCP, Hotspot, PPP and Traffic-Monitor services
- console - show full date and time in scheduler "next-run" property
- dhcp - fixed DHCP server and relay related response delays
- email - rename "address" property to "server"
- ethernet - added "supported" and "sfp-supported" values for "monitor" command
- firewall - added "ein-snat" and "ein-dnat" connection NAT state matchers for filter and mangle rules
- flash - show more accurate "total-hdd-space" resource property
- gps - expose GPS port for Quectel EM12-G (vendor-id="0x2c7c", device-id="0x0512")
- ike1 - fixed invalid key length on phase1 negotiation
- ike1 - log an error when non-RSA keys are being used
- ike2 - improved rekey collision handling
- interface - added "macvlan" interface support
- iot - fixed an issue where applying a script to GPIO pin caused GPIO to stop working
- iot - fixed behavior where GPIO output state would change on boot
- ipsec - fixed Diffie-Hellman public value encoding size
- ipsec - fixed IPSec policy when using modp3072
- ipsec - fixed minor typo in logs
- ipsec - reduce disk writes when started without active configuration
- ipv6 - fixed IPv6 RA delay time from 5s to 500ms according to RFC
- ipv6 - send RA and RA deprecate messages out three times instead of just once
- l3hw - fixed IPv6 route suppression
- l3hw - improved system stability during IPv6 route offloading
- l3hw - prioritize local IP addresses over the respective /32 and /128 routes
- led - fixed "interface-status" configuration for virtual interfaces
- led - fixed 5G modem mobile network category LED colours
- leds - added "dark-mode" functionality for RBwAPG-5HacD2HnD
- leds - added "wireless-status" and "wireless-signal-strength" configuration types for wifiwave2 interfaces
- log - improved logging for user actions
- lora - added LNS protocol support
- lte - added at-chat support and increased wait time on modem at-chat for Dell DW5821e, DW5821e-eSIM, DW5829e and DW5829e-eSIM
- lte - added SINR reporting for FG621-EA modem
- lte - changed R11e-LTE ARP behavior to NoArp
- lte - fixed 5G data-class reporting for Chateau 5G
- lte - fixed APN authentification in multi APN setup for R11e-LTE6
- lte - fixed FG621-EA possible timeouts during firmware upgrade
- lte - fixed IPv6 prefix for MBIM modems in multi-apn setup when IPv6 APN used as not first APN
- lte - fixed RSSI for FG621-EA modem to show the correct value
- lte - fixed Sierra modem detection for modems with vendor-specific USB descriptors
- lte - fixed Sierra modem initialization
- lte - fixed startup race condition when SIM card is in "up" slot for LtAP mini
- lte - fixed sub-interface auto-removal in multiple APN setups
- lte - show correct data class when connected to 5G SA network
- lte - use more compact logging messages
- modbus - added additional security settings for Modbus TCP
- mpls - added option to match and set MPLS EXP with bridge and mangle rules
- mpls - fixed "propagate-ttl=no" setting
- mpls - improved FastPath next-hop selection hash algorithm
- mqtt - added on-message feature for subscribed topics
- mqtt - added parallel-scripts-limit parameter to set maximum allowed number of scripts executed at the same time
- mqtt - added wildcard topic subscription support
- netinstall - added option to discard branding package
- netinstall - display package filename in GUI Description column if package description is not specified
- netinstall-cli - added empty configuration option "-e"
- netinstall-cli - added option to discard branding package
- netinstall-cli - allow ".rsc" script filenames
- netinstall-cli - prioritise interface option over address option
- netinstall-cli - updated configuration option description
- netwatch - decreased "thr-tcp-conn-time" maximum limit to 30 seconds
- ospf - fixed adding ECMP routes
- ospf - fixed BFD on virtual-link with configured VRF
- ospf - fixed OSPFv3 authentication header length calculation
- ospf - fixed OSPFv3 not working with NSSA areas
- ospf - fixed parsing of opaque LSAs used by TE
- ospf - fixed translated NSSA routes not showing in backbone
- ovpn - added "tls-auth" option support for imported .ovpn profiles
- ovpn - improved system stability
- pimsm - fixed BSR update process
- pimsm - fixed UIB update process
- pimsm - improved system stability
- poe-out - driver optimization for AF/AT controlled boards
- poe-out - fixed rare CRS328 poe-out menu and poe-out port config loss after reboot
- poe-out - improved "auto" mode for devices with single PoE-out port
- poe-out - removed "auto" mode support for L009 devices
- port - add support for Huawei MS237h-517
- port - expose NMEA/DIAG ports for Dell DW5821e and DW5821e-eSIM
- qsfp - added 50Gbps rate support for QSFP28 interfaces
- qsfp - fixed incorrect QSFP temperature readings in negative temperature
- qsfp - improved auto link detection for AOC cables
- qsfp - use sub-interface configuration for establishing link (for 40Gbps and 100Gbps links, all sub-interfaces must be enabled)
- quickset - fixed "LAN" interface list members if configuration does not contain bridge
- rip - added BFD support
- rip - fixed session not working in VRF
- route - added "single-process" configuration setting, enabled by default on devices with 64MB or less RAM memory
- route - added "suppress-hw-offload" setting for IPv6 routes
- route - fixed gateway after link restart
- route - removed deprecated "received-from" property
- route - reverse community "delete" and "filter" command behavior
- routerboard - added "reset-button" support for RB800, RB1100 and RB1100AHx2 devices
- routerboard - fixed "reset-button" support for wAP ac and wAP R ac devices
- sfp - added 5Gbps rate for SFP+ interface on 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
- sfp - fixed missing "rx-power" monitor with certain modules (introduced in v7.10)
- sfp - fixed occasional bad EEPROM data reading for L009 devices
- sfp - improved interface stability for SFP and QSFP types of interfaces
- sfp - improved system stability with certain modules for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, 98DX3236, 98DX8216 and 98DX8208 switch chips
- snmp - changed "mtxrGaugeValue" type to integer
- ssh - added support for user ed25519 public keys
- ssh - allow to specify key owner on import
- ssh - fixed SSH tunnel performance (introduced in v7.10)
- ssh - improved connection stability when pasting large chunks of text into console
- supout - added interface list members section
- supout - added LLDP power to supout.rif
- supout - fixed BFD section
- switch - improved resource allocation for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
- switch - improved switch chip stability for CCR2004-16g-2s+ devices
- system - fixed process multithreading (introduced in v7.9)
- system - improved system stability during booting for L009 devices
- system - improved system stability when MD5 checksums are used
- tftp - fixed empty file name matching
- tile - improved system stability when using queues
- traffic-generator - added "priority" property for "inject" command
- traffic-generator - fixed traffic-generator on CHR and x86
- usb - added support for RTL8153 USB ethernet on ARM, ARM64 and x86
- vrf - limit maximum VRFs to 1024
- vxlan - improved system stability for Tile devices
- webfig - fixed "Days" property configuration change under "IP/Firewall" menu
- webfig - fixed timezone for interface "Last Link Down/Up Time"
- webfig - improved Webfig performance and responsiveness
- webfig - try to re-establish connection after disconnect
- wifiwave2 - added an alternative QoS priority assignment mechanism based on IP DSCP
- wifiwave2 - added comment property for registration-table
- wifiwave2 - added station-bridge interface mode
- wifiwave2 - correctly add interface to specified "datapath.interface-list"
- wifiwave2 - do not show default "l2mtu" on compact export
- wifiwave2 - enable changing interface MTU and L2MTU
- wifiwave2 - fixed malformed Interworking packet elements
- wifiwave2 - fixed PTK renewal for interfaces in station mode
- wifiwave2 - fixed re-connection failures for 802.11ax interfaces in station mode
- wifiwave2 - fixed sniffer command not receiving any QoS null function frames when using 802.11ax radios
- wifiwave2 - fixed untagged VLAN 1 entry when using "vlan-id" setting together with vlan-filtering bridge
- wifiwave2 - fixed warning on CAP devices when radar detected
- wifiwave2 - implemented an option to transmit IP multicast packets as unicasts
- wifiwave2 - improved compliance with regulatory requirements
- wifiwave2 - limit L2MTU to 1560 until a fix is available for a bug causing interfaces to fail transmitting larger frames than that
- wifiwave2 - list APs with a higher maximum data rate as more preferable roaming candidates
- wifiwave2 - log more information regarding authentication failures
- wifiwave2 - make 4-way handshake procedure more robust when acting as supplicant (client)
- wifiwave2 - use CAPsMAN's "datapath.vlan-id" on CAP for bridge port "pvid"
- winbox - added "Addresses" property under "Routing/BFD/Configuration" menu
- winbox - added "BUS" property for USB Power Reset button for LtAP-2HnD and CCR1072
- winbox - added "Comment" under "Routing/BFD/Configuration" menu
- winbox - added "g" flag under "IPv6/Routes" menu
- winbox - added "Host Key Type" setting under "IP/SSH" menu
- winbox - added "Key Owner" setting under "System/User/SSH Keys" and "System/User/SSH Private Keys" menus
- winbox - added "Name Format" property under "WifiWave2/Provisioning" menu
- winbox - added "Remote Min Tx" parameter under "Routing/BFD/Session" menu
- winbox - added "Startup Delay" setting under "Tools/Netwatch" menu
- winbox - added "USB" button under "System/RouterBOARD" menu for LtAP-2HnD
- winbox - added "Use BFD" setting under "Routing/RIP/Interface-Template" menu
- winbox - added Enable/Disable button under "Routing/RIP/Static Neighbors" menu
- winbox - added missing properties under "WifiWave2" menu
- winbox - added MQTT subscription menu
- winbox - allow to change port numbers for SCTP, DCCP, and UDP-LITE protocols under "IP/Firewall" menus
- winbox - allow to set multiple addresses and added IPv6 support under "Interface/VETH" menu
- winbox - allow to specify server as DNS name under "Tools/Email" menu
- winbox - changed "MBR Partition Table" checkbox to unchecked by default under "System/Disks/Format-Drive" menu
- winbox - do not show "F" flag for disabled entries under "IP/Routes" menu
- winbox - fixed "Address" property under "WifiWave2/Remote-CAP" menu
- winbox - fixed "Do" property under "Routing/Filters/Select Rule" menu
- winbox - fixed "Group Key Update" maximum value under "WifiWave2/Security" menu
- winbox - fixed "Range" property under "Routing/Filters/Num Set" menu
- winbox - fixed "Switch" menu for CCR2004-16G-2S+
- winbox - fixed entry numbering and ordering under "WifiWave2/Provisioning" menu
- winbox - fixed minor typos
- winbox - improved support for certain properties under "WifiWave2/Interworking Profiles" menu
- winbox - rename "DSCP" setting to "DSCP (+ECN)" under "Tools/Traffic-Generator/Packet-Templates" menu
- winbox - rename "Name" setting to "List" under "IP,IPv6/Firewall/Address-List" menu
- winbox - rename "Password" button to "Change Now" under "System/Password" menu
- winbox - show "unknown" value for "FS" property under "System/Disks" menu if the data is not available
- wireguard - added "auto" and "none" parameter for "private-key" and "presharde-key" parameters
- wireguard - added "wg-export" and "wg-import" functionality (CLI only)
- wireguard - allow to specify client settings under peer menu which will be included in configuration file and QR code
- wireguard - request public or private key to be specified in order to create peer
- wireless - added more "radius-mac-format" options (CLI only)
- wireless - fixed malformed Interworking packet elements
- www - fixed allowed address setting for REST API users
- www - fixed fragmented POST data for SCEP service
- x86 - added support for Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx NIC
- x86 - i40e updated driver to 2.23.17 version
- x86 - igb updated driver to 5.14.16 version
- x86 - igbvf updated driver from in-tree Linux kernel
- x86 - igc updated driver to 5.10.194 version
- x86 - ixgbe updated driver to 5.19.6 version
- x86 - Realtek r8169 updated driver
- x86 - updated latest available pci.ids