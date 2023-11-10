Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.8 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The configuration restore GUI has been improved in a number of ways due to recent demand and Squid was updated to the new major release version 6. A number of reliability improvements were also added to the WireGuard kernel plugin which from our perspective is now ready for core inclusion. The documentation is being updated accordingly, but will take a bit more time to ensure consistency following up on the GUI changes it received.

This update also includes FreeBSD security advisories and assorted fixes. We are aware of OpenSSL 1.1.1 CVE-2023-5678 and we are already testing builds based on OpenSSL 3 which can be available in 24.1 when it does not negatively impact overall operation. We also expect fixes for version 1 to be available sooner, but without OpenSSL providing such fixes directly the roundtrip time is likely going to increase for them.