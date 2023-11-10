Versie 8.0.6 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.5 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.0.6 (Windows) New Features Introduced Night Mode in DeskRT codec Other Changes Improved light and dark UI Themes AnyDesk 7.1.0 (Android) New Features Introduced user accounts.

Split clipboard permission for text and files.

Improved plugin handling.

Added splash screen for Android >= 12.

Updated many translations.

Improved message dialog when session ends due to auto-disconnect.

Minor UI improvements. Fixed Bugs Fixed share button / password button visibility.

Fixed tutorial focus point after screen orientation change.

Fixed some icons on Android 5.

Fixed crash on notification sound due to missing vibration permission.

File Manager: Fixed bug where modification time was not updated.

File Manager: Now opening soft keyboard automatically when opening search.

File Manager: Add support for ad.files.enable_parent_folder config item.

File Manager: Fixed bug where file conflict dialogs might be overridden by other dialogs.

File Manager: Improved current path display.

Fixed a bug where the soft keyboard covered the input field when vertical space is limited.

Fixed a bug where the soft keyboard opened everytime the app was resumed.

Fixed a bug where the notification was not removed after stopping a VPN session.

Fixed incorrect texts in main window for some session types.

Fixed crash in tutorial.

Improved clipboard handling for M3 handscanner.

Improved clipboard synchronization.