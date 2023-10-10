Cura is ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. De eerste bètarelease van Cura versie 5.5.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and improvements

Introduced infrastructure for Engine Plugins; Plugin developers can now hook into and change the actual slice process using a programming language in which they feel comfortable: C++, Python, C#/.NET, Dart, Go, Java, Kotlin, Node, Objective-C, PHP, Ruby

In this initial version, plugins can hook into the following engine slots:

Modify generated gcode, postprocessing it per layer

Generate Infill patterns

Modify extrusion paths

Listen to a broadcast of all Settings

Cura plugins can now easily add new Settings and extend existing dropdown Settings. Users are now warned if a previously saved project file depends on a plugin and that plugin isn't installed in the Cura instance that tries to load it.

To showcase this new infrastructure we introduced a Gradual Flow Engine plugin; This plugin prevents sudden drastic changes in flow transitions. You can find it under your bundled plugins and the new gradual flow settings can be found in the material category when all settings are visible. Do you want to participate in the discussion about the potential and possibilities? You can join the discussion on GitHub here.

Gradual Flow Enabled, Gradual Flow Max Acceleration, Initial Layer Max Flow Acceleration, Gradual Flow discretization step size, are to finetune the Gradual Flow plug-in.

Introduced Max OSX builds for ARM64 (M1 support), next to our existing X64 builds.

Introduced a single Linux build removing the need to have a different modern and regular Linux build.

UltiMaker printers with UltiMaker Materials have faster-predicted printing times as a result of a number of changed printing speeds

UltiMaker configurations with limited intents in the past like AA 0.8 cores, now have more intents available

Updated printing temperatures for UltiMaker printers to be more uniform

Updated Support Interface Settings for UltiMaker printers

Introduced a support material tag, so support is automatically printed with support material

Default has been updated to Balanced to reflect the perfect harmony between these visual, engineering, and draft profiles.

Use Tab to navigate between settings in the Per Model Settings window, solves #10967

Introduced Ctrl-C and Ctrl-V next to the current multiply behavior, solves #8859

Arrange your models in a grid with the same orientation with Grid Placement

A message that shows when your Removable Disk is out of space and prevents incomplete gcodes from being saved, solves #14273

Add Printer and Printer Settings windows are now resizable to fit in more start/end gcode in an orderly way

Restored the color picker tool when creating custom materials, solves #11899

You can now scroll through long messages, and can easily close them if you finished reading, solves #12325

Searching for materials and plugins in the Cura Marketplace has been improved

"This Setting Is Hidden Because" icons were missing in the settings visibility for Windows and Mac

Only one file could be loaded and you could not load multiple files if they were mixed STLs and Project Files, solves #15879

It seemed like models could be multiplied more than 99 times, there is now a limit, solves #14105

It's now more clear if Cura is syncing materials over the cloud

It's not possible anymore to send a printjob to a turned off cloud connected UltiMaker printer

You can now sponsor the Cura team from the Application Switcher, and Help menu

Infill behavior close to the skin to prevent jerky motions and visible overextrusion

The About Dialog includes more build information for Cura developers

Introduced more hardware info like system, release, version, processor, and CPU cores to the logging to improve troubleshooting.

Updated supporting certify libraries

Introduced a new Post Processing Script; Limit XY Accel for bed-slinger printers

Introduced the machine name in the gcode headers

Bug Fixes

The first support layers were printed incorrectly if adhesion was set to None, solves #14983

The support was printed before the brim when the origin was at the center of the buildplate, solves #14983

Printers with a high resolution value would incorrectly print embossed features,

The flow would unexpectedly increase after a bridge was completed.

Bridging settings would not be applied to the first skin layer if the infill density was set to 0, solves #9056

The skirt height could collide with some models and could be printed in support, solves #16552

A brim would be too small if the extruder was not defined, solves #16151

The Initial Buildplate and Printing Temperature would not be applied correctly when printing One-At-A-Time, solves #11219

You could not load some Marketplace materials with intents on the UltiMaker printers like BASF Ultrafuse 17-4PH

For some Linux versions it was not possible to add a 3D printer, solves #15263

Fixed the installation screen for DMG installation because it still had the old logo.

The minimum support area was not working correctly for tree support

Support Horizontal Expansion would be hidden but influenced the warning values for Support Interface, solves #15873

The shadow in One-At-A-Time printing sequence would not correctly resize with the skirt/brim size, solves #14382

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to select the support structure with basic setting visibility.

Removed the option to change the Brim Distance in the per object setting until a better solution is available.

Fixed a slicing crash if the skirt was larger than the buildplate, solves #16002

Fixed a crash that would be caused when rotating a model only a little

If there is support interface is disabled, you can no longer change those settings

Ints would be truncated instead of rounded in the engine

Fixed a non-raw RegEx pattern string removing a depreciation warning

Printer definitions, profiles, and materials: