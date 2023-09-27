De Document Foundation heeft versies 7.5.7 en 7.6.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht, die onder meer een beveiligingsprobleem in libwebp verhelpen. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.2 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende slechts een releasecandidate, waarin in totaal 54 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

