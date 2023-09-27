Software-update: PowerToys 0.74.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.74.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • Upgraded to Windows App SDK 1.4.1, increasing stability of WinUI3 utilities.
  • Text Extractor was upgraded to its version 2.0, with a new overlay, table mode and more Quality of Life improvements.
  • Improved FancyZones stability, fixing some layout resets and improving handling of newly created windows on Windows 11.
  • Fixed many silent crashes that were reported to Watson and the user's event viewer.
General
  • Turning animations off in Windows Settings will now also turn them off in PowerToys.
  • Upgraded the Windows App SDK dependency to 1.4.1.
  • Show in the thumbnail label and application titles when running as administrator.
  • Upgraded the Win UI Community Toolkit dependency to 8.0.
Awake
  • Added down-sampled variants to the application's icon.
Color Picker
  • After adding a new color in the editor, the history will scroll the new color into view.
Crop and Lock
  • Fixed a Crop and Lock crash that would occur when trying to reparent a window crashes the target application. An error message is shown instead.
FancyZones
  • Set the process and main thread priority to normal.
  • Fixed handling newly created windows on Windows 11.
  • Fixed scenarios where opening the FancyZones Editor would reset the layouts.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Optimized CPU usage for generating SVG thumbnails.
  • Improved handling of Gcode Thumbnails, including JPG and QOI formats.
  • Better handled errors when sending telemetry, which were causing reported crashes.
  • Fixed some thumbnails not being shown centered like before the optimization.
File Locksmith
  • Shows files opened by processes with PID greater than 65535.
  • Fixed a GDI object leak in the context menu which would crash Explorer.
Find My Mouse
  • Added new activation methods, including by hotkey.
Hosts File Editor
  • Ignore the default ACME sample entries in the hosts file.
  • Improved save error handling and added better error messages.
  • Corrected a check for an error when signaling the application to start as administrator.
  • Refactored the context menu.
  • Fixed dialogs overlapping the title bar after the upgrade to Windows App SDK 1.4.
Keyboard Manager
  • Distinguish between the regular minus key and the numpad minus key.
Mouse Without Borders
  • Fixed a crash when trying to restart the application.
Peek
  • Using Peek on HTML files will show a white background by default, similar to a browser's default behavior.
  • Fix a white flash on Dark theme when switching file and improved the development file preview detection and adjustments.
PowerRename
  • Fixed a crash caused by big counter values on the new enumeration method.
PowerToys Run
  • It's now possible to select which shell is used by the Shell plugin.
  • A combobox option type was added to the plugin options.
  • Fixed a bug in the Calculator plugin that was causing decimal numbers to be misinterpreted on locales where the dot (.) character isn't used as a decimal or digit separator.
  • Improved the Program plugin stability when it fails to load a program's thumbnail at startup.
  • The use of Pinyin for querying some plugins can now be turned on in Settings.
  • Refactored option types for plugin and added number, string and composite types to be used in the future.
  • Fixed the entry for searching for Windows updates in the Settings plugin.
Quick Accent
  • The "All languages" character set is now calculated by programmatically querying the characters for every available language.
  • Added é to the Norwegian and Swedish languages.
  • Added a runtime cache to the "All languages" character set, to only calculate accents once per key.
Registry Preview
  • Fixed focusing issues at startup.
  • Improved the data visualization to show data in a similar way to the Windows Registry Editor.
Runner
  • Fixed hanging when a bug report was generated from the flyout.
Settings
  • Improved the way the OOBE window reacts to Windows theme change.
  • Fixed an issue that made it impossible to change the "Switch between windows in the current zone" "Next window" shortcut for FancyZones.
  • Fixed a crash when entering a duplicate name for a color in the Color Picker page and improved clean up when cancelling a color edit.
Text Extractor
  • Text Extractor 2.0, with a new overlay, table mode and more Quality of Life improvements.
Documentation
  • SECURITY.md was updated from 0.0.2 to 0.0.9.
  • Improved the README and main development document for clarity and completeness.
Development
  • Fixed PowerToys Run DateTime plugin tests that were failing depending on locale, so that they can be run correctly on all dev machines.
  • Fixed PowerToys Run System plugin tests that were failing for certain network interfaces, so that they can be run correctly on all dev machines.
  • Fixed a markdown bug on the GitHub /helped command.
  • Switched build pipelines to a new agent pool.
  • New .cs files created in Visual Studio get the header added automatically.

MadJo80 27 september 2023 11:01
Nog altijd een héle fijne toevoeging aan Windows. Vooral Fancy Zones én Quick Accent vind ik erg handig. En het is beschamend hoe vaak ik Find My Mouse moet gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadJo80 op 23 juli 2024 01:51]

iAR @MadJo8027 september 2023 11:04
Ik begrijp die Fancy Zones niet. Het zou eigenlijk gewoon prettig zijn als je je indelingen in het menu kunt tonen dat bovenin verschijnt.
Djerro123 @iAR27 september 2023 11:49
Bedoel je de Windows feature waarbij wanneer je over de maximize knop hovered, je verschillende indelingen ziet? (Die moet je wel aanzetten in Windows settings).

Want dat zijn alleen Windows snap zones. FancyZones laat je zelf een indeling maken (inclusief overlappende zones), die gehighlight worden als je shift ingehouden houdt bij het verslepen van een venster.

Ik moet sinds vorige week oook weer op Windows werken (doe alleen Apple thuis) op werk, en zonder Powertoys had ik overwogen om mijn opdracht terug te geven en iets anders te zoeken. Windows 11 is echt bizar onwerkbaar voor mij, ik kreeg er gewoon hoofdpijn en kramp in m’n armen van. Uiteraard gewoon gewenningen, maar PowerToys (en met name fancy zones, maar ook andere utilities) maakt het enigszins werkbaar voor mij.
NMN1665 @Djerro12327 september 2023 12:37
Zijn deze fancy zones permanent? Als in na afsluiten worden ze bewaard. En zou je ze een ultra wide kunnen indelen als 2
Monitoren ?
MrBlueEyes @NMN166527 september 2023 12:42
Ja, blijft bewaard. Je maakt er niet echt 2 monitoren van, meer 2 zones. Net zoals Windows link of rechts al werkt om een venster de helft van je scherm te laten innemen. Alleen met deze tool kan je zelf al die zones definiëren.
NMN1665 @MrBlueEyes27 september 2023 20:44
Top dank voor de reactie. Dit gaat ook op voor de rest.
Lennyz @NMN166527 september 2023 13:13
Nee bij mij niet. Iedere keer dat ik mijn pc reboot moet ik weer de juiste zone selecteren.
Djerro123 @Lennyz27 september 2023 13:58
Dat heb ik niet; ik heb 1 definitie voor mijn grote (wide) screen gemaakt, en 1 definitie voor mijn laptop scherm. Als ik reboot en aan dezelfde dockinngatation weer opstart, dan blijft dit zo. Als ik opstart zonder docking (na afsluiten met docking), dan blijft de definitie van mijn laptopscherm actief.

Heb daarvoor niks hoeven aan te passen afaik, misschien herinstallatie doen? Ik heb als user geïnstalleerd, niet als system trouwens

[Reactie gewijzigd door Djerro123 op 23 juli 2024 01:51]

r132546e @NMN166527 september 2023 16:25
Hier heb ik ze ook bewaard op mijn 38" widescreen. Werkt echt super met een tweedeling waardoor ik met de muis een venster links of rechts van het midden met slepen loslaat, en pats hij spring meteen dat vlak in.
Cybertinus994 @Djerro1234 oktober 2023 08:07
Ik heb 2 indelingen gemaakt voor m’n 4K schermen. Meestal heb ik het scherm verdeeld in 3 zones naast elkaar, die even breed zijn.
Soms is het echter ff handiger om maar 2 zones te hebben, en dan wissel ik daar eenvoudig heen (ctrl+win+alt+2 voor 2 zones, +3 voor 3 zones).
Ik heb 2 4K schermen. Deze zone verdeling is per scherm. Links kan ik dus 2 zones hebben, rechts 3.
Werkt erg fijn moet ik zeggen.

Dit is op m’n werk. Daar zit ik nog op Windows 10. Dus die zones waar Windows 11 standaard mee komt kan ik daar nog niet gebruiken
MadJo80 @iAR27 september 2023 11:56
Ik denk niet dat dat Fancy Zones is. Die toont bij mij in elk geval geen menu bovenin, tenzij ik de zones ga editen.
3raser @MadJo8027 september 2023 11:20
De optie om je muis te vinden zit toch standaard in Windows? In je muis opties kun je instellen dat als je de CTRL toets indrukt er een soort golven cirkel naartoe beweegt.
Oon @3raser27 september 2023 11:42
Het fijne aan de variant in PowerToys is dat (je kunt instellen dat) je scherm donker wordt en een cirkel om de muis heen zichtbaar blijft. Dat werkt erg vloeiend en is minder storend dan de ingebouwde versie van Windows, en is ook meteen handig als je bijv. je scherm aan het delen bent via Teams (die meestal flink achterloopt en erg lage FPS heeft) en wil highlighten waar je muis staat, want ook zonder animatie blijft het dan zichtbaar zolang jede functie geactiveerd houdt.
MadJo80 @Oon27 september 2023 11:54
Dit, ik heb het ook regelmatig gebruikt bij Teams bij het uitleggen aan collega's. :)
RuddyMysterious @MadJo8027 september 2023 13:01
En het is beschamend hoe vaak ik Find My Mouse moet gebruiken.
De standaard cursor is dan ook belachelijk klein en onopvallend, daarom dat ik altijd een grotere cursor met dikkere rand kies tijdens het instellen van mijn computer.
Edgar Wagt @RuddyMysterious27 september 2023 13:46
De muis heeft gewoon meer contrast nodig, met een groot scherm of meerdere schermen valt een witte muis op een witte achtergrond gewoon weg, vooral in je ooghoeken. Die ene rij aan zwarte pixels helpt dan ook niet echt
SideShow @MadJo8027 september 2023 19:37
Ik gebruik reeds jaren dit zwarte muis thema :-)
https://www.deviantart.co...sors-Concept-v2-886489356
Misschien heb je er wat aan.
beerse
@MadJo8029 september 2023 12:40
Find my mouse??? Zoals op de <ctrl> knop drukken om een 'druppel' op je scherm te zien waar de muis staat? Dat zit al sinds de vorige eeuw in msWindows:

Voor W10: Settings -> Devices -> Mous -> AdditionalMouseOptions -> PointerOptions -> ShowLocationOfpointerWhenIPressTheCTRLkey. (sorry, op dit moment een engelse msWindows installatie voor mijn neus).

In dat zelfde (W98)-muis-properties scherm nog andere leuke opties die dus al sinds de vorige eeuw in msWindows zitten.
MadJo80 @beerse29 september 2023 17:41
Oon in 'PowerToys 0.74.0'

Ja, dat weet ik, maar was vaak nog niet voldoende voor mij. En schudden met de muis is vele maten handiger dan de ctrl toets indrukken.

