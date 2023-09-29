Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.7.5 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today introduces a change in MTU handling for parent interfaces mostly noticed by PPPoE use where the respective MTU values need to fit the parent plus the additional header of the VLAN or PPPoE. Should the MTU already be misconfigured to a smaller value it will be used as configured so check your configuration and clear the MTU value if you want the system to decide about the effective parent MTU size.

Another change in far gateway handling is also included which prevents a monitoring failure if that particular gateway was not being designated as default during boot which made the routing table miss the essential interface route and monitoring would always report it as down. Now the interface route is ensured but not only when applying the default gateway so that it works all the time.

Also fixed was the problematic migration of the Unbound interfaces settings which now clears the possibly unknown interfaces in order to proceed and have Unbound up and running post update which was not the case for some users previously.

Other reliability improvements and third party security updates are included as well. We also continue our effort to clean up the interface handling code and audit the MVC model files for consistency. A missing change for out of the box DS-Lite support is also being tested on the development version now and will likely hit in 23.7.6.