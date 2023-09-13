Versie 13.0 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .NET Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-download bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om het te gebruiken zonder het te eerst installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 13.0: Rename (multiple) files manually ( F2 key)

key) Configure individual directions for DB-based sync

Detect moved files with "Update" sync variant (requires sync.ffs_db files)

Update variant: Do not restore files that were deleted on target

Distinguish file renames from file moves and simplify grid display

Fixed ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED when copying files with NTFS extended attributes

Fixed error during process initialization while connecting with quick launch

Avoid redundant file reopen when setting file times during copy

Set working directory to match FFS configuration file when double-clicking (Linux)