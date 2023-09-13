Software-update: FreeFileSync 13.0

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .NET Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-download bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om het te gebruiken zonder het te eerst installeren. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 13.0:
  • Rename (multiple) files manually (F2 key)
  • Configure individual directions for DB-based sync
  • Detect moved files with "Update" sync variant (requires sync.ffs_db files)
  • Update variant: Do not restore files that were deleted on target
  • Distinguish file renames from file moves and simplify grid display
  • Fixed ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED when copying files with NTFS extended attributes
  • Fixed error during process initialization while connecting with quick launch
  • Avoid redundant file reopen when setting file times during copy
  • Set working directory to match FFS configuration file when double-clicking (Linux)

Versienummer 13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://freefilesync.org/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-09-2023 07:21
24 • submitter: danmark_ori

13-09-2023 • 07:21

24

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: FreeFileSync

Update-historie

30-03 FreeFileSync 14.9 1
23-02 FreeFileSync 14.8 8
22-01 FreeFileSync 14.7 18
03-12 FreeFileSync 14.6 2
10-'25 FreeFileSync 14.5 4
07-'25 FreeFileSync 14.4 14
03-'25 FreeFileSync 14.3 16
02-'25 FreeFileSync 14.2 5
01-'25 FreeFileSync 14.0 14
12-'24 FreeFileSync 13.9 2
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CH4OS
13 september 2023 07:54
Ik ben benieuwd waarom deze versie opeens 13.0 is, wat zou de stap hiervoor rechtvaardigen? De vorige versie is 12.5 aldus de Meuktracker, dus het lijkt me best een sprong, als dit opeens een sprong naar 13.0 is, vanaf 12.5.
EmbeddedPower @CH4OS13 september 2023 09:58
Staat een beetje onduidelijk op hun website bij de news-items, (https://freefilesync.org/), maar ik denk:
FreeFileSync 13 generalizes the way sync directions are set up: Previously they were based on the "differences" found after comparison: left only, right only, left newer, right newer.
Sync configuration based on differences

In addition to "differences" it is now possible to set sync directions based on "changes":
Robertdw @EmbeddedPower13 september 2023 11:02
Is based on changes eigenlijk niet hetzelfde als based on differences?
CH4OS
@Robertdw13 september 2023 11:16
Changes impliceert een bestand dat inhoudelijk gewijzigd is (en dus ook een andere hash heeft), differences een bestand of map dat wel/niet aanwezig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 19:08]

jbijnens @CH4OS13 september 2023 08:14
Misschien omdat er vanaf deze versie ook een Business edition is?
Globefrotter 13 september 2023 12:33
Werk hier inmiddels al enige jaren mee en ben er erg blij mee.
Wanneer je de instellingen eenmaal doorhebt is synchroniseren van bestanden met mijn NAS een fluitje van een cent.
redniels @Globefrotter13 september 2023 13:44
yup het werkt beter dan alles wat Qnap, Synology en de rest hebben bedacht. RSync (windows: deltacopy) is ook leuk maar zo veel trager.
YoMarK @redniels13 september 2023 14:30
Jaren terug flink wat tools geprobeerd om (zakelijk) grote directory's te syncen via SCP(windows van/naar Linux), en deze tool was tot mijn verbazing ook veel sneller als de rest.
Het ziet er wat lelijk uit, en het licentiemodel is wat vreemd, maar het werkt verder uitstekend.
dj_ryow 13 september 2023 13:48
Begrijp ik het goed als ik zeg dat deze eerst gratis was voor zakelijk gebruik en nu niet meer? Of was dat voorheen ook al niet toegestaan?

edit:

Dit staat nu op hun website:
Is FreeFileSync free for commercial use?
No, the standard version of FreeFileSync is intended for private use only. The same applies to the FreeFileSync Donation Edition.

Businesses may still use FreeFileSync for commercial purposes, but are required to buy the FreeFileSync Business Edition.
Dit stond er voorheen:
Is FreeFileSync free for commercial use?
Yes, FreeFileSync may be used in business, commercial, and government environments without cost. This however does not apply to the "FreeFileSync Donation Edition" which is intended for private use only.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dj_ryow op 23 juli 2024 19:08]

Globefrotter @dj_ryow13 september 2023 16:14
Het is al jaren 'GPL'
dj_ryow @Globefrotter13 september 2023 16:51
While FreeFileSync is free to use, its target audience are private individuals who would use the software at home.

This changes with FreeFileSync 13: Businesses are now also allowed to use FreeFileSync commercially, by licensing the FreeFileSync [Business] Edition.

For more info about how this works go to: https://freefilesync.org/business
Nu niet meer zo lijkt het.
Globefrotter @dj_ryow13 september 2023 17:01
Tja, dat is met veel leuke/fijne gratis software. Wanneer het eenmaal populair is moet de kassa rammelen.
Dat hebben we al vaker gezien. Jammer, maar vele ontwikkelaars maken blijkbaar van hun hobby hun beroep en dan moet de schoorsteen roken.....
dj_ryow @Globefrotter13 september 2023 17:18
Ik snap het ook, maar ik vind dat de ontwikkelaar het in dit geval een beetje achterbaks doet door het niet in de changelog te vermelden en door te doen alsof het voorheen niet mogelijk of niet toegestaan was om het commercieel te gebruiken met uitspraken als:
This changes with FreeFileSync 13: Businesses are now also allowed to use FreeFileSync commercially, by licensing the FreeFileSync [Business] Edition.
danmark_ori
@Globefrotter13 september 2023 22:37
Dat is nu het leuke van de "Donatie" variant: je bent niet tot betalen verplicht.
Voor mij is betalen ook een vorm van volwassen gedrag. Een kind tot (zeg) 12 jaar verwacht ook alles gratis te krijgen. Op zekere leeftijd ga je een krantenwijk doen of flessen & blikjes voor het statiegeld inleveren.
Een vakantiebaantje... Op weg naar een meer volwassen transactie tussen producent, dienstverlener enerzijds, en onnozele gebruiker anderzijds. Als zelfs 'donationware' te veel is, dan zet je toch zelf lekker wat in elkaar?
Het idee dat alles maar gratis moet zijn vind ik goed passen bij het onvolwassen kind :-)
Robertdw @Globefrotter14 september 2023 10:40
Voor niet commercieel is er nog steeds een gratis versie. Als je het commercieel gebruikt, draagt het dus bij aan jouw business model. Dus waarom zou je er dan niet voor hoeven te betalen. Die computers waarop je het gebruikt heb je toch ook niet gratis gekregen.
Ozymandias @dj_ryow13 september 2023 14:09
Als het opensource is dan kan je de gewone versie gewoon ook zakelijk gebruiken me dunkt.
bytemaster460 @Ozymandias13 september 2023 22:55
Nee, open source wil enkel zeggen dat de broncode openbaar is en dat je die gratis ter beschikking beste.d wordt. Dat betekent niet dat het gebruiksrecht van de gecompileerde applicatie ook gratis is.
Ozymandias @bytemaster46015 september 2023 15:56
Wat als je die broncode vervolgens zelf compileert zonder ook maar een letter aan de code toe te voegen?
bytemaster460 @Ozymandias15 september 2023 21:52
Dan mag je er geld voor vragen.
Fairy @Ozymandias13 september 2023 20:31
Dat is volgens mij ook de hele opzet van opensource software. Ik begrijp ook niet hoe het ineens omgezet kan worden in een commercieel product. Wie het weet mag het zeggen.
bytemaster460 @Fairy13 september 2023 22:56
Open source zegt enkel iets over de broncode, niet over de kant en klare applicatie.
Cybergamer 13 september 2023 19:50
Ik gebruik zelf Syncthing naar verschillende plaatsen toe, werkt prima! Waarom zou ik dit gaan gebruiken? (als ik over zou willen stappen?)
fameus 13 september 2023 18:36
De source code is GPL3.
Ze kunnen je wel verplichten om te betalen voor de binaries, dat doet Red Hat tenslotte ook met hun Enterprise producten.
Je kunt als zakelijke gebruiker natuurlijk zelf binaries uit de sources maken, maar dat is mogelijk een flinke uitdaging. Als dat je lukt, dan heb je geen Business binaries nodig.

En ik vermoed dat ze uit de sources een deel hebben weggelaten. De "free" versie bevat namelijk geen "parallel file copy".

[Reactie gewijzigd door fameus op 23 juli 2024 19:08]

midentity 3 oktober 2023 17:00
En ik vermoed dat ze uit de sources een deel hebben weggelaten. De "free" versie bevat namelijk geen "parallel file copy".
Klopt. de "donation edition" heeft die dan weer wel weer wel.
hier staat de volledige beschrijving van de verschillende edities:
https://freefilesync.org/faq.php#editions
Persoonlijk vind ik dat zeer schappelijk. En als je - ondanks de 'free' in de naam - het tool voor zakelijk gebruik inzet is het volgens mij meer dan billijk om even die licentie aan te schaffen, krijg je er ook nog een factuurtje voor ;)

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