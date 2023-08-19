Versie 9.4.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend 7z 23.01 (Linux, macOS, Windows)

Pea 1.13 File Manager (macOS) Fixed conditional startup actions on input (open, extract, extract here...)

Added column to display file-level comment in archives (default hidden)

While browsing an archive, the information popup (clicking on status bar) shows if the archive type can be edited in PeaZip

Updated Themes Added contrast setting to Themes Theme packages now contains customizable, 32 bit PNG icons for archive file types Alternative themes with different icons for archive types are available selecting Custom in Theme dropdown menu New system icons packages are available to change system icons accordingly to themes, anyway icon files from theme packages can be used for system integration on Operating Systems accepting icons in PNG format

Extraction and archiving Added checkbox to manually set RAR binary for Custom / RAR compression format This setting will allow Windows users to locate WinRar Rar.exe executable more flexibly than automatic search, and non-Windows users to set up RAR compression using Wine or other alternatives

(Windows) Work path free space is reported in archiving and extraction screens info box, clicking on the status bar

(Windows) Free space on output path and work path (if applicable) is checked before starting archiving and extraction operation, and user is warned if free space may not be enough

Fixes Fixed crash if the app is forced to extract to a read only path Working directory for ARC compression is now changed accordingly to 7z/p7zip backend working directory Correct handling of .tar extension in output file name upon extraction to new folder, if item with same name exists in the destination

