Blizzard brengt op 8 augustus een tweede patch uit voor Diablo IV. De dungeoncrawler kwam in juni 2023 uit en was de langverwachte opvolger van het eerdere deel. De eerdere grote update bracht niet alleen nieuwe items en enkele bugfixes, maar verandert ook veel aan de gameplay, waaronder het nerfen van Helltides en enchantments. Spelers waren daar zeer ontevreden over. De nieuwe v1.1.1-patch moet een deel van die problemen repareren.

Tweakers publiceerde in juni een review van Diablo IV. De volledige patch notes zijn hier te vinden.

The Diablo IV team has been diligently monitoring your feedback. As we introduce patches to keep your experience in Sanctuary smooth, we will update the below list and denote whether the fixes are intended for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or all platforms.

1.1.1 Build #43794 (All Platforms) - August 8, 2023

Class Balance Updates

Hello wanderer, welcome to Patch 1.1.1!

We’ve made quite a few balance adjustments to Classes. Our goals with this patch are as follows:

  1. We want to improve the effectiveness of Sorcerers and Barbarians while addressing the following for each Class:
    • Sorcerer
      • Improve late-game survivability, mostly through Paragon Board improvements.
      • Adjust some Class mechanics to move away from “Kiss-Curse” effects—this is where the player gains power but loses power somewhere else.
    • Barbarian
      • Speed up the flow of combat in the early game by increasing Fury generation on Basic Skills.
      • Add late-game excitement by increasing the power of Unique items.
  2. Strengthen builds that aren’t reaching a high power level.
  3. Diversify the use cases for Legendary items and other effects that are overly situational.

Gameplay Updates

Monster Density

We are increasing monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and in Helltide.

  • Bosses above Level 60 will have more health. Examples:
    • Bosses at Level 60 and below remain unchanged.
    • Bosses at Level 80 have 50% increased health.
    • Bosses at Level 100 have 100% increased health.
    • Bosses at Level 120 have 120% increased health.
    • Bosses at Level 150 and above have 150% increased health.

Bosses and Events

Developer’s Note: We are making adjustments to the health values of high-level boss monsters.

  • Level 35 and higher boss monsters will now have a 100% chance to drop a Legendary item.
  • Treasure Goblins now have an increased Legendary item drop chance from Level 6-14 and guarantee a Legendary item drop starting at Level 15.
  • Legion Events are now more rewarding and guarantee a Legendary item drop starting at level 35.

General

  • We have made multiple improvements on how damage and other effects interact with active barriers.
    • Bonus damage or bonus effects that are applied on-hit or when dealing damage will now apply that same effect through barriers.
      • Ex: The Exploit Paragon Glyph will now apply Vulnerable to enemies that have an active barrier.
    • Cheat death effects will now work properly when the player has an active barrier.
    • This also affects PvP play.
  • Varshan will now break through any Bone Wall segments he dashes through.
  • The cost for refunding Skill and Paragon Points has been reduced. The reduction starts small at lower Levels and hits a maximum of 40% at Level 100.
    • Ex: Level 50 - 12%, Level 60 - 18%, Level 70 - 24%, Level 80 - 30%.
  • We've increased the stack limit for Elixirs from 20 to 99.
  • An additional Stash Tab can now be purchased at the Stash with gold.
  • We have restored the cast time for Leave Dungeon back to 3 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Leave Dungeon ability was being used as another method of easy escape from danger in dungeons, particularly for Hardcore players. However, we recognize that this is outweighed by the downside of the game feeling less responsive. We’ve heard your feedback, and are reversing this change.

  • The following Nightmare Dungeon affixes have been removed:
    • Resource Burn
    • Backstabbers
    • Empowered Elites (Cold Enchanted)

Malignant Hearts

  • Caged Heart of Spellbreaking
    • Changed to: Upon taking Elemental Damage, gain 10-20% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

Generic Unique Items

  • Temerity
    • + All Stats affix replaced with Max Life.
    • Barrier is now based on maximum Life.
    • Now properly accounted by conditions checking for the player having a Barrier.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

  • Screen Reader support for reading class icons has been added.
  • Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn't read out capitalized, accented letters, or special characters.

Cooperative Play

  • Fixed an issue where progression in the Final Straw quest could be blocked during Co-op play.
  • Fixed an issue where only the first player could activate Points of Interest during Co-op play.
  • Fixed an issue where using a Town Portal while attempting to enter a dungeon would cause both players to get stuck during Local Co-Op play.
  • Fixed an issue where follower NPCs could not function properly in scenarios where players were mounted during Local Co-Op play.
  • Fixed an issue where the quest progress tracker of other players wouldn't display properly in certain situations during Local Co-Op play.
  • Fixed an issue where the Season Info would not properly display when Player 2 created a new character during Local Co-Op play.
  • Fixed an issue where a player engaged in conversation with an NPC would see a black screen if another player in their party teleported away.

Dungeons

  • Fixed an issue where progression in the Seaside Decent Dungeon could be blocked when the Butcher or a Treasure Goblin spawned behind the barrier.
  • Fixed an issue where the Determination malignant power wouldn't function against the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons.
  • Fixed an issue where the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons was applying from close enemies and not just distant enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where the Boss in the Den of the Blighted could be damaged through the fog wall.
  • Critters, non-combative creatures,in Nightmare Dungeons with the Death Pulse affix will no longer explode on death (this explosion was never dealing damage).
  • Fixed an issue where players could leave their Party after dying in a Nightmare dungeon, re-enter their party, and then re-enter the dungeon and not have their revives count towards the Dungeon's revive cap.
  • Fixed an issue where Animus carriers killed before the Animus objective was triggered would not drop Animus, blocking dungeon progression.
  • Fixed an issue where the Reset Dungeon button often malfunctioned.
  • Fixed an issue where Keeper Xor'lim sometimes would not drop Garan's Key in the Garan Hold Nightmare Dungeon.

Gameplay

Barbarian

  • Fixed an issue where Charge didn't carry all enemies hit along with the Barbarian.
  • Fixed an issue where Lunging Strike could cause the player character to get stuck under the ground.
  • Fixed an issue where the bonus Critical Strike chance granted by the Focused Rage malignant power could be consumed by non-combat skills.
  • Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Berserk Ripping wouldn't cause targets to bleed when Berserking.

Druid

  • The tooltip for the Moonrage malignant power now also communicates the power's additional Lucky Hit chance of spawning a wolf when damaging a boss.
    • This tooltip now properly communicates that it grants +3 ranks to Wolves.
  • Fixed an issue where Call of the Wild and Aspect of the Stampede were not properly affecting the passive portions of Companion skills and the active portion of Wolves.

Necromancer

  • Fixed an issue that caused more Blood Orbs than intended to be active at the same time. Blood Orbs now function like Crackling Energy in that they cap at 30.
  • Fixed an issue where guaranteed Overpower attacks from the Rathma's Vigor key passive were not benefiting from the Paragon Legendary Node Bloodbath.
  • Fixed an issue where the automatic Corpse Explosion casts from the Sacrilegious malignant power could ignore the damage reducing effect from the power when using unenhanced Corpse Explosion.
  • Fixed an issue where the Untimely Death aspect only increased Overpower damage on the Blood Lance that was cast and not other lanced targets.
  • Fixed an issue where when the Decrepit Aura Malignant Power was equipped twice, the power with the lowest number of near enemies required to activate was not the one that would trigger.
  • Fixed an issue where shields held by a Necromancer would cover their face in loading screens.
  • Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Imperfectly Balanced passive could only have 1 point allocated to it.
  • Fixed an issue where the Decrepit Aura malignant power wouldn't trigger when mounted.

Rogue

  • Fixed an issue where Poison Trap could be infinitely cast without spending Energy by using the Concealment skill near zone transition areas.
  • Fixed an issue where the Shadow clone's taunt effect from the Trickery malignant power could Taunt other players in PvP, and the taunt was not breakable by Unstoppable effects.

Sorcerer

  • Fixed an issue where the Elemental Dominance passive didn't function correctly when using Core and Mastery skills that dealt Damage over Time.
    • Ex: A meteor cast at above 50 mana that would take you under 50 mana would not get the full damage bonus.
  • Fixed an issue where the Omnipower Malignant Power wouldn't properly consume additional mana, which would then not trigger other interactions with additional resource consumption.
    • Ex: the damage reduction from the Mana Shield passive.
  • Fixed an issue where the Omnipower malignant power was inconsistently launching the appropriate number of projectiles. In addition, the tooltip has been updated to better describe the power.

Developer’s Note: The previous tooltip was a bit misleading as it did not consume the entirety of your mana pool. It will consume as much as it can depending on the number rolled on the affix.

  • Fixed an issue where the effects from the Dark Dance malignant power would reset the Align the Elements passive.
  • Fixed an issue where the random location teleport effect from The Oculus could cause players to get stuck in the environment.

General

  • Fixed an issue where the speed increase from the Spur skill while mounted was slower on Controller than Keyboard and Mouse.
  • Fixed an issue where Invasion portals spawned during certain Helltide events could be pushed off screen with Fear effects.
  • Fixed an issue where Paragon Rare Nodes would sometimes not provide bonuses with stat-boosting gear.
  • Fixed an issue where continuously enchanting an item could result in having the same stat show repeatedly in subsequent re-rolls.
  • Fixed an issue where post-death damaging effects ignored the damage reduction from stats of close or distant enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where mounting your steed while moving would behave erratically when playing on console.

Monsters

  • Fixed an issue where Elite enemies with the Teleporter affix could teleport from off-screen and deal excessive damage.
  • Fixed an issue where Tusked Charger enemies could still damage the player after dying.
  • Fixed an issue where the Corpse Spawn enemy wouldn't attack the player.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mahjoob monster was more difficult to defeat than intended.

Quests

  • Fixed an issue where progression would be blocked during the Reject the Mother quest if the player left the game and came back.
  • Fixed an issue where Quest objectives could be missed while mounted during the Desperate Remedies quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the Fury Against Fate quest could have its progression blocked.
  • Fixed an issue where the Quest tracker pin would not be visible outside of the zone where the Ruins of Faith quest was located.
  • Fixed an issue where the Gore-soaked barricade could become indestructible after exiting and returning to the Cellar during the Fury Against Fate quest.
  • Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly fight Varshan during the final Seasonal quest by resetting the Dungeon where he spawns.

Season of the Malignant

  • Fixed an issue where the Prudent Heart malignant power would not trigger while mounted.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance malignant power could behave as if the player was damaging themselves, which could apply other effects that occur when the player deals damage.
  • Fixed an issue where the Invoker of Varshan recipe could be lost.
    • For any player that lost the recipe, it can be acquired from any malignant kill after the seasonal quest line has been completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the Barber malignant power would absorb damage from all other players and not just the player with it equipped.
  • Fixed an issue where the Urn of Bargaining season blessing was increasing the enchant costs for items.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dark Dance Malignant Heart could kill the player. It will no longer consume life if the player does not have enough life to pay.
  • Fixed an issue where effects that build up from dealing damage, such as Rogue's Inner Sight, wouldn't properly build up while the effect from the Barber Malignant Heart was active.

Shop and Battle Pass

  • Fixed an issue where the Arise emote’s visual effects wouldn’t appear when playing on low graphical settings.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dagger Tap emote for Rogue from the Battle Pass would lock player movement for its duration.
  • Fixed an issue where the female Necromancer animation for the Cage Puppetry emote had visual errors in the preview.
  • Fixed an issue where the Phantasm Walker cosmetic set had multiple visual errors, such as clipping.

UI

  • Fixed an issue where text was missing when speaking to Kres during the Tangled Memories quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the subtitles during the Light Extinguished quest were out of sync with the voiced dialogue.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip would show the wrong name for Wrathful Malignant Hearts when equipping two rings with the heart socketed in it.
  • Fixed multiple issues with text description inconsistency in Shop Bundles.
  • Fixed an issue where the Scroll of Amnesia tooltip referenced stat points instead of Paragon Points.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltips for the Social and Miscellaneous tabs in the action wheel were mismatched.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Battlepass emotes would erroneously describe the Emotes as Shop emotes instead of Seasonal emotes.
  • Fixed an issue where the Coldiron Aegis displayed as supporting all classes, even though not all classes can use shields.
  • Fixed an issue where the timer for Whispers could display incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Stele of Velkhova and Hero Overwhelmed headstones were missing names in the Wardrobe.
  • Fixed multiple Localization issues.
  • Fixed an issue where the button highlights for controller would disappear after dismissing the Buy More Platinum prompt while navigating the Battle Pass menu.
  • Fixed an issue where The Hero list could not be re-ordered.
  • Fixed an issue where the player’s displayed death marker on the minimap was inaccurate compared to where their corpse was.
  • Fixed an issue where the quest markers would display incorrectly if the player left the area and returned during the Answers in the Ashes quest.
  • Fixed an issue where Mount Armor and Trophies wouldn't update when selecting other Mounts in the Stable Master Vendor menu.
  • Fixed an issue where controller button highlights could disappear in the Stablemaster’s menu.
  • Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass interface would not properly navigate to the appropriate tier after tier skipping.
  • Fixed an issue where the Die! Emote from the battle pass displayed its name incorrectly.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the Reins of the Bloody steed would reappear in the Stablemaster’s menu after it was already acquired.
  • Fixed an issue where opening multiple Clan Profile windows would cause a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where a certain Necromancer hairstyle would intersect the character's neck in cutscenes.
  • Fixed an issue where Audio from Cormond could be heard even if the player was far away from him during the Enter the Forest Clearing quest step.
  • Fixed an issue where the weather effect and map color change to denote Helltide would persist after Helltide ended.
  • Fixed an issue where skipping the initial cutscene after creating a new character could cause a crash.
  • Fixed an issue where the Bloody Liquid Steed was not always rewarded after defeating Echo of Lilith.
  • Various other visual, stability, and performance improvements for all platforms.
Zephyrex 3 augustus 2023 14:44
8 augustus pas :(

aanvulling:
ze zullen wel bezig zijn met de exploits die tussen eternal - seasonal traden mogelijk maakt

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zephyrex op 26 juli 2024 15:10]

Reaper.JA2 @Zephyrex3 augustus 2023 15:16
Dit doen ze bewust, omdat de patch 1.10 zoveel kwaad bloed heeft gebracht, brengen ze de patch notes van tevoren uit zodat ze eventueel nog wijzigingen kunnen doen bij veel kritiek. Op zich geen gekke gedachte.
Dubbeldrank @Reaper.JA23 augustus 2023 16:28
Dat is ook precies wat ze gezegd hebben tijdens de chat waar ze nogal diep door het stof zijn gegaan. Maar de reden voor die patch destijds is helemaal prima, en het was ook nodig. Het balancing was zo ver uit elkaar dat het niet oke was, zeker als je daarbij optelt dat er exploits waren die astronomische getallen qua damage produceerden. Er was alleen geen communicatie, dus het viel nogal rauw op het dak van de community.

Ik vind deze aanpak helemaal prima, ze krijgen gelijk wat feedback en kunnen nog zaken fine tunen voor release. Diablo 4 had misschien wat extra tijd nodig voor dat ze het vrij hadden gegeven, maar aan de andere kant denk ik ook wel dat het goed komt. Het heeft wat tijd nodig. Kijk even terug naar de lancering van D3 en waar het geëindigd is. Letterlijk alleen de storyline is nog hetzelfde.
winkbrace @Dubbeldrank4 augustus 2023 08:14
Ja en voor diablo 2 gold dat eigenlijk ook. Pas na de expansion was het echt leuk. Het heeft blijkbaar tijd nodig om deze games af te stemmen. 🤷‍♂️
Bulls @Zephyrex3 augustus 2023 15:57
Oplossing, forced logout na disconnect
imqqmi @Bulls3 augustus 2023 23:11
Is bij hardcore te misbruiken.
Bulls @imqqmi4 augustus 2023 07:45
Ja snap ik, maar ik heb de video gezien voor de trade bug. Dat hij met disconnect dus in feite in het spel blijft en terug in de party komt met een andere character. Zoiets moet niet mogelijk zijn. Of er moet een check komen dat het spel controleert of de hero rechten bezit om in die realm te laden.
Nuke777 3 augustus 2023 14:56
Voor mij komt het te laat. Sezoen 1 stelt ook niets voor. jammer dat ik de battlepas zo vroeg heb gekocht. ik zie het echt niet zitten om het tot level 100 te 'grinden'.
Ricmaniac
@Nuke7773 augustus 2023 15:48
Battlepass gaat mega snel though. Ik ben level 64 en heb hem gisteren afgekregen. (wel na een character level 40 verloren te hebben) maar in totaal was dit samen zo'n 30 uur. Dat is voor een periode waarin je 3 maanden hebt heel niet veel voor een battlepass afmaken.

En dan heb ik de season journal alleen maar met de eerste 4 chapters klaar waar die objectives die daar in staan grote boosts geven tot battlepass exp.
Jerie @Ricmaniac3 augustus 2023 16:19
Battlepass heb je inderdaad vrij snel gedaan maar je hebt dan ook nog de seasonal journey, en die achievement is wat je in Diablo 3 volledig wilde afmaken (dan had je 'alles' dat uniek was aan de season gedaan). Daarvoor hoef je niet per definitie level 100 te worden. Er zijn alternatieven. Want je hoeft maar zo'n 80% van alle goals te achieven.
Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly fight Varshan during the final Seasonal quest by resetting the Dungeon where he spawns.
Lol dit kostte een paar min per kill als je de quest had (of iemand in je partij heeft de quest). Op die manier kon je bijvoorbeeld Barber farmen, die zwaar OP is. Het verschil tussen wel of niet hebben is groot, zeker tijdens early game progressie. Dus die ga ik snel nog even farmen voor reserve Barbers.

Ook Uber Litlith nog even doen zo te lezen.

edit:
Oh, Uber Lilith wordt niet gebuffed las ik

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 26 juli 2024 15:10]

Bulls @Ricmaniac4 augustus 2023 07:48
Ook die vakjes unlocked voor lvl 90 en 100?
Oh ja met de season favor natuurlijk. Maar om gebruik te kunnen maken van de laatste ashes moet je wel eerst een bepaalde level worden
Ricmaniac
@Bulls4 augustus 2023 08:00
klopt die heb ik inderdaad niet unlocked. althans wel unlocked maar door level requirement kan ik ze niet claimen. Maar die zijn compleet overbodig. is gewoon een leuk extra'tje wanneer je het haalt maar voegt heel weinig toe (bewust) En verdwijnt ook einde van het seizoen weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ricmaniac op 26 juli 2024 15:10]

Bulls @Ricmaniac4 augustus 2023 08:28
Ja die ashes zijn idd enkel wat season boosts, Ik speel op HC en heb nu net 4x ashes op xp gezet, vind wel jammer dat het totaal maar 8% is. Had ook wel 10% mogen zijn. Dat ze de hogere ashes per groep steeds minder effectief maken is spijtig. 2,5% per klik had ook gemogen.
Waarschijnlijk hebben ze het bewust gekozen zodat je eerder gaat variëren.
klapstoeltjuh @Nuke7773 augustus 2023 23:33
Het vreemde wat ik hier aan vind is dat diablo per definitie een game is waarbij je veel moet grinden om te levelen en daarna om goede gear te vinden. Dat je niet heel snel level 100 kan zijn zoals bij bijvoorbeeld d3 als je met een vriend mee loopt die max level is, kan ik alleen maar begrijpen dat ze dat niet bij d4 gedaan hebben.
Mirandriel 3 augustus 2023 14:58
General
The following Nightmare Dungeon affixes have been removed:
Resource Burn
Fixed an issue where the Determination malignant power wouldn't function against the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons.
Fixed an issue where the Resource Burn affix for Nightmare Dungeons was applying from close enemies and not just distant enemies.
Bijzondere combo..

Was wel een zure affix, vaak ND daarom niet overleefd.
Maar het was opzich ook wel geinig dat je een ring in je chest moet hebben met het malignent heart om dit te counteren.. En niet dat je 5000 ND speelt met dezelfde gear
Azerox 3 augustus 2023 14:54
Ik vermaak me opzicht prima in D4 maar je merkt wel dat het een rushed game is. Heel jammer dat Blizzard constant slechte kwaliteit levert. Ik vraag me af of ze alleen maar met de korte termijn bezig zijn. Mijn verrouwen zijn ze al lange tijd kwijt.
Apsie @Azerox3 augustus 2023 17:16
Rushed game? Constant slechte kwaliteit? Ik ga er voorzichtig vanuit dat je de campaign nog niet hebt uitgespeeld, een juweeltje is het!
Bij de Closed beta (Nov. 2022) was het nog een beetje aftasten hoe alles werkte en kwamen er wat exploits & foutjes aan het licht maar ik vind dat Blizz een prachtig stukje werk heeft afgeleverd hoor...
Dat er nu met de vorige patch wat vautjes zijn gemaakt, het zij ze vergeven. 10 miljoen spellen verkocht, dat zegt (ondanks alle negativiteit) toch wel iets. :)
Azerox @Apsie3 augustus 2023 18:39
De campaign een juweeltje? Niet bepaald. Storywise leuk maar verder... Heb je wel eens een bossfight in PoE of Lost Ark gedaan? Een hele andere wereld. Die geef ik een 9 en de bossfights in Diablo een magere 3, de luiheid drupt er gewoon vanaf. Nee die campaign is voor mij al een lang gepaseerd station. Ik ben nu level 97 en grind T80 dungs in de loop. Zodra ik 100 ben kan hij weer in de kast en dat is gewoon jammer.
Apsie @Azerox3 augustus 2023 18:58
Ok, dus je vind het niks, lui... boss fight zijn ruk... en toch ga je door tot de 100??? 8)7
POE heb ik gespeeld ja, iedere keer weer opnieuw de 10 levels doen, en als je eenmaal zover bent, je build willen veranderen...Yeah right...
Cergorach
@Azerox3 augustus 2023 16:32
Recent is er voor Path of Exile (PoE) een event geweest waarbij er interviews waren en ook streamers hebben kunnen babbelen met devs. Daarbij kwam naar voren dat development snelheid bij een PoE1/2 een heel stuk hoger ligt dan bij een D4... Het voorbeeld was van een fireball effect waarbij de PoE dev er een dag de tijd voor kreeg en ze bij D4 er twee weken over deden. Ook schrokken sollicitanten die uit de A/B hoek kwamen heel erg van het werk tempo bij Grinding Gear Games (GGG)...
Nerve @Cergorach4 augustus 2023 10:19
En wie is dan de bron voor die zogenaamde doorlooptijden?
Cergorach
@Nerve4 augustus 2023 10:32
Geen idee precies, ik heb de afgelopen week redelijk wat ExileCon streams bekeken, het kan in de originele streams zitten, of een van de analyses, beste gok zou zijn, kijk eens in een van de Mathil1 streams van de afgelopen week, maar ik durf daar absoluut niets met zekerheid over te zeggen en ik vind het niet belangrijk genoeg om het uit te zoeken. Zeker niet omdat het een via, via verhaal is die je niet op echtheid kan verifiëren.

Echter... Nu ik weer een aantal jaar in de (grotere) Enterprise werk (IT), merk ik dat zaken over het algemeen een heel stuk langzamer gaan dan in de (kleine) MKB... Meer mensen, meer geld, etc. Is heel leuk en je kan veel grotere, complexere dingen bouwen, maar zaken zijn niet simpel meer omdat het over de hele organisatie inhaakt, waar tig mensen mee bezig zijn.

Ik vind er dus wel een kern van waarheid inzitten...
Nerve @Cergorach4 augustus 2023 10:45
Wat je zegt over het verschil in doorlooptijd tussen MKB (KMO in België) en grote bedrijven is gewoon een feit. Maar de vergelijking leek me er toch een beetje over en had een groot 'Wij van WC-eend' gehalte. Een vd grote Diablo streamers (Raxx...) heeft net nog een video uitgebracht met de boodschap dat het tribalisme tussen PoE en Diablo spelers misschien beter zou stoppen, veel spelers doen toch gewoon beide.
Cergorach
@Nerve4 augustus 2023 11:11
Wat ik kan vinden via Google over Grinding Gear Games (GGG, makers van PoE) is dat ze 127 mensen in dienst hebben, geheel onbekend hoe recent die gegevens zijn en of ze ooit accuraat zijn geweest. Aan D4 zouden 9166 mensen hebben gewerkt... Doorlooptijd: 6+ jaar. Zo voelde beide bedrijven ook wel een beetje aan, gezien mijn ervaring (en die van jou), klinkt die claim niet heel vergezocht.

Ik speel geen D4, maar wel D3 en heb de oude D1/D2 games, naast een heleboel andere ARPGs in dit genre. Dus tribalisme heb ik zelf niet zo een issue mee. Echter trekt PoE mij meer aan, de complexiteit doet mij zeer denken aan EVE Online en dat speel ik al on-off voor 18+ jaar. Maar dat is ook meteen de zwakte van PoE imho, de complexiteit. D3 (en andere ARPGs) zijn juist weer een heel stuk toegankelijker. bv. Torchlight #1 is een van de weinige games die ik helemaal heb uitgespeeld! ;)

De D4 (pre-)launch maakte me enthousiast voor D4, de prijs en helemaal de all in met CE (€210) maakte me heel huiverig, een erg drukke zomer maakte het voor mij een no-go. Nu zie je van alles via ExileCon en de streams die daar uit rollen en dan wordt ik weer heel enthousiast voor PoE, alleen is de drempel daar heel wat lager. Je kan het gratis spelen en zelfs voor de Tabs heb ik daar al een keer eerder geld in gepompt, dus kan na 10+ jaar nog steeds zonder issues PoE1 spelen, maar met diezelfde aankopen straks ook PoE2, wat er ook heel spannend uitziet. Het helpt ook heel erg dat ik PoE via GeForce Now kan spelen (en D4 niet), natuurlijk werken zowel D4 als PoE op m'n SteamDeck en Windows PC (ongeveer even krachtig als de Steam Deck), maar op GeForce Now kan ik gewoon iets meer pracht en praal draaien.

Bron:
https://www.gamesradar.co...zzard-hq-security-guards/
Nerve @Cergorach4 augustus 2023 12:00
Ik was zo idioot om de aftiteling van D4 uit te kijken na het finishen van de campaign (misvorming dankzij een bepaald filmuniversum dat erna al wel eens een sneak peek over het vervolg wil droppen ;-) Die duurt inderdaad BELACHELIJK lang.
Ricmaniac
@Azerox3 augustus 2023 15:45
Ja ik kan niet anders dan geloven dat dit door bovenaf telkens maar weer gepusht word en het niet de keus van de devs zelf is.
Gody @Ricmaniac3 augustus 2023 16:30
Ja ik kan niet anders dan geloven dat dit door bovenaf telkens maar weer gepusht word en het niet de keus van de devs zelf is.
Het is ook zeker niet de keuze van de devs; het zijn waarschijnlijk keuze’s van de game designer ism community managers, level designers, mogelijk game economy designers en uiteraard testers & beta-players.

Mocht je andere mensen bedoelen is het misschien goed om even specifieker te zijn dan “devs”.
Ricmaniac
@Gody3 augustus 2023 16:54
nee ik bedoel alle devs incl community managers, level designers, mogelijke game economy designers en uiteraard QA teams. die het er niet mee eens waren maar waarschijnlijk de Board en Bobby Kotic een release date gepusht hebben.
Cergorach
@Ricmaniac4 augustus 2023 10:53
Na 6+ jaar mag je toch wel eens een game verwachten die af is... Als klant, maar ook als CEO! Wikipedia geeft aan dat er issues waren met 'high employee turnover' originele designers werkte ook niet meer aan D4, etc. We weten allemaal dat er veel issues zijn (geweest) bij A/B, het is daarmee ook niet vreemd dat er een heel hoog doorloop percentage is qua personeel, ik vermoed dat dit voorlopig niet heel veel anders zal zijn (zeker met de MS overname in het vooruitzicht)... Dat het nog steeds op dit niveau is uitgekomen is eigenlijk al wonderbaarlijk!

Maar iedereen zat op de preorder trein en zelfs bij release dook iedereen op de game (en dan raar zitten te kijken dat ze niet kunnen inloggen)... Maar de game was duidelijk nog niet 'af', want de seasons gingen nog niet direct van start. Als mensen het geduld hadden gehad om daar op te wachten en daarvan ook de reviews te bekijken voordat ze tot aanschaf over gingen, dan had je nu een heel andere situatie gehad.

Ik heb D4 overwogen om aan te schaffen, want de hype had zeker niet 0 effect op mij. Je zag immers tig mensen het streamen en het zag er leuk uit. Maar toch besloten het niet te doen, teveel andere zaken op m'n bordje om er ook nog eens D4 bij te doen. €70-€100 uitgeven voor iets waar ik toch voorlopig niet aan toe kom is gewoon geen goed idee, zeker in het vooruitzicht dat het uiteindelijk wel goedkoper wordt. Daarnaast heb ik voorheen de fysieke CEs gekocht (2xD3, 3xSC2, 1xOW) en nu kon je inderdaad een D4 CE kopen voor €110, zonder game! Tel daar nog €100 bij op voor de hele package en dat is €210, dat is 2x wat ik heb betaald voor de D3 CE. Een gedeelte is te verklaren door inflatie, maar dat is wellicht 1/3e van de prijsverhoging (ipv. 100%).
Bweap 3 augustus 2023 14:42
8 augustus nog heel even wachten dus
Hoenense 3 augustus 2023 15:23
De patch is nog niet uitgebracht. Deze wordt pas uitgebracht op 8 augustus.
Carnitez 3 augustus 2023 16:23
Ach, vraag me af hoeveel ze er mee weten te redden. Heb een 62 char maar ben wel klaar met season 1. Kan nou niet echt zeggen dat het seizoen nieuwe content heeft gebracht die me meer wil laten spelen.
Parrotmaster 3 augustus 2023 17:23
De verveling na lvl 70 en de teleurstellende Season 1 patch hebben al gegarandeerd dat ik Baldur's Gate 3 ga spelen ipv Season 1. Daarnaast komen een aantal belangrijke fixes toch pas in Season 2.

Jammer dat ze deze zo MMO'achtig proberen te maken. Andere spelers in de open wereld voegen voor mij niks toe.
Manyuken 4 augustus 2023 00:18
Various other visual, stability, and performance improvements for all platforms.
Nou ben benieuwd.... toch van de zotte dat ik met een 5900x, 32GB ram en een 7900xt bij teleporten naar een stad vaak last heb van haperend beeld, heel af en toe een screenfreeze van 2-3 seconden (leuke is dat mijn hele windows ook meeneemt op dat moment en dus alles stil staat... ook mijn stream haha) maar ook regelmatig grote lag??
CelisC 4 augustus 2023 08:04
Ik kan me niet herinneren dat ik op Tweakers voorheen heuze patch notes voor game updates gezien heb, tot in dit detail.
Is dit een nieuw type artikel dat we vaker en voor meerdere games kunnen verwachten?

