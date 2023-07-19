Software-update: Diablo IV patch v1.1

Blizzard heeft een eerste grote patch uitgebracht voor Diablo IV. De dungeoncrawler kwam in juni 2023 uit en was de langverwachte opvolger van het eerdere deel. De eerste grote update brengt niet alleen nieuwe items en enkele bugfixes, maar verandert ook veel aan de gameplay, waaronder het nerfen van Helltides en enchantments.

Tweakers publiceerde in juni een review van Diablo IV. De volledige patch notes zijn hier te vinden.

New Unique items and Legendary Aspects

New Unique items and Legendary Aspects have been discovered in Sanctuary. Use them to enhance your characters in the Eternal or Seasonal Realm. These Unique items can be obtained from World Tier IV and the Legendary Aspects can be obtained from any World Tier.

6 Unique Items

General

  • Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique Staff – World Tier 4): Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is an extremely rare drop. We wish you luck in recovering it from the armies of the Burning Hells.

Barbarian

  • Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Lucky Hit - Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.

Druid

  • Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

  • Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): Lucky Hit - While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Rogue

  • Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer

  • The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

Developer’s Note: The Azurewrath and Fleshrender Unique Items have flat damage effects, which scale with power. For example, at 820 Item Power, Azurewrath deals between 3359-6718 damage.

7 New Legendary Aspects

General

  • Audacity (Utility Aspect): When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.
  • Craven (Mobility Aspect): You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian

  • Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid

  • Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

  • Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue

  • Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

Sorcerer

  • Searing Wards (Offensive Aspect): After spending 200-100 Mana your next Firewall is free to cast and will destroy incoming Small Missiles.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

  • Made various improvements from an accessibility perspective—primarily, many fixes to the Screen Reader where it failed to read specific elements.

Challenges

  • Fixed multiple issues where specific Challenges wouldn’t provide the proper proper rewards or could not be completed.
  • Fixed multiple issues where certain Challenges could be progressed through unintended means.
  • Fixed multiple issues where players could gain progress for certain Challenges through the actions of other nearby players.
  • Fixed multiple instances where activities that should count towards the criteria for some Challenges were not counted.
  • Fixed an issue where players would not receive notifications for when one of their friends completed a Challenge.
  • Fixed an issue where Feats of Strength were not accounted for when calculating Challenge completion percentage.
  • The Feat of Strength, Final Slayer of the First Mother, now requires you to slay the Level 100 Pinnacle boss solo. The Silence is Hellish challenge remains unchanged.
  • Fixed an issue where The Feats of Strength, One of the First and Earliest Experience, did not display all the titles they rewarded.

Cooperative Play

  • Fixed an issue where the camera wasn’t functioning properly when players were far apart in Local Co-Op.
  • Fixed an issue where NPC conversation boxes would overlap if multiple Local Co-Op players talked to the same NPC at the same time.
  • Fixed an issue where the Rogue's Inner Sight would only fill up for one of the players in a Co-Op session.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dark Potential challenge would be granted to both players when either player completed it, regardless of the other player's progress.
  • Fixed multiple instances where quest progress would not properly synchronize, or quest progression could be blocked for Local Co-Op players.
  • Fixed multiple issues that occurred during cutscenes for Co-Op players.

Dungeons

  • Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to receive enough animus to progress through the Hallowed Ossuary dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Stone carving in the Fallen Temple capstone dungeon would duplicate.
  • Fixed an issue where the Monster Regen affix in a Nightmare Dungeon would also affect structures in that dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Goatman and Shambling Corpse enemies would continuously respawn in the Forsaken Quarry dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Sentinel enemies would not have weapons in the Bastion of Faith dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Bastion of Faith dungeon could sometimes not be completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could respawn behind a barrier in the Fallen Temple capstone dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the map for the Crusader's Cathedral dungeon was incomplete.
  • Fixed an issue where the Curse of Indolence and the Curse of the Weak would stack even while the player was dead in the Fallen Temple capstone dungeon.
  • Fixed multiple instances where the Fog Door could not be progressed through in some dungeons.
  • Fixed an issue where the Monster Thorns affix in Nightmare Dungeons was reflecting Physical damage, it will now properly reflect non-physical damage.
  • Fixed an issue where Blood Boils would not properly spawn in the Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where Traps would deal more damage than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where level scaling in the Level 100 Pinnacle dungeon was inconsistent.
  • Fixed an issue where the Awakened Glyphstone wouldn’t spawn if the party leader left the dungeon before the dungeon was completed.

Gameplay

Barbarian

  • Fixed an issue where the number of enemies to defeat for the Barbarian Class quest Masters of Battle was not displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where Iron Maelstrom could be cast more than 3 times rapidly casting War Cry.
  • Fixed an issue where stacking the Berserk Ripping, Skullbreaker, and Anemia aspects would allow the player to deal extreme amounts of damage.
  • Fixed an issue where the outer edge of the quakes granted to Hammer of the Ancients via The Aspect of Ancestral Echoes was dealing far more damage than intended.

Developer’s Note: We recognize this adjustment is a significant decrease to the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build, but we do not want its strength to be reliant on an underlying bug.

Druid

  • Fixed an issue where Earth skills and the Pulverize skill would consume two Overpower buffs simultaneously.
  • Fixed an issue where the bonus effect on Blood Howl from Nighthowler's Aspect would apply twice to Wolf companions but not at all for Ravens.
  • Fixed an issue where Provocation passive stacks wouldn't update properly after adding more points to it.
  • Fixed an issue where the automatic transformation from Insatiable Fury would cause the Ursine Strength key passive to not proc consistently.
  • Fixed an issue where the Enhanced Pulverize buff would not remove itself while in town.
  • Fixed an issue where seeking Tornados produced by Stormchaser's Aspect would not deal damage.
  • Fixed an issue where Ravens' passive damage did not improve after the skill was upgraded.
  • Fixed an issue where Rabies would deal no damage while standing very close to an enemy.
  • Fixed an issue where Stormclaw's Aspect allowed Shred to do extreme amounts of damage.

Necromancer

  • Fixed an issue where Necromancers could not obtain daggers from the Purveyor of Curiosities.
  • Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Minions would have their life bonuses deactivated while in town.
  • Fixed an issue where Bone Spear cast through Chilling Wind from an Elite enemy would increase the number of generated Echoes for that cast.
  • Fixed an issue where Enhanced Bone Spear could cause erratic movement.
  • Fixed an issue where cancelling Blood Mist when it's already off Cooldown would immediately recast it.

Rogue

  • Fixed an issue where Shadow Step wouldn’t trigger the Aspect of Uncanny Treachery if the target was killed.
  • Fixed an issue where Advanced Penetrating shot would not knock down other players in PvP play.
  • Fixed an issue where Twisting Blades would not come back when the ability killed a Bloated Corpsefiend enemy.
  • Fixed an issue where the Dash skill would not move the full distance if targeting an enemy while using a controller.
  • Fixed an issue where the Eldritch Bounty Paragon node granted bonus resistances incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire had an extra arrow VFX that behaved erratically.
  • Fixed an issue where the Awakened Glyphstone wouldn't spawn for Rogue players using Improved Barrage.

Sorcerer

  • Fixed an issue where the Firebolt Enchantment effect did not contribute to the Combustion key passive.
  • Fixed an issue where the passive stacks generated by Align the Elements could partially reset in an unexpected way.
  • Fixed an issue where casting Deep Freeze would prevent the Ice Shard Enchantment effect from triggering.
  • Fixed an issue where Aspect of Control was applying its damage bonus 3 times for Staggered bosses.
  • Fixed an issue where the Gravitational Aspect was appearing weaker on two-handed weapons or amulets.
  • Fixed an issue where the Enchantment effect for Chain Lightning had no visual tracking bonus and could also unexpectedly drop off.
  • Fixed an issue where Incinerate would immediately cost 30 mana when cast in addition to the consistent channeling mana cost. Incinerate now properly only costs mana as it is being channeled.

General

  • Fixed multiple instances where players could unnaturally teleport during boss encounters.
  • Fixed an issue where a chest in the Western Ways could be interacted with infinitely.
  • Fixed an issue where the Eriman NPC couldn’t be interacted with in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue where otherwise breakable objects in the world would not be broken when evading through them.
  • Fixed multiple instances where the player could avoid damage from bosses if they positioned themselves in a specific location.
  • Fixed an issue where Forged Relics could not be interacted with.
  • Fixed an issue where monsters with a Cold, Bleeding, Burning, or Corruption affix would freeze players in 1 hit in Nightmare Dungeons with the Cold Enchanted affix.
  • Fixed an issue where Cold Enchanted monsters froze players more often than intended in higher World Tiers.
  • Fixed an issue where a chest could spawn that would provide infinite loot.

Helltide and the Fields of Hatred

  • Fixed an issue where the player could be damaged by the Helltide firestorm while standing in Jirandai.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies resurrected by Shamans would continuously drop Aberrant Cinders in Helltide.
  • Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning could bounce infinitely between the caster and other player characters standing in a Fields of Hatred town.
  • Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy could hit other players in a Fields of Hatred town. (We know, shocking!)
  • Fixed an issue where players could not see other players that they should when re-entering the Alzuuda Fields of Hatred Zone.
  • Fixed an issue where certain areas in the Fields of Hatred would be incorrectly flagged as a Town, rendering players unable to cast Skills while still being able to be damaged.

Items and Aspects

  • Fixed an issue where the Cost reduction bonus from the Ring of Starless Skies could unexpectedly drop off.
  • Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Protector would trigger its barrier effect after destroying a breakable object.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ring of Misfortune had incorrect stats.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ember Staff weapon didn’t apply the bonus damage to Crowd Controlled enemies, which is inherent for all Stave-type weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where any character menu interaction would reset the bonus granted by the Inner Calm aspect.
  • Fixed an issue where the Maximum Life affix on the Mark of the Conclave quest item was scaling improperly.
  • Fixed an issue where Aspect power would also increase when upgrading an item at the Blacksmith.
  • The level requirement for Sacred Items will now cap at level 60.
  • The level requirement for Ancestral Items will now cap at level 80.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mother's Embrace Unique Ring did not trigger properly with several abilities.

Monsters

  • Fixed an issue where items of higher power than intended were dropping from rare monsters.
  • Fixed an issue where the Warg's jumping attack dealt no damage when passing through the player.
  • Fixed an issue where the Pitiless Gur monster would endlessly run around in circles.
  • Fixed an issue where the lightning-enhanced Champion Goatman would fail to deal damage to the player.
  • Fixed an issue where monsters with the Suppressor Affix would be immune to damage from abilities that started initially outside the immunity circle (Ex: when a Barbarian started a Whirlwind cast before getting within proper range of the Suppressor monster).
  • Fixed an issue where clones of a monster with the Suppressor affix could also have the Suppressor affix.
  • Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins would behave erratically if initially engaged from a long distance.
  • Fixed multiple other issues where monster behavior could not perform properly and could be exploited in some cases.

Quests and Events

  • Fixed an issue where the progress bar could not fill during the Caravan Under Siege event.
  • Fixed an issue where the Putrid Remains enemies could remain idle during the Defiled Ground event.
  • Fixed an issue where Champion enemies could not spawn during the Ancient Obelisk event.
  • Fixed multiple issues where using Traversals could cause Elite and Boss monsters to disappear during multiple events.
  • Fixed an issue where Radiant and Greater Radiant chests would not spawn when completing the Fearful Bones event.
  • Fixed an issue where the Cursed Chest event could not be completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the Defiled Ground even in Hawezar would have a respawn point much further away than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where unique drowned enemies spawned during events in the Forgotten Coastline could be invulnerable to damage.
  • Fixed an issue where the Suppressor Monster Affix's effects would be active on containers and furniture inside the dungeon during the Remnants quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could teleport through the Ancient Gate and block progression during the Storming the Gates quest.
  • Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during the Flesh and Blood quest.
  • Fixed an issue where quest dungeons did not reset if the associated quest was abandoned.
  • Fixed an issue where the quest tracker would be missing if the player re-entered the game during the Picking Through the Bones quest.
  • Fixed an issue where not enough monsters would spawn to fulfill the requirements for completing the Hungering Necrolyte's Cache quest.
  • Fixed an issue where an enemy was missing when progressing through the Lost Archives dungeon during the Legacy of the Magi quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the Immemorial Inscription could not be read during the Augury of Bones quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the player character couldn’t face to speak to an NPC when initiating dialogue for multiple quests.
  • Fixed an issue where the ghost body of Bakira could remain visible after being defeated during the True Potential Rogue class quest.
  • Fixed an issue where outside party members could influence the progression of the Bad Blood quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could be blocked from reentering the boss’ area after dying during the fight against Elias in the Piercing the Veil quest.
  • Fixed various other issues where quest progression could be blocked.

User interface and User Experience

  • Fixed an issue where the mini-map didn’t accurately depict the game world during the The Blind Eye quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the map was incomplete for the Loch Raeth region in Scosglen.
  • Fixed an issue where a portion of the map was invisible in the Exalter Terrace dungeon.
  • Fixed an issue where the Mad Bomber title would not display for enemies encountered through the Whisper of the same name.
  • Fixed an issue where articles in the News Feed could not be opened using Mouse & Keyboard.
  • Fixed an issue where the You have cross network play enabled message was being sent to chat each time a campaign quest objective was completed.
  • The Cult Leader Paragon passive no longer appears above hostile Minions in PvP.
  • Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Ballistic Aspect displayed +0 to skills instead of +2 on the bonus bar.
  • Fixed an issue where Sigil sorting was inconsistent between Inventory and the Stash.
  • Fixed an issue where the Social tab on the Action Wheel editing window would be skipped when navigating on Controller.
  • Fixed an issue where the amount of gold would not properly display when trading gold in large quantities.
  • Fixed an issue where item comparison numbers would be inaccurate if the item in question had a Gem socketed that granted a stat that was also present on the base of the item.
  • Fixed an issue where images would not properly load in the News Feed on the main menu.
  • Fixed multiple issues with Map Pin functionality.
  • Fixed multiple issues where Quest and Whisper markers weren't displaying properly.
  • Various improvements to the consistency and clarity of Messaging, Skill description, and Tooltips.
  • Various other UI and UX Improvements.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where the Completion music for defeating Avarice could start playing before the boss was defeated. (Always confirm your kills before celebrating, wanderers)
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't send Battle.net friend requests to friends playing on console.
  • Fixed an issue where players could confirm if Hardcore mode was enabled after logging in with a new character.
  • Fixed an issue where players that haven't unlocked a higher World Tier could be invited into a higher World Tier party.
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't transfer leadership of a Clan.
  • Fixed an issue where the sender of the party invite would not be informed that the invite failed due to incompatibility with campaign prologue progress.
  • Fixed an issue where Nafain's spear would duplicate in the cutscene where the player picks it up.
  • Fixed an issue where Meshif's camel made no noises.
  • Fixed an issue where there was no sound when Lorath kicks Meshif awake.
  • Various other Improvements.

Loading Screen Updates

We've added more dynamic loading screens with the release of Season of the Malignant. This includes adding more assets to the loading screen, such as your player character.

Gameplay Updates

General

  • Altar of Lilith Unlocks are now account wide.
  • Map discovery is now account wide.
  • Whispers will no longer reward Sigil Dust.
  • Overall loot quality has been significantly improved for Silent Chests.
  • The channel time for the Leave Dungeon ability has been increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
  • We have generally reduced the tendency for many monsters to move around in combat, so that melee characters don't have to chase down their enemies as much.
  • Added PS5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless controller support for PC.

World Tier

  • World Tier II has had the following bonuses added:
    • Bonus Gold: Increased from 15% to 20%.
    • Monsters now drop 15% more items.

Developer’s Note: We like where World Tier II has landed overall but are increasing its reward pace to better align with its difficulty.

  • Level scaling inside dungeons and most overworld territories has been adjusted in World Tiers III and IV. Monsters will begin to trail behind the player in Level after a certain point (up to a maximum of 5 Levels behind). This change does not affect World Bosses, Legion Events, Fields of Hatred, Helltide, or Nightmare Dungeons.

Developer’s Note: We want to give players a better sense of their power progression and mastery over the world while still challenging themselves with structured End Game activities.

World Tier III Example:

  • If the the player's Level is below 55, the monster's Level is 55.
  • If the player’s Level is 56-60, the monster’s Level is 55.
  • If the player’s Level is 61, the monster’s Level is 56.
  • If the player’s Level is 62, the monster’s Level is 57, etc. (from this point the monsters will always be -5 until World Tier III's max monster Level of 70).

World Tier IV Example:

  • If the player’s Level is below 75, the monster’s Level is 75.
  • If the player’s Level is 76-80, the monster Level is 75.
  • If the player’s Level is 81, the monster’s Level is 76.
  • If the player’s Level is 82, the monster’s Level is 77, etc. (from this point the monsters will always be -5).
Versienummer 1.1
Releasestatus Stable
Website https://news.blizzard.com/en-gb/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
Licentietype Betaald

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

19-07-2023 • 13:47

19-07-2023 • 13:47

48

Reacties (48)

Ricmaniac
19 juli 2023 14:25
Ik vind het zo naar dat online gelijk zo hatend en toxic is op alle changes.

Was zelf ook verbaasd om de XP nerf maar we weten gewoon niet hoe het gaat uit pakken wanneer het spel uit is. Er zitten bijvoorbeeld in de free battlepass track (die niemand dus hoeft te kopen) xp boosts. Wat nou als de xp nerf die we gehad hebben bedoeld was hoe het eerst moest zijn maar door deze battlepass xp boosts die we nog niet hadden ze het iets gebuffed hadden maar we zometeen gewoon veel sneller levelen? Dan is al deze toxicity helemaal niet nodig.

Op papier ogen veel changes slecht maar we weten helemaal niet hoe het in de praktijk uitpakt zometeen in Season 1.

2 dingen zijn zeker. Ik ga plezier hebben in season 1 door de season journal te spelen en de battlepass uit te spelen EN de patchnotes op deze manier releasen zonder uitleg aan de spelers was een grote L voor D4 dev team :P

Kan me niet voorstellen dat ze er allemaal achter stonden om het zo te releasen.
friketje1 @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 14:52
Ik denk meer dat het probleem is dat de endgame niet leuk is want het kost gewoon veel tijd om naar lvl 100 te gaan en behalve dat is er niet veel te doen, bovendien is de gear is niet interessant. En dan komt de lang verwachte patch/season 1: tada, er veranderd niets, alleen het duurt nog langer om naar 100 te gaan en het wordt wat moeilijker. Ik begrijp best dat het niet goed valt. Bovendien, dit wordt gemaakt door een enorm grote dev en de game heeft bizar goed verkocht, dan verwacht je beter.
Bulls @friketje119 juli 2023 15:01
Ik vind het maar aanstellen, men wil in 1 weekend max level zijn met BIS gear. En mocht dat wel het geval zijn dan is het weer te makkelijk. Mensen bingen tegenwoordig alles en klagen vervolgens dat er geen content is. Ik ben benieuwd wie bijvoorbeeld alle Lilith statues heeft gevonden zonder guide.
Als je het spel gewoon speelt is er genoeg te doen. Maar nee men moet overal eerste zijn, en alles via guides en walkthroughs opzoeken en cookie cutter builds maken.
KaiZas @Bulls19 juli 2023 17:29
Dat ze er wat gebalanceerd is met de damage output en dat soort "under the hood" zaken, prima. Maar als de userbase klaagt dat het levellen te lang duurt, de campagne te makkelijk is omdat je de moeilijkheidsgraad niet kunt instellen en dat het een ramp is om je inventory te beheren, dan doe je daar iets aan. En niet het tegenovergestelde. Tier 4 pas unlocken op 70 en de grind naar 70 nog langzamer maken.

Nee, zeggen ze bij blizzard, quality of life komt er pas in season 2. Dus je moet het maar stellen zonder zoekfunctie in je schamele 4 tabs. Aspectje zoeken? Je zult ze allemaal af moeten lopen. Aspectjes vergelijken in je tabs? Zorg maar dat je zelf een spreadsheet aanmaakt.

Eerlijk...

[Reactie gewijzigd door KaiZas op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Bulls @KaiZas19 juli 2023 18:49
monsters zijn op tier 4 level 75 plus, dus wat heb je er anders al te zoeken? (Zonder van anderen op hogere level afhankelijk te zijn) je moet er ook van uit gaan dat merendeel nooit Max level gaat worden. En de diehards moeten dan maar extra diehard zijn. Je speelt Diablo om te grinden, rerollen, en eindeloos te farmen. Dan moet men niet gaan klagen dat het lang duurt. Ik vind de gamers tegenwoordig maar zeikerds die alles verwachten en niets voor willen doen. En allemaal omdat een paar streamers wel in 4 dagen met 2 uur slaap level 100 worden. En dat zal aanstaande weekend ook weer zo zijn, world first season level 100 (inclusief nerfs)

Meer stash tabs zou handig zijn idd, gems automatisch storen met 1 knop. Aspects en sigils in een lijst etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulls op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

KaiZas @Bulls19 juli 2023 21:57
Ik heb de volledige campagne doorgespeeld op tier 2. Ik ben op al die tijd niet 1x dood gegaan. Ik kon de eindbazen gewoon facetanken zonder probleem. Op een gegen moment wilde ik er gewoon zo snel mogelijk doorheen omdat de combat zo verschrikkelijk saai was. Er was dus totaal geen spanning en het gevoel van gevaarlijke wereld met demonische verschijningen stelde niks voor.

De eerste 50 levels waren echt een ramp. Jammer voor het verhaal.

En dat moet morgen nog eens opnieuw. Maar je mag nu zelf niet meer beslissen dat je graat eerder naar de moeilijkere tier gaat... dus verplicht weer 30 uur kut gameplay.

Neen dank u.
specsboost @KaiZas20 juli 2023 00:12
Je bent wat dat betreft wel één van de weinigen vermoed ik. De storyline en de boss battles waren juist super vet naar mijn mening. Ik heb nog niemand in mijn guild daarover klagen. Dat de grind naar 100 snel minder wordt geef ik toe. Maar met sociaal geouwehoer eromheen was het goed te doen.

Verder zeg je dat het ‘moet’ en je ‘verplicht’ weer 30 uur ‘kut’ gameplay moet doen. Niemand dwingt je om het spel te spelen toch? Sterker nog, als ik het zo lees zou ik bijna adviseren om het niet te doen. Er zijn zat andere games waar je je vast mee kunt vermaken?
KaiZas @specsboost20 juli 2023 06:55
Tuurlijk, maar een beetje Diablo spel komt altijd aardig tot zijn recht op het einde, wat voor een leuke spelervaring zorgt waar je honderden uren mee zoet kunt zijn door de buildcraft en het optimaliseren van je figuurtje.

Waarom zeurt iedereen zo over de renown-grind? Omdat het saai is. Waarom staat Youtube vol van guides om zo efficient mogelijk tot de endgame te geraken (het levellen, en in dit geval dus ook de renown guide omdat daar heel wat paragon punten achter schuilen, goed voor 5 extra levels)? Omdat het voor die spelers gewoon geen pretje is om tot het leuke gedeelte te komen. Er is geen uitdaging en het verhaal heb je al gehad.

En juist dat hebben ze nu dus weer vertraagd, vlak voor de start van het eerste seizoen. Minder XP voor evenveel werk. Dat zijn keuzes die ik gewoon niet begrijp.
Bulls @KaiZas20 juli 2023 08:13
Maar waarom gaat iedereen er van uit dat je een perfect build moet maken terwijl je waarschijnlijk toch nooit Max level gaat zijn en die paar punten echt niet veel uit maken.

Plus er maken mensen altijd guides en walkthroughs van nieuwe games omdat die hot zijn op dat moment en mensen views willen farmen. Zo was dat ook met elden ring en met resident evil 4 en met hogwarts legacy etc. Ook straks 2 dagen na de launch gaan er Armored Core guides voor builds en strategieën verschijnen.
Dat die er zijn betekent niet dat je ze hoeft te volgen of nodig hebt. Waarom spelen mensen niet gewoon meer om het spelen en om zelf dingen te ontdekken? Geen wonder dat alles snel saai is als je eerst alles al ziet via anderen die je vertellen wat je moet doen en welke gear je moet hebben.

Mensen doen het zelf… lang leve het internet en de fomo
KaiZas @Bulls20 juli 2023 08:18
Eh... zelfs als je het zelf wilt doen moet je nog steeds max level zijn om deftig te kunnen experimenteren. Zonder de punten valt er namelijk niet veel te experimenteren.

En aangezien je niet hoeft te experimenteren tijdens het levelling process, omdat de content te gemakkelijk is, wil je dus eigenlijk zo rap mogelijk door dat levelling process heen. Het is gewoon een nutteloze time-sync voor het echte spel begint.

... maar laat maar, we praten duidelijk langsmekaar heen ;)
Bulls @KaiZas20 juli 2023 08:28
Ik snap het wel maar die punten zijn gewoon extra, niemand verplicht je om de region progress te voltooien, althans niet in 1 weekend, vervolgens zijn ze account wide dus 1x per season nodig. Als die 20 paragon punten niet gegeven werden miste je ze ook niet.

Volgens mij hoef je het niet eens met side quests te doen en zijn stronghold en dungeons ook genoeg, maar dat zal ik Ff moeten optellen.

Ik vindt het gewoon frappant dat men klaagt over saaie grind in een hack and slash rpg waar het draait om grinden en nieuwe characters aan maken.

Maar ik geef je wel gelijk dat tier 1/2 te makkelijk was. Het was enkel doorlopen. Dan was het difficulty systeem in d3 beter met bijbehorende rewards

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulls op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

GrimScythe @Bulls20 juli 2023 18:04
Omdat ik graag grind op dungeons/monster packs.
Continu de map af moeten lopen om de renown elke keer opnieuw te moeten doen vind ik geen leuk onderdeel van het spel.
Het is dat statues nu account wide zijn, als je echt endgame nightmare dungeons doet zijn die extra stat points en paragon points erg belangrijk.
Voor velen is de manier waarop renown behaald moet worden niet wat ze leuk vinden aan het spel, daarbij neemt het behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag.
Bulls @GrimScythe20 juli 2023 18:16
Ik had even uitgerekend, en je hoeft niet één side quest te doen om region progress te maxen. De dungeons en strongholds zijn genoeg.

Map discovery en Lilith gaan mee dus ben je al op weg.

Je hoeft ook niet voor elke character dat te doen, 1x per season zou genoeg moeten zijn.
Bulls @KaiZas20 juli 2023 08:21
Alsof in d3 de campaign na zoveel keer zo leuk was en kan de dialogen wel dromen.

Adria was my mother she died when I was very young.
What about your father.
I’ve heard he was a great warrior when Tristram fell to the demons

D2 vond ik de story dosering het beste. Af en toe dialoog en verder vette act cutscenes.
friketje1 @Bulls19 juli 2023 15:51
Er is wel genoeg te doen, maar het is niet leuk. Ik raak er in ieder geval een beetje op uitgekeken als het enige wat er te doen is level 100 halen, wat erg veel (en voor mij te veel) tijd kost zonder dat er verder enige uitdaging is. En dan komt seizoen 1 en dat is dan precies hetzelfde behalve dat het wat moeilijk wordt.
Bulls @friketje119 juli 2023 16:07
Je kan ook een andere class of build proberen, een nieuw character levelen vind ik althans niet echt een probleem.

Diablo 3 ook jaren gespeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulls op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Parrotmaster @Bulls19 juli 2023 17:08
Ik vind het maar aanstellen, men wil in 1 weekend max level zijn met BIS gear
Onzin en hyperbool.
The Chosen One @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 14:34
Maar niet iedereen speelt season dus die exp boosts moet je niet meerekenen.
Khrome @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 14:37
Wat nou als de xp nerf die we gehad hebben bedoeld was hoe het eerst moest zijn maar door deze battlepass xp boosts die we nog niet hadden ze het iets gebuffed hadden maar we zometeen gewoon veel sneller levelen? Dan is al deze toxicity helemaal niet nodig.
Dit is juist een reden om negatief te zijn over deze wijziging, niet positief, imho. Niet iedereen voelt zich geroepen om de battlepass te doen. Ik zou ook het ook niet vreemd vinden als Blizzard na een tijdje smoldering ashes gewoon direct gaat verkopen tbh.
Ricmaniac
@Khrome19 juli 2023 14:39
Ik ook niet, maar we weten het gewoon niet tot dat we het ervaren hebben. ik ben gewoon klaar met de gemiddelde keyboard warrior online waar alles tegenwoordig altijd maar negatief is.

Hoe dan ook blijft het feit dat dit hele slechte patchnotes zijn ja. niet iets waarmee je juist je game goed "verkoopt" voor de nieuwe season
faxityy @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 15:55
Het is toch ook gewoon hun eigen schuld dat ze dit publiek gecreerd hebben? Als ze alle kritiek ontwijken/ negeren en elke keer afbuigen naar hun cosmetics shop, dan bouw je gewoon frustratie bij je meest enthousiaste spelers op en gaan die hun frustratie uiten.

Waarom zeggen de community managers zo vaak dat er geen P2W in de game komt? Net omdat ze belachelijk veel kritiek hebben gekregen met Diablo Immortal. Dat heeft dus ook zijn vruchten afgeworpen want we hebben geen P2W. (ik ben er van overtuigd dat er meer in de shop zou hebben gezeten, natuurlijk maar mijn assumptie)
Welke veranderingen hebben ze in pre-season doorgevoerd? De dingen waar het allermeest over geklaagd werd. Als boos zijn de enige manier is om tot bij de devs door te raken gaat men dat in grotere volumes blijven doen.
yatogami28 @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 21:49
het is niet zo moeilijk als je het maakt. Als je de game mechanics al kent dan weet je hoe dit gaat uitpakken.

Sorcerer class hebben ze gewoon uitgemoord.

Al de damage reduction nerf is lazy ontwikkelen vanuit de defs om de content moeilijker en uitdagender te makne, ipv extra content toe te voegen. Enige reden van deze aanpassing kan zijn vanwege de malignent hearts. Misschien dat daar speciale bonusen zitten voor damage reduction.

Vuln damage nerf is begrijpelijk en kan ik mee eens zijn.

Maar waarom in hemelsnaam hebben ze Helltide zo erg geraakt. De meeste mensen vinden de game mode al niet boeiend. Door de nieuwe changes is de risk-reward van helltide gwn zeer slecht.
!mark @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 16:15
Op papier ogen veel changes slecht maar we weten helemaal niet hoe het in de praktijk uitpakt zometeen in Season 1.
Maar niet iedereen wil nu al opnieuw beginnen en deelnemen aan Season 1, dan zijn die XP boosts en extra powerup d.m.v. Malignant Hearts allemaal niet zo relevant en tellen alleen deze patch notes.

Ik heb bij Diablo 3 regelmatig meegedaan aan de seasons en stopte altijd op het moment dat je alles wel weer hebt gezien/gedaan en de enige zinnige powerupgrade het grinden van paragonlevels was geworden. Dan is een frisse start altijd wel leuk :)

Maar Season 1 in D4 komt nu naar mijn gevoel gewoon veel snel naar release al gezien ik nog lang niet op het punt ben beland dat ik alles gedaan/gezien heb en weer behoefte heb vanaf 0 te beginnen :+
Ter context, ik ben nu Level 64 op mijn hoogste character en net voor deze patch WT4 unlocked en keek uit om nog zeker tot level 85-90 daarop door te spelen met de zoektocht naar Ancestral items en het levelen van glyph's :P Daarna tegen de tijd lekker met Season 2 weer eens opnieuw te beginnen voor een nieuwe uitdaging,

Alleen dankzij deze patch is mijn character zo veel slapper geworden dat de damage meer dan gehalveerd is en hij ook een stuk minder kan hebben, het levert een zuur gevoel iets ontgrendeld te hebben wat nu dankzij deze patch effectief weer weggenomen is voorlopig. En nee, een andere build gaat ook weinig oplossen gezien elke build qua damage minimaal gehalveerd is door de nerf van Crit/Vulnerable zonder echt een alternatief te bieden.

Nu had ik sowieso liever gezien dat zij Season 1 meteen op release klaar hadden of de aanloopfase tussen release en Season 1 minimaal op 3-4 maanden gemikt hadden, maar dat terzijde :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door !mark op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Feroxxy @Ricmaniac20 juli 2023 00:14
Er zitten bijvoorbeeld in de free battlepass track (die niemand dus hoeft te kopen) xp boosts. Wat nou als de xp nerf die we gehad hebben bedoeld was hoe het eerst moest zijn maar door deze battlepass xp boosts die we nog niet hadden ze het iets gebuffed hadden maar we zometeen gewoon veel sneller levelen? Dan is al deze toxicity helemaal niet nodig.
Dit riekt ongelofelijk naar "Create a problem so you can sell the solution".
Sure, season 1 zal de exp boost misschien in de "free" track zitten, maar ze proberen je al helemaal in te weiden in het battle pass systeem en je te leren dat je er van afhankelijk kan zijn afhankelijk van wat voor boosts en dergelijke je er uit kan halen. Je krijgt de exp bonus misschien gratis (voor nu!) maar je kijkt naar de battle pass, je weet van de battle pass, en je leert dat battle pass = better gameplay. Over 5 seizoenen moeten we maar weer eens praten en kijken of het inmiddels in de paid track zit, want dat is hoe dit soort bedrijven dat graag doen.

Het is allemaal een slippery slope, en Blizzard is bekend dat ze niet vreemd zijn van level boosts verkopen. Dat is nu nog een stapje verder, maar het kan zeker gebeuren. Vind je het levellen te traag? Koop een boost naar max level voor 20 euro. En dat systeem promote dan weer de gameplay developers (tegen hun zin in vaak) om het levelling process zo langdurig mogelijk te maken.

Wat betreft de toxicity... Mensen zijn gewoon gepassioneerd. Het internet kan ver gaan natuurlijk, maar klagen over iets terwijl je het 10 tallen uren per week speelt is niet hypocriet, maar laat zien dat je er van houdt en graag dat intact houdt. Dus als veranderingen als negatief gezien worden, klagen mag. Zeker tegen een multi biljoenen bedrijf is dat hele rare dingen doorvoert in een spel die duidelijk alleen zo zijn zodat je betere gameplay associeert met betalen, ook al hoef je dat de eerste keer niet!
theory @Ricmaniac20 juli 2023 11:09
Het feit dat ze de wachttijden om UIT een dungeon te gaan hebben verandert van 3 naar 5 seconden zegt infeite al veel. Ze willen gewoon de hele game tot aan endgame uitrekken(omdat endgame nog niet af is).

Terug minder xp in NM Dungeons(wat was het nut dan deze te buffen een paar weken geleden?), armour nerf, over de hele lijn damage nerf, mobs doen meer damage, hebben meer HP, dus je bent met alles veel langer bezig dan ervoor en moet voor alles meer moeite doen en gaat bovenop nog eens sneller dood. En sorcerer is nu helemaal dood, ze hadden al geen armour en hebben nu helemaal niets meer, deze zijn nu glass cannon zonder cannon.
Dit zijn niet de dingen waar mensen op wachte, iedereen wou wat quality of life improvements en wat liefde voor de sorcerer.

Dit is een spel die btw al 10 jaar in de making is eh. Dit lijkt meer op betatesting dan iets anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door theory op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Ricmaniac
@theory20 juli 2023 13:29
Dat vind ik een goed punt inderdaad. Vond het al raar dat die tijd verlengt was. Zo had ik over dat punt nog niet nagedacht. alles bij elkaar kan dat best de reden zijn ja.

Maar zou dan fijn zijn als ze voor sommige changes een toelichting geven waarom zij denken dat het nodig is. Kans dat je dan veel bullshit hoort is ook groot natuurlijk maar toch.. zomaar al deze changes uitbrengen die voor spelers negatief aanvoelen slaat nergens op.
Dafader 19 juli 2023 14:28
Ik hoop dat de nieuwe mechaniek dusdanig krachtig is dat al deze nerfs logisch zijn. Het is wel demotiverend te noemen hoe alles over het hele bord is generfd. Ik krijg de indruk dat we dusdanig generfd zijn en met de nieuwe mechaniek bijna even sterk kunnen worden als voor deze patch.
IKON @Dafader19 juli 2023 15:56
Daar komt bij dat XP HARD is generfd. Dus lekker OP builds proberen op verschillende chars en snel levelen zit er niet bij…
Dafader @IKON19 juli 2023 16:08
Ik neem aan dat al die nummers gebaseerd zijn op solo xp. Groep XP (en evt. elixirs) zal nog steeds meer opleveren en de xp boosts van de gratis season pass heb ik nog niet gezien. Mogelijk zijn die dusdanig sterk dat het gelijkwaardig is, ze zijn alleen niet constant beschikbaar.
IKON @Dafader19 juli 2023 17:04
Groep XP is wel hard generfed als er level verschil is. Daarbij zijn de mobs bij groepen meer HP gegeven, dus killen gaat langzamer. Uiteindelijk komt het erop neer dat je beter solo NM dungeons kunt farmen. Ik hoop echt op een goeie compensatie van de seasonal mechanics. Anders is het echt heel slecht.
xenonNn @Dafader19 juli 2023 14:35
En de mensen die niet deelnemen aan seasons? daar heb je geen season mechanics, maar wel de nerfs..
Dafader @xenonNn19 juli 2023 14:49
Goed punt. Ja die zijn volledig de sjaak! Het kan zijn dat de mechanics aan het einde van het seizoen ook naar de eternal realm komen zoals in Path of Exile maar ik zie Blizzard daar niet voor aan en ik kan me niet heugen dat ze dit deden bij diablo 3.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dafader op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Asitis 19 juli 2023 14:40
Ik heb prima plezier gehad met de campagne, nu een klein beetje endgame en een paar andere classes proberen, maar ik weet het niet. Ik ga niet mee met deze boot, ik vind het te grindy voor mijn smaak. Zeker omdat binnenkort Baldurs Gate 3 komt dat je lekker offline zonder enige shop of progressieblokkades kan doorspelen voor honderden uren.
Bulls @Asitis19 juli 2023 18:56
En toen bleek BG3 campaign ook kort, en enkel lang gerekt vanwege turn based combat en eindeloze dialogen. Aangezien iedereen tegenwoordig van de “skip and rush to marker” is
BlueHulk @Bulls19 juli 2023 23:01
BG3 mag misschien kort zijn, de herspeelbaarheid is immens.

Bij diablo heb je het wel allemaal gezien na één keer.
pirke @Asitis19 juli 2023 15:25
Dit. Was leuk, verslavend zelfs, maar met deze klap is de lol een stuk minder geworden. BG3 en Starfield komen eraan, genoeg te doen, toch al te weinig tijd.
FrozenRealm 19 juli 2023 14:05
Uit de online reacties op deze patch wordt duidelijk dat de community deze veranderingen niet had verwacht, en hier ook duidelijk niet op zaten te wachten.

Grotendeels bestaat de update uit nerfs die het spel zullen vertragen (o.a cooldown reduction minder efficient op items nu), alle karakters doen minder damage en ook de 'survivability' neemt af. Daarboven op is het zwakste karakter (sorcerer) hierdoor nog minder relevant geworden.
Vraag me af of Blizzard hier goed aan heeft gedaan, de tijd zal het uitwijzen.
Mis zelf in ieder geval wat Quality of Life zaken (extra stashruimte, apart tabje oid voor gems, filters in stash), paardrijden wat niet heel soepel voelt en de beperkingen in town qua loopsnelheid etc.
Ze zullen flink hun best moeten doen om de neerslachtige stemming die er nu heerst om te kunnen zetten in iets positiefs voor het volgende seizoen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door FrozenRealm op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Khrome @FrozenRealm19 juli 2023 14:31
Ik verwacht dat die stashruimte wel in de cash shop gaat komen wanneer S1 live gaat, of kort daarna, onder het mom van 'want POE doet het ook' of 'pay for convenience'. Zou me niets verbazen dat ze ook cash shop dingen gaan verkopen die de leave dungeon channel time verlagen of instant maken.

Ik heb het vage vermoeden dat Blizzard nu nog steeds denkt van 'ze spelen/kopen het toch wel'.
Ricmaniac
@Khrome19 juli 2023 14:35
Hoewel ik hierin ook zeker skeptisch blijf en niet verbaasd zal zijn als het toch komt uiteindelijk (niet Seizoen 1 denk ik) heeft blizzard meerdere keren gezegd dat er niet zulke microtransactions komen.
Halfscherp @Ricmaniac19 juli 2023 16:49
Bungie heeft heel héél vaak gezegd dat ze met Destiny (2) zich bewust zijn dat het vervelend is om op je 2nd en 3rd character de campaign nog een keer te moeten spelen.

Met de nieuwste DLC was daar dan eindelijk de langverwachte campaign skip: $20, oftewel 2/3 van de prijs van de DLC :+.

Game-bedrijven zijn voor het gros gewoon smerige uitbuiters, die je de cure voor een zelf-gecreëerd probleem verkopen. Reken maar dat ook bij Diablo dat stashes en andere QoL via dollars unlocked gaan worden :X
Bosjvd2 @Khrome19 juli 2023 15:00
In D3 hebben ze ook meerdere stash tabs toegevoegd na een tijdje. En je kon er ook nog extra unlocken door season rewards vrij te spelen.
Er zijn ook andere aanpassingen gedaan. Zoals de gem stack verhoogd, crafting materials niet meer in stash etc.

Het heeft denk ik gewoon even tijd nodig. Sommige dingen werken niet zoals gedacht of bedoeld, en dan passen ze dat aan. En als het dan nog niet werkt zoals gewenst dan passen ze het met een volgende patch weer aan. Net als met D3.
Terence(x) @Bosjvd219 juli 2023 16:14
Dat is natuurlijk leuk en aardig, maar dit soort lessen zouden ze bij D3 al moeten hebben geleerd, vooral de stash space issue deze was bok D3 ook aanwezig en enigsinds opgelost, en dan nog eens dat de user interface volledig voor console is ontworpen, en basic dingen zoals een search er niet in zitten is gewoon beschamend voor een bedrijf als Blizzard.

Ook zo een beslissing om de sigils en potions in 1 inventory tabje te gooien 8)7
Anoniem: 41908 19 juli 2023 14:26
Lijkt erop dat Diablo nog een jaar nodig heeft minimaal om tot rijpheid te komen. Jammer dat er blijkbaar niet geleerd is van decennia Diablo franchises, en het wiel opnieuw moet worden uitgevonden, qua QoL en spelvreugde. Het VRAM probleem is ook nog steeds aanwezig voor velen. 24 GB is soms niet genoeg. De Itemization in Diablo IV is dramatisch, wat een probleem is want dat is de core van het spel. Ben weer D2 (Resurrected) aan het spelen nu, gekocht voor 13 euro. Worth it.
ViPER_DMRT @Anoniem: 4190819 juli 2023 16:09
24 GB VRAM niet genoeg ? Voor een RGP scroller ? :D
Zou de eerste titel zijn waar ik moeite mee zou moeten hebben dan.
kanvua 19 juli 2023 15:13
Met deze aanpassingen heb ik heel erg het gevoel dat de snelheid uit het spel wordt gehaald (mobs hebben meer HP, geven in sommige gevallen minder XP, veel nerfs etc.). Het is een ACTION-RPG waarbij ik vond dat het action element al met een korrel zout moet worden genomen maar door deze aanpassingen wordt dat nog trager.
De aanpassingen aan de loot en het verkrijgen ervan maken de loot nog saaier terwijl het spel vooral zou moeten draaien om het verkrijgen van nieuwe en betere loot. Er wordt erg gestuurd op 1 manier (nightmare dungeons) voor het verkrijgen van loot. Erg jammer... Daarnaast vind ik per seizoen 6 nieuwe items wel erg weinig, ik hoop dat dit voor toekomstige seizoenen beter wordt.
Als laatste is het MMO aspect aan het spel is ook nog niet verbeterd (traden e.d.). Er is weinig tot geen interactie met andere spelers.

Oftewel het spel is niet echt action, geen echte loot hunter en het MMO aspect is ook te verwaarlozen. Precies de zaken die m.i. de focus verdienen hebben het (nog) niet gekregen.

Ik vind het echt jammer om te zien dat de aspecten die het spel zouden moeten maken nog niet zijn aangepast. De aanpassingen wekken dusver weinig vertrouwen bij mij op een leuk eerste seizoen, daar speel ik echt te casual voor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kanvua op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

NmidnetS 19 juli 2023 19:23
Met de komst van malignent hearts zal het wel allemaal meevallen. Voor vanilla is het erg balen!
Enigmus 19 juli 2023 19:35
Auch. Mijn OP Blizzard-Ice shard sorcerer is voelbaar een (paar) tandje(s) kleiner gemaakt door de nerfs.

Ben ik salty? Een beetje. Het kostte tijd en inspanning om de (near) perfect gear te verzamelen en te re-rollen (zeker 200m+ eraan kwijt geraakt). Het was een erg leuke (en chille) build om te speedfarmen (vooral helltides) en nightmare dungeons te pushen. De snelheid en gemak ga ik zeker missen.

Maar, ik ben boven alles positief over de veranderingen omdat je met de introductie van de eerste season nieuwe speelelementen krijgt voorgeschoteld. Het opent de deur voor builds die voorheen niet viable waren en variatie is onmisbaar om het spel fris te houden. Persoonlijk hoop ik op lightning en fire builds die niet afhankelijk zijn van Frost Nova. Kortom, ranged sorcerer builds!

De nerfs raakt iedereen op dit moment, maar is hopelijk van korte duur met de implementatie van de nieuwe gems die voor veel meer power zullen zorgen dan wat we tot nu gewend zijn van aspects. Zoals in Diablo 3 zullen seasonal spelers een (veel) hogere powerlimiet aantikken dan de non-seasonal spelers en hopelijk zijn de nieuwe aspecten, uniques en balans veranderingen voldoende om te compenseren voor de nerfs voor laatstgenoemden.

De XP nerfs voelt op het eerste gezicht als een aderlating: nu moet je monsters verslaan die 10 levels hoger zijn om slechts 15% meer experience te krijgen ten opzichte van 3 levels waar je 25% voor kreeg. Het kan zijn dat we meer monster-density krijgen en met de malignent hearts ons veel sterker zullen voelen met als gevolg dat we sneller kunnen (exp)farmen. Het is afwachten en heb goede hoop dat het wel goed komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Enigmus op 25 juli 2024 02:36]

Freakiebeakie 20 juli 2023 00:00
Diablo 3 was het continue gezeur dat het te makkelijk was en nu maken ze hun volgende game moeilijk en de wereld is te klein.

Het kan nooit de bedoeling zijn dat de hardste content in de eerste weken al gesloopt word dus ik vind sommige nerfs op zijn plek.
Ben alleen wel van mening dat het allemaal raar gaat. Er word bijvoorbeeld een shield toegevoegd met resist terwijl dat broken is.
Sommige classes waren al slecht en worden nog slechter maar de bug waarmee een druid uber lillith binnen 10 sec verslaat laten ze er in.

Ik heb gekeken of mijn bonespear necro nog speelbaar was en dat was ie wel maar straks in season als we nog eens 750 armor moeten inleveren vanwege de nieuwe sockets in onze jewels waar we nu nog armor in steken gaat straks echt pijn doen. Zeg maar doei tegen de end game

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

