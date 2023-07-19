Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 RC2

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De tweede release candidate van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in RC2:
  • There are no new features in RC2, Total Commander 11 is now feature-complete
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

_Thanatos_ 20 juli 2023 02:39
Ik ga voor dagelijks gebruik geen non-stable gebruiken, maar wel tof dat ze testversies openbaar maken.

Ik heb eigenlijk maar één echt probleem met deze tool, en dat is dat de GUI zo ontzettend "lijnerig" is. Overal staan lijntjes, ergens tussen, ergens omheen, ergens langs, ergens voor, ergens achter, lijntjes overal! Aan het screenshot hierboven te zien lijkt dat (met muizenstapjes) minder te worden.
P_Tingen
@_Thanatos_20 juli 2023 08:11
Klopt wel; de UI is niet het sterkste punt van TC (nu komen er minimaal 4 reacties hieronder die benadrukken dat het vooral om de functionaliteit gaat) en dat zou best wat mooier mogen. Het zal er mee te maken hebben dat TC op een waanzinnige reeks aan hardware moet werken; ook het instellingenscherm is wat krampachtig klein, maar dat zou zelfs op een 800x600 scherm toonbaar moeten zijn. Je kan je de vraag stellen of Ghisler toch eens een stap naar voren zou moeten maken waardoor de UI wat meer bij de tijd komt. Desnoods ten koste van compatibiliteit met enkele edge-cases....

Overigens is het een kwestie van smaak, maar ik vind mijn eigen TC nog best aardig om aan te zien:
https://i.imgur.com/4hLVpz7.png

[Reactie gewijzigd door P_Tingen op 24 juli 2024 07:19]

downtime @P_Tingen20 juli 2023 09:38
Het zal er mee te maken hebben dat TC op een waanzinnige reeks aan hardware moet werken; ook het instellingenscherm is wat krampachtig klein, maar dat zou zelfs op een 800x600 scherm toonbaar moeten zijn.
Ik vermoed dat het (ook) komt omdat het een eenmansbedrijf is (plus zijn broer die de verkoop doet). En ontwikkelaars zijn niet persé goeie grafische ontwerpers of UI designers. In Christians ogen zal dit goed genoeg zijn.
_Thanatos_ @P_Tingen20 juli 2023 11:42
Het is zeker een kwestie van smaak, want ik vind het lelijk :)

Daarmee is niet gezegd dat ik het een straf vind om ermee te werken - integendeel.

En er is zelfs dark mode! Maar weer t.o.v. "normal", wat ook een beetje raar is, alsof de auteur het er helemáál niet mee eens was. Dat is voor mij ook weer een indicatie dat UI hem niet interesseert, of hij heeft er totaal geen sjogge van, of hij is volledig overladen met werk aan functionele aspecten.

Maar ja er zijn dus wel wat opties em de GUI iets appeteitelijker te krijgen.
shakemyass @_Thanatos_20 juli 2023 13:34
Los van bovenstaande opmerkingen:
Ik denk dat Christian gewoon nog houdt van de klassieke stijl waarmee het allemaal begonnen is. Ik vind het nogal nostalgisch gezien ik nog van de tijd van Norton Commander, Windows Commander kom.
Dont try yo fix it when its not broken - tevens heb je natuurlijk de nodige mods en aanpassingen die je zelf kan doen
Hakker @_Thanatos_20 juli 2023 15:25
Ja TC is niet moeders mooiste maar ik kijk nog altijd 10x liever hier naar dan het moderne "functional" design wat vooral heel veel leeg is.
Mijn UI lijkt ook veel meer als dat van @P_Tingen met als grootste verschil dat ik extenties gegroepeerd heb qua kleur. Bv zip/rar/7z is gelig, bat,com,exe is oranje, videos groenig, muziek is dan weer blauw
_Thanatos_ @Hakker21 juli 2023 09:27
Het andere uiterste vind ik ook maar niks, maar er moet wel een gulden middenweg te vinden zijn. Maar bovenal moet de auteur interesse erin hebben, anders gaat het nooit gebeuren :)
Server.1968 19 juli 2023 19:00
Geïnstalleerd & works like a charm, as always. Wereldprogramma met een bijzonder vriendelijk licentie model.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

