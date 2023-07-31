Software-update: Obsidian 1.3.7

Obsidian logo (79 pix)Versie 1.3.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New shiny things
  • Added support for deep linking in PDFs. Links can be created by right clicking on a PDF's table of contents, an annotation, or any selected text.
  • New "Adapt to theme" menu option for PDFs. Enabling this will override the PDF appearance so its rendered to match the styling of the current theme
  • New Appearance setting to apply a custom app icon. Supports .ico and .png files.
Improvements
  • Tab close button is now hidden for inactive tabs and will only appear on hover. This creates more space for file names inside the tab.
  • Improved how headings are displayed. Headings in Live Preview and Reading mode should now more closely match in appearance. Note this requires installer version 1.1.9 or above.
No longer broken
  • Spellcheck setting is now stored app-wide properly, instead of having some vaults overriding others.
  • Live Preview: Markdown tables are now allowed to start immediately after headings without a blank line.
  • Fixed bug where embedded PDFs and markdown files sometimes lose their scroll position.
  • Fixed issue where the initial switch from edit mode to reading mode causes the scroll position to be lost.
  • Fixed issue where reading mode scrolls unexpectedly when opening new tabs.
  • Fixed styling issue where extra space was being added between lists and sublists.
  • Canvas: Allow opening external links in webviews.
  • Mermaid: Fixed some color issues.
New CSS variables:
  • --p-spacing defines the spacing between paragraphs (defaults to 1rem).
  • --heading-spacing defines the spacing above a heading when it follows a paragraph (defaults to 2.5x paragraph spacing).

Obsidian

Versienummer 1.3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Obsidian

Obsidian

_Thanatos_ 1 augustus 2023 01:27
Het is vast geen toeval dat de app op desktop sprekend op VScode lijkt.

Maar hoe sync je dan met andere apparaten? Bieden ze ergens iets van serversoftware (dockertje bijv hopelijk) aan ofzo? Of is het gerommel met export op X, import op Y, etc?

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

vstrien @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 08:53
Sync is vrij eenvoudig: je vault bestaat uit markdown-bestanden. Zet 'm op een share cloud storage die jij fijn vindt, (OneDrive, iCloud, Dropbox, etc.).

Of, als je ontzorgd wilt worden, neem je een abo bij Obsidian, dan zorgen zij voor de synchronisatie met een backend service.

Edit: verduidelijking.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vstrien op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

_Thanatos_ @vstrien1 augustus 2023 09:35
Dan heb je toch nog steeds een connector nodig om van die share gebruik te maken? Stel bijv dat dat GDrive of Mega is, dan moet er iets zijn dat kan verbinden met die service.

Of bedoel je een SMB share? Want die zou ik niet via internet exposen.
krosis @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 09:49
Het leuke aan Obsidian is dat het simpelweg een interpreter is voor markdown files. Het zijn allemaal bestanden en mappen. Je hoeft vanuit Obsidian dus geen verbinding te maken met een service oid - je moet gewoon je Vault map deelbaar maken in welke app je ook wil gebruiken.
_Thanatos_ @krosis1 augustus 2023 10:24
Aha! Nou snap ik em denk ik :)
Je zou zou ook MarkdownPad (in theorie, want ik vind het geen fijne tool) ernaast kunnen gebruiken.
AwR @vstrien1 augustus 2023 12:37
Je kunt ook tamelijk eenvoudig (en veilig) syncen met storj.
Sando @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 02:18
ObsidianMD is gemaakt met het Electron framework. Electron heette vroeger Atom Shell, en is gemaakt door het oude Github, speciaal om de Atom IDE te maken. Microsoft heeft Github gekocht en Atom geforked, dat is nu VScode. Ik weet niet wie er nu op wie lijkt, maar veel Electron apps lijken op elkaar.
_Thanatos_ @Sando1 augustus 2023 09:33
Dat kan kloppen, maar Electron biedt geen VScode layout - alleen een leeg raampje waar je een "website" in kan draaien, lokaal en zonder browser, met wat extra native-achtige features.

Dus Electron is evenmin verantwoordelijk voor de VScode-achtige layout als bijv Qt dat is voor een Inkscape-achtige layout in veel andere applicaties.
Sando @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 12:33
Dat kan kloppen, maar Electron biedt geen VScode layout - alleen een leeg raampje waar je een "website" in kan draaien, lokaal en zonder browser, met wat extra native-achtige features.
Die "VScode layout" heet "Monaco" en komt dus van Atom. ObsidianMD gebruikt CodeMirror in plaats van Monaco. CodeMirror bestaat sinds 2007, en is dus 7 jaar ouder dan Atom, wat uit 2014 komt. CodeMirror wordt gesponsord door o.a. Mozilla.

Als je gelijkenis herkent, dan is het voor de volledigheid leuk om te weten dat je eigenlijk ziet dat Monaco op CodeMirror lijkt, en niet andersom. Daarom lijkt alles wat CodeMirror als hoofdzaak gebruikt op alles wat Monaco gebruikt, en lijkt VScode dus op ObsidianMD, ook al bestaat VScode langer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sando op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

krosis @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 09:45
Ik heb een tijd syncthing gebruikt, ben nu over naar obsidian-git die synced naar mijn selfhosted onedev instance. Je kan ook 8 euro per maand betalen voor de echte sync service, daarmee steun je het project ook - voor mij is het net iets te veel.
Ireyon @krosis1 augustus 2023 10:10
Dit.
Ook eerst met syncthing de boel synchroon gehouden (vooral leuk op een Onyx Boox). Dat werd op den duur best wel een gepruts als je een nieuwe device wilde meedraaien in de groep. Ook voor Mac een kleine uitdaging.

Besloten om het via Obsidian Sync te laten lopen. Je support de devs er mee en het product verdiend echt alle aandacht en inkomsten. Plus studenten krijgen korting. Even een mail naar Obsidian sturen, uitleggen dat je student bent en hoppa 40% korting.
_Thanatos_ @Ireyon1 augustus 2023 10:25
Dus als je de know-how hebt om zelf syncing op te zetten, dan kun je gebruiken wat je wil. Lekker flexibel. Dat zouden meer applicaties moeten doen eigenlijk :)

(looking at you, Microsoft To-Do :| )

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

merijnvogel @krosis1 augustus 2023 16:56
Als ik syncthing gebruik krijg ik regelmatig foutmeldingen over het wegschrijven van bestanden. Heb gezien dat dat voor meer synchronisatie-oplossingen geldt. Mogelijk kan het proces eventjes het bestand niet wijzigen terwijl de sync het bestand lees. Aangezien dat niet in de lijst van featuers staat is dat mogelijk nog niet opgelost.
Ik vind de combinatie van obsidian met syncthing op meerdere apparaten (laptops, desktop) echt super overigens.
ATS @_Thanatos_1 augustus 2023 10:44
Ik gebruik zelf NextCloud voor sync. Dat werkt redelijk. Maar ze hebben ook hun eigen (betaalde) systeem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ATS op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

arnoldus1955 31 juli 2023 21:20
Via SyncThing kan je gratis (opensource) je DB synchroniseren.
Voor alle OS behalve iOS werkt het gemakkelijk.
nehal3m @arnoldus195531 juli 2023 21:39
Jammer dat Obsidian niet op F-Droid staat, SyncThing wel.

Dan maar op zoek naar een alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nehal3m op 23 juli 2024 13:44]

Caedendi @nehal3m1 augustus 2023 12:38
ik weet niet of het op f-droid staat, maar ik gebruik zelf markor op android icm syncthing
nehal3m @Caedendi1 augustus 2023 17:07
Dank! Even geïnstalleerd, mapje 'Notes' gemaakt, aangewezen aan Markor en sync getest. Werkt prima en lekker simpel in een open formaat.

Goed idee, bedankt voor de tip.
Caedendi @nehal3m16 augustus 2023 09:48
Mooi, spread the word.
TuxDePinguïn @arnoldus195531 juli 2023 21:49
Met iOS kun je direct aan iCloud koppelen vanuit de app
ATS @TuxDePinguïn1 augustus 2023 10:47
Ik heb helaas geen iCloud client gevonden voor Linux... Sync tussen mobiele apparaten en mijn desktop systemen (windows en linux) heb ik dus nog niet voor elkaar, wel tussen windows en linux via NextCloud.
arnoldus1955 @ATS1 augustus 2023 12:52
Ik heb dit gedaan door iCloud te draaien op Windows (deze moet dan altijd aanblijven), en dan Syncthing naar iCloud te synchroniseren.
Zo zijn alle OS in sync met elkaar. Maar handig is het niet.
Stetsed @arnoldus195531 juli 2023 22:07
Zelf vindt ik dit niet echt een handige optie omdat het niet zo gemaklijk op alles werkt. Ik gebruik zelf de livesync plugin wat realtime sycning geeft tussen devices. Is zeer handig en kan het zeker recommenderen .
sfranken @Stetsed1 augustus 2023 00:34
Aanbevelen. Het Nederlandse woord is aanbevelen. Recommenderen is niet een goed..
SirLenncelot @sfranken1 augustus 2023 08:59
Recommanderen daarentegen kan weer prima.
i-chat @arnoldus195531 juli 2023 21:52
torrent gebruiken om een een enkel bestand (en zijn weizigingen) tussen verschillende devices te synchronseren vind ik een lastige manier van werken want torrent is geen al te zuinig protocol. (misschien wel in data, maar niet in bijvboorbeeld cpu-gebruik (en op je mobiel dus batterij).

door synchronisatie dan ook nog eens buiten de app zelf te laten verlopen (via een externe app) weet je ook nog eens zeker dat je die notities om de havenklap moet laten doorrekenen op bestand-updates. in plaats van alleen bij het openen de data van een online dienst te trekken.

dan zou ik dus liever een bestandje in mijn dropbox of google drive, onedrive or icloud plaatsen

of helemaal geweldig zou zijn als er een nextcloud plugin was met een webversie van dezelfde data en een browser interface om er gemakkelijk in te blijven werken.
Laundro @i-chat1 augustus 2023 11:29
Je kan gewoon syncen via google drive e.a. Zoals iemand al zei, Obsidian gebruikt gewone markdown files. (Voor de volledigheid: ik sync ook naar een git repository met behulp van een plugin).
arnoldus1955 @i-chat1 augustus 2023 12:52
De SyncThing client kan je instellen. Zo is die bij mij ingesteld om alleen te synchroniseren wanneer er opgeladen wordt.
Caedendi 1 augustus 2023 12:40
Heb deze applicatie wel eens geprobeerd maar is mij niet helemaal bevallen omdat het toch iets meer wilt doen dan een simpele boomstructuur van mappen en markdown files.

Gebruik VSCodium met .md files op de desktop, de app Markor op Android. Werkt geweldig.
Syncen gaat via Syncthing tussen mijn laptops, desktop, NAS en Android telefoons.

Overigens kun je ook de betaalde versie van Obsidian vermijden door zelf te syncen via Syncthing, dit werken ze niet actief tegen.

