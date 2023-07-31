Versie 1.3.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en het eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New shiny things Added support for deep linking in PDFs. Links can be created by right clicking on a PDF's table of contents, an annotation, or any selected text.

New "Adapt to theme" menu option for PDFs. Enabling this will override the PDF appearance so its rendered to match the styling of the current theme

New Appearance setting to apply a custom app icon. Supports .ico and .png files. Improvements Tab close button is now hidden for inactive tabs and will only appear on hover. This creates more space for file names inside the tab.

Improved how headings are displayed. Headings in Live Preview and Reading mode should now more closely match in appearance. Note this requires installer version 1.1.9 or above. No longer broken Spellcheck setting is now stored app-wide properly, instead of having some vaults overriding others.

Live Preview: Markdown tables are now allowed to start immediately after headings without a blank line.

Fixed bug where embedded PDFs and markdown files sometimes lose their scroll position.

Fixed issue where the initial switch from edit mode to reading mode causes the scroll position to be lost.

Fixed issue where reading mode scrolls unexpectedly when opening new tabs.

Fixed styling issue where extra space was being added between lists and sublists.

Canvas: Allow opening external links in webviews.

Mermaid: Fixed some color issues. New CSS variables: --p-spacing defines the spacing between paragraphs (defaults to 1rem ).

defines the spacing between paragraphs (defaults to ). --heading-spacing defines the spacing above a heading when it follows a paragraph (defaults to 2.5x paragraph spacing).