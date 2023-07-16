De derde update voor versie 6.12 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.3 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

This release has fixes for networking, particularly as it relates to IPv6. A side effect is that this should resolve an issue where the webGUI will not load in certain instances. Note: If you have code in your 'go' script to disable IPv6, remove that and disable it via the 'Settings/Network Settings' page instead. Manually disabling IPv6 will cause conflicts.

This release resolves an issue where Docker does not properly stop when the array Stops, which can result in an unclean shutdown. If Docker containers have issues starting after a while, and you are running Plex:

Go to your Plex Docker container settings, switch to advanced view, and add this to the Extra Params: --no-healthcheck

rc.docker: revised docker daemon running check rc.docker: change route metric of main interface as needed to avoid conflict with shim interface with shim interface

rc.library: code optimization for ipv6 max/min support ipv4 mapped addresses

rc.nginx: explicit ipv4/ipv6 selection on lo interface

shfs: correct share size calculation when ZFS is one of the volumes

webgui: VM settings page: fixed typo Share Edit page: make minimum free space settings always available Wireguard: fix typo in Ipv6 mask Routing table: fix display of metric value when zero



version 6.1.38

Added support to monitor and also limit power on Intel Core (2nd Gen+) CPU models: CONFIG_POWERCAP: Generic powercap sysfs driver CONFIG_INTEL_RAPL: Intel RAPL Support via MSR Interface CONFIG_IDLE_INJECT: Idle injection framework

