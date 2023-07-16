Software-update: Unraid 6.12.3

Unraid logo (79 pix)De derde update voor versie 6.12 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes opslagapparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. In versie 6.12.3 treffen we voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

Networking

This release has fixes for networking, particularly as it relates to IPv6. A side effect is that this should resolve an issue where the webGUI will not load in certain instances. Note: If you have code in your 'go' script to disable IPv6, remove that and disable it via the 'Settings/Network Settings' page instead. Manually disabling IPv6 will cause conflicts.

Docker

This release resolves an issue where Docker does not properly stop when the array Stops, which can result in an unclean shutdown. If Docker containers have issues starting after a while, and you are running Plex:

  • Go to your Plex Docker container settings, switch to advanced view, and add this to the Extra Params: --no-healthcheck
Bug Fixes and Improvements
  • rc.docker:
    • revised docker daemon running check
    • rc.docker: change route metric of main interface as needed to avoid conflict with shim interface with shim interface
  • rc.library:
    • code optimization for ipv6 max/min
    • support ipv4 mapped addresses
  • rc.nginx: explicit ipv4/ipv6 selection on lo interface
  • shfs: correct share size calculation when ZFS is one of the volumes
  • webgui:
    • VM settings page: fixed typo
    • Share Edit page: make minimum free space settings always available
    • Wireguard: fix typo in Ipv6 mask
    • Routing table: fix display of metric value when zero
Linux Kernel
  • version 6.1.38
  • Added support to monitor and also limit power on Intel Core (2nd Gen+) CPU models:
    • CONFIG_POWERCAP: Generic powercap sysfs driver
    • CONFIG_INTEL_RAPL: Intel RAPL Support via MSR Interface
    • CONFIG_IDLE_INJECT: Idle injection framework
Base Distro
  • firefox: version 115.0.r20230710165010 (AppImage)

brightvalve 16 juli 2023 09:27
Ik twijfel nog erg over de overstap naar 6.12.

Nu draai ik nog 6.11.5, redelijk stabiel, maar zeker de eerste paar "patch" versies van 6.12 brachten best wat grote aanpassingen met zich mee (waaronder een revert van Docker 23 naar Docker 21 ivm allerlei problemen, en dat is nou juist waar ik m'n Unraid server veel voor gebruik).

ZFS is leuk naar voor mij niet zo interessant.
Mike2k @brightvalve16 juli 2023 09:45
Kun je aangeven waarom ZFS voor jou niet interessant is? Ik twijfel namelijk om mijn array om te bouwen naar ZFS...
rikster @Mike2k16 juli 2023 10:44
Ik kan natuurlijk niet aangeven wat voor een ander geldt, maar kijk b.v. eens naar https://www.guruadvisor.n...a-traditional-file-system en https://www.wundertech.net/btrfs-vs-zfs-comparison/

Uit tests blijkt dat ZFS (ipv. Btrfs) op Unraid wat sneller is (op de Unraid forums is daar wel wat over te vinden en anders kijk je naar de filmpjes van Spaceinvaderone op Youtube die daar ook iets over zegt (als mijn geheugen me niet in de steek laat)).
ZFS vraagt wel meer (RAM-) geheugen (al zijn de waarden die daarvoor vaak genoemd worden (als in 'extreem veel geheugen nodig') m.i. nogal overdreven.

De afweging of ZFS je voordelen biedt t.o.v. Btrfs is meestal nogal persoonlijk. Er zijn mensen die ZFS het enige fatsoenlijjke FS vinden en je hebt mensen (zoals ik) die dat allemaal niet zo boeit, want Btrfs is stabiel en snel genoeg (in veel gevallen is b.v. de netwerkbandbreedte een veel grotere bottleneck, tenzij je (zoals ik) overal 10Gbit/s of meer gebruikt. Sommigen kunnen niet buiten snapshots (hartstikke handig als je b.v. veel VM's draait) anderen hebben er minder behoefte aan (en Btrfs kent ook snapshots (en CoW=Copy on Write), maar (m.i. O-) ) net even minder handig (maar in Unraid is dat m.i. nou net weer prima geregeld en kun je het ook nog eens heel gemakkelijk automatiseren). Kijk dus naar de 'user case' voor je overgaat tot conversie of herinstallatie.

Zou ik een nieuwe(-re) server met ZFS uitrusten? Vermoedelijk wel, want geheugen (Unregistered ECC-geheugen, zeker voor ZFS!) is niet zo heel duur meer en niet iedereen heeft arrays van 50 TB of meer (maar dat heb ik dan weer wel). Ik weet het eigenlijk ook nog niet (en ik moet binnenkort beslissen, want er is een nieuwe server in de maak).

Kortom: er is weinig mis met ZFS, maar hetzelfde geldt voor velen voor Btrfs. ZFS is meer 'bleeding edge', dat wel. En experimenteren is natuurlijk altijd OK, maar begin dan b.v. eens met een testservertje om het een weekje uit te testen.

PS. Nog één ding: een fatsoenlijke beheerder heeft natuurlijk ( ;)) ook een goede backup-strategie. Dat vermindert de behoefte aan iets superstabiels als ZFS een beetje tot heel erg veel!

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

mailis @rikster16 juli 2023 13:30
Goede toelichting, thanks! Zelf heb ik mijn array ook nog op Btrfs met oa. als reden dat bij ZFS alle disks continu blijven draaien. Weet niet 100% zeker of dit klopt, maar dat zou nog een extra reden voor Btrfs kunnen zijn om zo wat energie te besparen.
_Thanatos_ @rikster17 juli 2023 20:32
Ik heb mijn main array op XFS. Gezien het hele idee van unRAID is dat het juist géén RAID is, leek me deze (default selectie) een prima keuze. Ik zie niet echt wat het voordeel van een ander FS is, als je de verbetring in performance bij RAID-Z volledig links laat liggen.

En vziw verplicht unRAID je (min of meer) om een main array te hebben, dus je kunt niet alles naar de nieuwe ZFS pools overhevelen en daar een RAID-Z maken. Maar het kan ook zijn dat dat veranderd is. Je kunt wel ZFS als single-drive FS in de main array stoppen, maar dat is dan dus geen RAID-Z.
Jacco011 @rikster18 juli 2023 10:59
ZFS brengt ook vaak verborgen kosten met zich mee: https://louwrentius.com/t...fs-for-your-home-nas.html
brightvalve @Mike2k18 juli 2023 14:36
@rikster heeft het eigenlijk goed verwoord: het boeit me niet zo :)

Mijn Unraid server heeft 16GB ECC RAM, dat is waarschijnlijk wel genoeg voor ZFS, maar btrfs werkt prima voor m'n cache pool.

De reden waarom ik toch zou overwegen om naar 6.12 over te stappen is vooral dat je kunt verwachten dat op den duur bepaalde plugins/apps niet meer zullen werken.
CH4OS 16 juli 2023 09:14
This release resolves an issue where Docker does not properly stop when the array Stops, which can result in an unclean shutdown. If Docker containers have issues starting after a while, and you are running Plex:

Go to your Plex Docker container settings, switch to advanced view, and add this to the Extra Params: --no-healthcheck
Dit lijkt mij een vrij specifieke case en wellicht ook afhankelijk van welke Plex container je draait (de officiele is een vrij grote container, op basis van Ubuntu/Debian, linuxserver.io heeft een veel kleinere container en lichter, ik denk op basis van Alpine, maar niet 100% zeker hiervan). Heeft de ontwikkelaar hierover meer details vrijgegeven?
Ernieball_d 16 juli 2023 13:41
Ik heb vorige week een Terramaster nas gekocht en ik ga testen met Unraid en TrueNAS scale. Zijn er hier mensen die me kunnen zeggen waarom Unraid de voorkeur heeft?
rikster @Ernieball_d16 juli 2023 16:08
Het hangt er ondermeer van af of je de verschillende onderliggende OS'en kent:
- Unraid is gebaseerd op (Slackware) Linux;
- TrueNAS is gebaseerd op FreeBSD

Als je dat geen probleem vindt zijn de verschillen marginaal. Sommigen prefereren UnRaid, b.v. te zien op dit YT-filmpje. Anderen vinden de 'native' ZFS ondersteuning in TrueNAS heel belangrijk (maar dat is in UnRaid nu dus ook het geval) en zeggen dat het betere performance biedt. Omdat ik weet dat je de systemen allebei heel verschilend kunt 'tunen' zegt mij dat momenteel niet zo heel veel. Maar zoek vooral even op YT naar andere meningen, je vindt er genoeg!

Beiden bieden VM's en Jails/Dockers (die m.o.m. vergelijkbare functionaliteit bieden). Er zijn misschien iets meer dockers te vinden, maar voor alle 'gewone' toepassingen maakt dat echt niks uit, die vind je voor beide platforms. De UI's zijn verschillend,maar na enige gewenning heel vergelijkbaar qua mogelijkheden voor alledaags onderhoud.

Het is, kortom: een zaak van smaak. Omdat in dit huis vooral heel veel Linux voorkomt heb ik gestandaardiseerd op UnRaid, maar als je FreeBSD geen bezwaar vindt is TrueNAS ook prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

Ernieball_d @rikster16 juli 2023 16:47
Dank voor je uitgebreide uitleg!
Ik keek ook bewust naar TrueNAS scale omdat hierbij het onderliggende os ook Linux is, dit ten opzichte van TrueNAS core (FreeBSD). ZFS is ook mijn keuze geweest om voor TrueNAS te gaan alleen kwam ik er achter dat Unraid dat dus tegenwoordig ook ondersteund en dat wekte mijn interesse weer. Ik zal het genoemde yt filmpje ook even bekijken.
rikster @Ernieball_d16 juli 2023 17:44
Ah, Truenas scale is dus Linux-based? Ik zal er weer eens naar kijken dan. Dank je voor de tip.

https://www.wundertech.net/truenas-core-vs-truenas-scale/ geeft een aardige vergelijking.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rikster op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

OMEGA_ReD @Ernieball_d16 juli 2023 22:02
Kun je Unraid direct op de Terramaster draaien of sluit je hem aan via USB op een Intel/AMD computer?
i-chat
@OMEGA_ReD17 juli 2023 09:53
teramaster is een nas (geen usb-hdd behuzing) en het heeft bovendien intel hardware aan boord dus ja je kunt er direct windows, linux of freebsd op draaien.

voor ongeveer 550 euro koop je dan een intel celeron 4xxx quardcore met 4gb (gesoldeerd) ddr 3 geheugen (met 1 vrije dim voor upgrades), 4x 3,5inc hotswap en een m.2 nvme slot. in een zeer compacte nas-behuzing.

voor iets van 50 goedkoper hebben ze ook een 2disk variant.

of versies van vorige jaren met een dualcore cpu ipv quadcore.

voordelen: te koop via amazon dus een gekke import uit china oid, zeer compact, 2,5gbit lan.

nadelen: zelfbouw itx is ongeveer 175-200 goedkoper. of orden van grotes sneller
(zie laatste bbg server build).
Ernieball_d @OMEGA_ReD18 juli 2023 16:37
Het klopt wat @i-chat zegt.
Je kan vrij eenvoudig Unraid installeren op een usb stick die je op het moederbord prikt. Gewoon even de bestaande usb stick vervangen voor een nieuwe waar Unraid op staat.
Hier wat meer informatie: https://youtu.be/rs7jHH2XhKE

Ik heb hier voor Terramaster gekozen omdat ik niet belachelijk veel diskruimte nodig heb en deze NAS bevat leuke hardware, waaronder 2 x 2.5gb nic's. Vergeleken met Synology ben je dan veel duurder uit.
Ik vond het een mooie tussen oplossing tussen Synology en zelf bouw.

