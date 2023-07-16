Firefly III 6.0.17

Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. De changelog sinds versie 6.0.13 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Firefly III 6.0.17Added
Removed
- New date calculation code and tests, thanks to @tonicospinelli!
Fixed
- Heroku support
API
- Issue 7704 Date issues with bills
- Cache issue in budgets
- Fixed the account validation for transfer transactions
- Various fields would not accept
nullvalues
Firefly III 6.0.16Changed
Fixed
- Better IBAN and account validation for new (API) transactions.
- Better transaction split validation in API.
- Issue 7683 Date validation in recurring transaction form.
- Issue 7686 Low contrast in dark mode, thanks @MateusBMP!
- Issue 7655 Bad date display in bills
Firefly III 6.0.15Added
Changed
- Editing some fields will generate audit logs visible when you view a transaction. The number of fields monitored will
increase over time
Fixed
- Account validation includes IBANs now, this helps the data importer
- Unified and cleaned up all command line output
- Issue 7630 Errors when upgrading using SQLite
- Issue 7642 nn_NO wasn't available for users
- Issue 7609, issue 7659
Rule execution form was broken
- Issue 7677 Amount was negative instead of positive in view
- Issue 7649 Bill edit screen would always suggest "daily"
repeat frequency
- Nullpointer in bill repository class
- Missing param in rule action, thanks @timendum!
- Missing attachment overview in recurring transactions
- Issue 7678 Missing argument in postgres maintenance code breaks startup.
Firefly III 6.0.14Added
Changed
Fixed
