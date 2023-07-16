Software-update: Firefly III 6.0.17

Firefly III is een in php geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api.

Firefly III 6.0.17

Added Removed
  • Heroku support
Fixed
  • Issue 7704 Date issues with bills
  • Cache issue in budgets
  • Fixed the account validation for transfer transactions
API
  • Various fields would not accept null values

Firefly III 6.0.16

Changed
  • Better IBAN and account validation for new (API) transactions.
Fixed

Firefly III 6.0.15

Added
  • Editing some fields will generate audit logs visible when you view a transaction. The number of fields monitored will
    increase over time
Changed
  • Account validation includes IBANs now, this helps the data importer
  • Unified and cleaned up all command line output
Fixed
  • Issue 7630 Errors when upgrading using SQLite
  • Issue 7642 nn_NO wasn't available for users
  • Issue 7609, issue 7659
    Rule execution form was broken
  • Issue 7677 Amount was negative instead of positive in view
  • Issue 7649 Bill edit screen would always suggest "daily"
    repeat frequency
  • Nullpointer in bill repository class
  • Missing param in rule action, thanks @timendum!
  • Missing attachment overview in recurring transactions
  • Issue 7678 Missing argument in postgres maintenance code breaks startup.

Firefly III 6.0.14

Firefly III screenshot

Door Bart van Klaveren

Firefly III

