Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.6.5 ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New in this Release
Developer Community Highlights
- Fixed an issue where switches over unsigned 64-bit integers could cause a crash on x86 and ARM targets.
- Fixes an issue in which users of Visual Basic with the Entity Framework Designer may have experienced compilation errors after saving an edmx file.
Security Advisories Addressed
- WPF: XAML Designer has exited unexpectedly, ClickOnce does not work again.
- VS Community 2022 V.17.6.2: Error saving an .edmx file
- VSIXInstaller.exe in VS 2022 17.6.0 Preview 7: NullReferenceException, regression
- CVE-2023-33127 .NET Remote Code Execution Vulnerability A vulnerability exists in .NET applications where the diagnostic server can be exploited to achieve cross-session/cross-user elevation of privilege (EoP) and code execution.
- CVE-2023-33170 .NET Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability A vulnerability exist in ASP.NET Core applications where account lockout maximum failed attempts may not be immediately updated, allowing an attacker to try more passwords.