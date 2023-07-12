Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.6.5

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.6.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar voor Windows and macOS, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.6 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.6.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New in this Release
  • Fixed an issue where switches over unsigned 64-bit integers could cause a crash on x86 and ARM targets.
  • Fixes an issue in which users of Visual Basic with the Entity Framework Designer may have experienced compilation errors after saving an edmx file.
Developer Community Highlights Security Advisories Addressed

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2023 16:48
5 • submitter: diedie2

12-07-2023 • 16:48

5

Submitter: diedie2

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
15-01 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4 4
04-12 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.3 1
27-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.2 1
20-11 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.1 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
3
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Antrax 12 juli 2023 17:05
Visual Studio ziet er binnenkort een stuk frisser uit: https://devblogs.microsof...visual-studio-ui-refresh/
Kevinp @Antrax12 juli 2023 17:16
Ik zie vooral dat alles net wat groter wordt ik ben benieuwd hoe dat gaat uitpakken.
Jogai @Kevinp12 juli 2023 18:54
Op 4k voorzie ik geen problemen
Jogai @Antrax12 juli 2023 17:18
Wat is 'binnenkort'
Ascathon @Antrax12 juli 2023 20:50
Nergens voor nodig. Nu alles al default te groot imho. Allemaal docked windows laat ik verbergen. Resizen tot een minimum.
Enige wat mij boeit is meer pixels voor code file.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq