Versie 4.0.3 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugfixes and changes Direct Unpack could get stuck.

Sorters could not be modified.

Season Sorting did not respect desired capitalization.

Crashes could occur in the Downloader on timeouts.

on timeouts. Prevent extra job directory in case of folder-only Sorting.

UUencoded articles could fail to decode.

Windows: Windows Service would fail to start on legacy release.

macOS: Failed to launch on macOS Sonoma Beta. Breaking change The Parameters setting of a Notification Script is now passed as

environment variable SAB_NOTIFICATION_PARAMETERS instead of as a

command-line parameter. This prevents the possibility of remote code

execution on systems exposed to the internet without a username/password.

If you use nzb-notify you need to update it to the latest version. Bugfixes and changes Disabling a server during download did not stop it from downloading.

Show last line of post-processing script output even if it failed.

Prevent crash during Deobfuscate on non-unique paths.

Files that could not be parsed were removed from the Watched Folder .

. Warn if the file system does not support unicode or long filenames.

Warn if Scripts Folder is inside the application directory.

is inside the application directory. Prevent output buffering of Python post-processing scripts.

The PKG-INFO file was removed from the src release.

file was removed from the release. Correctly decode partially malformed UUencoded posts.

macOS: Tray icon could not be disabled.