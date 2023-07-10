Software-update: SABnzbd 4.0.3

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.3 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugfixes and changes
  • Direct Unpack could get stuck.
  • Sorters could not be modified.
  • Season Sorting did not respect desired capitalization.
  • Crashes could occur in the Downloader on timeouts.
  • Prevent extra job directory in case of folder-only Sorting.
  • UUencoded articles could fail to decode.
  • Windows: Windows Service would fail to start on legacy release.
  • macOS: Failed to launch on macOS Sonoma Beta.
Breaking change
  • The Parameters setting of a Notification Script is now passed as
    environment variable SAB_NOTIFICATION_PARAMETERS instead of as a
    command-line parameter. This prevents the possibility of remote code
    execution on systems exposed to the internet without a username/password.
    If you use nzb-notify you need to update it to the latest version.
Bugfixes and changes
  • Disabling a server during download did not stop it from downloading.
  • Show last line of post-processing script output even if it failed.
  • Prevent crash during Deobfuscate on non-unique paths.
  • Files that could not be parsed were removed from the Watched Folder.
  • Warn if the file system does not support unicode or long filenames.
  • Warn if Scripts Folder is inside the application directory.
  • Prevent output buffering of Python post-processing scripts.
  • The PKG-INFO file was removed from the src release.
  • Correctly decode partially malformed UUencoded posts.
  • macOS: Tray icon could not be disabled.

Versienummer 4.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Reacties (26)

Yzord 10 juli 2023 15:43
Zo dat is oldschool. Net als usenet. In de tijd van Quicknet veel gebruikt (nl.telecom zat ik en heb er met mijn acties Ben bijna failliet gekregen haha).

Maar deze tool wordt voornamelijk gebruikt om films en games te downloaden van betaalde usenet servers 👍🏻 tenminste, daar gebruikte ik het toentertijd voor. What else haha
Kecin @Yzord10 juli 2023 15:52
Nogsteeds volop in gebruik hier. In samenwerking met hun API is het een ideale downloadclient met de verschillende software die *arr downloaden. Zoals films in een andere folder dan series, het direct-unpack gedeelte dat erg goed werkt, NZB's association met automatisch wachtwoord bestand (dus handmatig bijna niets meer te hoeven doen). I.s.m. met een SSL verbinding naar Usenet bij uitstek DE manier om te downloaden voor mij.
offtopic:
Hoewel ik veel content gewoon binnenkrijg via de juiste kanelen (heb praktisch overal een abonnement op, zoals Netflix, YT Premium, Spotify, HBO, Videoland, NLZiet, Curiosity, etc). Het stoort met dat er nogsteeds diensten bij zijn die regiolocks gebruiken. Om dan via een VPN te kijken via de glasvezelverbinding vind ik dan zonde van de snelheid locks van de VPN providers.
Alles in eigen beheer is dan super, ook wanneer er eens het internet uitligt en je dus even niets voorhanden heb (fysieke media heb ik ook nog veel).
Arfman @Kecin10 juli 2023 16:30
Hier ook de *arr stack in gebruik. Sommige series zijn in NL niet via streaming diensten te kijken, helaas. En inderdaad, als je internet verbinding er een keer uitligt kun je nog iets kijken, alhoewel dat anno 2023 eigenlijk geen argument meer is.
Klauwhamer @Kecin10 juli 2023 16:13
Wat zijn vandaag de dag goede newsservers met behoorlijke retentie?
MoonRaven @Klauwhamer10 juli 2023 16:16
Ik zit zelf bij Viper, 3500 dagen retentie bij tekstberichten en 1500 bij binaries.
Hydranet @Klauwhamer10 juli 2023 16:23
Eweka!
ari2asem @Hydranet10 juli 2023 22:30
me too :) :)
mocem @Klauwhamer11 juli 2023 08:24
Retentie is niet zo belangrijk meer want het is makkelijk te automatiseren met de bovengenoemde *arr stack.
Robertdw @mocem11 juli 2023 09:30
Huh? Als het niet meer op de servers van je usenetprovider staat wordt het toch beetje moeilijk te vinden lijkt mij. Of vergis ik mij daarin.
mocem @Robertdw11 juli 2023 09:30
Wanneer iets uitkomt heb je het automatisch binnen 15-30 minuten binnen.
Robertdw @mocem11 juli 2023 10:33
Ja maar niet iedereen werkt op die manier. Dus retentie is wel degelijk belangrijk. Zeker als je bijvoorbeeld spotnet gebruikt. Daar zie je regelmatig dat mensen die een goedkope usenetprovider gebruiken iets niet meer kunnen downloaden. Niet iedereen zit alleen maar vaste dingen zoals een bepaalde serie te volgen.
superlion @Robertdw11 juli 2023 23:41
De "populaire" films en series staan er meestal maar een paar dagen op, daarna altijd een DMCA oftewel eraf gehaald
Retentie is niet meer echt belangrijk als je de populaire dingen zoekt
Robertdw @superlion12 juli 2023 09:34
Aangezien niet iedereen hetzelfde zoekt is retentie dus echt wel belangrijk. Niet alleen in je eigen bubbel kijken. :)
iAR @Yzord10 juli 2023 15:59
Oldschool maar hier samen met Radarr en Sonarr nog volop in gebruik. En in ieder geval geen versplintering van aanbod.
Hydranet 10 juli 2023 16:40
Gebruik Sabnzbd al sinds ik Usenet ben gaan gebruiken, kan geen betere Usenet client wensen! Bedankt @Safihre!
LCP 10 juli 2023 15:58
Beetje [OFFTOPIC] dit, maar weet iemand of deze recente versie te installeren is op een Netgear ReadyNAS 102? (ARM).
Ik kon online geen recente documentatie meer vinden.
Mijzelf @LCP10 juli 2023 16:15
Ik ben ban van niet. Van de wiki:
Can SABnzbd run on NAS / Android / operating system XYZ / … ?

SABnzbd can run on an operating system that provides / runs:

Python 3.8 (or higher) and pip
the Python library Cheetah (installed using pip)
par2 and unrar
optionally the Python library yEnc

The creators of SABnzbd provide the source code of SABnzbd, plus ready-to-install-and-run packages for Windows and macOS.
Others provide (or don't provide) packages for other operating systems. If you want SABnzbd on another operating system, search for an existing package for that OS, or make it work yourself.
On top of the above, SABnzbd requires some amount of RAM: more is better, especially for high-speed Internet connections and/or big downloads. 256MB of RAM (or less) without swap space will cause problems and crashes.

As Python is not available on Android, SABnzbd cannot run on Android.
Als ik het met goed herinner is de ReadyNas 102 een tamelijk oud beestje. 256MB ram zal nog wel gaan, maar Python 3.8 zit er vast niet op.
LCP @Mijzelf11 juli 2023 10:35
Dank. Ik heb Python (v3.6 geloof ik) draaien op de ReadyNAS 102 voor SickChill en dat werkt prima.
Het probleem zit 'm denk ik in pip, dat heb ik nooit werkend gekregen.
Jammer!
Freakiebeakie 10 juli 2023 15:59
Ik gebruik nog altijd spotnet classic voor usenet. Vind het handig omdat je gewoon door een lijst kan spitten opzoek naar dingen. Pakt ook auto uit als pw er in staat enz dus zie geen rede om deze client te testen
FreshMaker @Freakiebeakie10 juli 2023 16:14
De downloader in kwestie IS sabnzbd daar.
Alleen zie je die niet zo heel snel.

Zelf heb ik spotweb lokaal draaien, en los SABnzbd dat werkt hier prettiger ( niet afhankelijk van een extra partij om de boel up to date te houden.)
slechtvalk @Freakiebeakie10 juli 2023 17:44
Spotnet heeft Sabnzbd geïntegreerd in Spotnet. Niet goed gekeken. Overbodige reactie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door slechtvalk op 22 juli 2024 19:14]

alex3305 10 juli 2023 16:36
Ik blijf voorlopig toch nog bij NZBGet hangen, alhoewel dat niet meer doorontwikkeld word. Ik vind het namelijk vervelend dat de History direct op de voorpagina staat van SABnzbd.
nAffie @alex330510 juli 2023 16:52
In de Status and interface options kan je in het tabblad Web interface het volgende aanvinken:
Tabbed layout (separate queue and history).
alex3305 @nAffie10 juli 2023 19:39
Echt serieus :|. Deze optie heb ik eind vorig jaar dus blijkbaar gewoon over het hoofd gezien. Bedankt voor deze tip (y) !

[Reactie gewijzigd door alex3305 op 22 juli 2024 19:14]

IrBaboon79 @alex330510 juli 2023 17:56
Kan je aanpassen of history gewoon uitzetten is je porn ook weer privé 😂
sus 10 juli 2023 16:29
Sinds er toch weer content uit Nederland verdwenen is nadat de eerste 2-3 seizoenen hier *wel* te kijken waren (looking at you, Paramount), deze tool maar weer eens afgestoft. icm met mijn lokale spotweb database en de *arr tools loopt e.e.a. weer automatisch binnen. Prima ding om mee te automatiseren :)

