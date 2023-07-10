Versie 4.0.3 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bugfixes and changes
Breaking change
- Direct Unpack could get stuck.
- Sorters could not be modified.
- Season Sorting did not respect desired capitalization.
- Crashes could occur in the
Downloaderon timeouts.
- Prevent extra job directory in case of folder-only Sorting.
- UUencoded articles could fail to decode.
- Windows: Windows Service would fail to start on legacy release.
- macOS: Failed to launch on macOS Sonoma Beta.
Bugfixes and changes
- The
Parameterssetting of a
Notification Scriptis now passed as
environment variable
SAB_NOTIFICATION_PARAMETERSinstead of as a
command-line parameter. This prevents the possibility of remote code
execution on systems exposed to the internet without a username/password.
If you use
nzb-notifyyou need to update it to the latest version.
- Disabling a server during download did not stop it from downloading.
- Show last line of post-processing script output even if it failed.
- Prevent crash during Deobfuscate on non-unique paths.
- Files that could not be parsed were removed from the
Watched Folder.
- Warn if the file system does not support unicode or long filenames.
- Warn if
Scripts Folderis inside the application directory.
- Prevent output buffering of Python post-processing scripts.
- The
PKG-INFOfile was removed from the
srcrelease.
- Correctly decode partially malformed UUencoded posts.
- macOS: Tray icon could not be disabled.