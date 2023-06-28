Versie 23.06 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen, 23.05 is nooit verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added:
Bug correction:
- USAC/xHE-AAC conformance checker
- S-ADM: support of SMPTE ST 2127-1 / SMPTE ST 2109 / SMPTE ST 2127-10 (S-ADM in MGA in MXF)
- S-ADM: add S-ADM version and support of 1/1.001 frame rates
- ADM: show FFoA/Start/End as timestamp and timecode
- MPEG-7 output update with more extensions
- MPEG-TS: support of JPEG XS
- DTS-UHD: support of DTS-UHD (a.k.a. DTS-X P2) in MP4
- MP4: detection of VVC
- MP4: support of media characteristicd (spoken dialog, translation, easy to read...)
- MP4: support of more Blackmagic RAW Codec IDs
- MP4: support of ipcm CodecID
- MP4: support of service kind
- HEVC: support of SMPTE ST 2094-10
- HDR: display of all formats if more than 1 format is detected
- Matroska: support of SMPTE ST 12 in block additions
- HEVC: time code SEI readout
- AVC & HEVC: active format description readout
- MPEG-TS: support of SMPTE ST 2038 (ancillary data)
- MOV/MP4: more info with tracks having unknown type
- ADM/Dolby: fix wrong FFoA with 1.001 frame rates
- MOV/MP4: avoid to parse too much content with non stripped timecodes
- MOV/MP4: avoid incoherent behavior if 2 tracks have the same ID
- TTML: fix default frame rate
- TimeCode: 1/1.001 frame rate was not always detected
- MediaTrace: fix some random blank outputs
- URL: remove query part of the URL in the FileExtension field
- Referenced files: fix handling of URL encoded with UTF-8 content
- Matroska: fix crash in support of HDR10+