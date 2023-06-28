Software-update: MediaInfo 23.06

MediaInfo logo (75 pix) Versie 23.06 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen, 23.05 is nooit verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added:
  • USAC/xHE-AAC conformance checker
  • S-ADM: support of SMPTE ST 2127-1 / SMPTE ST 2109 / SMPTE ST 2127-10 (S-ADM in MGA in MXF)
  • S-ADM: add S-ADM version and support of 1/1.001 frame rates
  • ADM: show FFoA/Start/End as timestamp and timecode
  • MPEG-7 output update with more extensions
  • MPEG-TS: support of JPEG XS
  • DTS-UHD: support of DTS-UHD (a.k.a. DTS-X P2) in MP4
  • MP4: detection of VVC
  • MP4: support of media characteristicd (spoken dialog, translation, easy to read...)
  • MP4: support of more Blackmagic RAW Codec IDs
  • MP4: support of ipcm CodecID
  • MP4: support of service kind
  • HEVC: support of SMPTE ST 2094-10
  • HDR: display of all formats if more than 1 format is detected
  • Matroska: support of SMPTE ST 12 in block additions
  • HEVC: time code SEI readout
  • AVC & HEVC: active format description readout
  • MPEG-TS: support of SMPTE ST 2038 (ancillary data)
  • MOV/MP4: more info with tracks having unknown type
Bug correction:
  • ADM/Dolby: fix wrong FFoA with 1.001 frame rates
  • MOV/MP4: avoid to parse too much content with non stripped timecodes
  • MOV/MP4: avoid incoherent behavior if 2 tracks have the same ID
  • TTML: fix default frame rate
  • TimeCode: 1/1.001 frame rate was not always detected
  • MediaTrace: fix some random blank outputs
  • URL: remove query part of the URL in the FileExtension field
  • Referenced files: fix handling of URL encoded with UTF-8 content
  • Matroska: fix crash in support of HDR10+

Versienummer 23.06
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Media Aarea
Download https://mediaarea.net/en/MediaInfo/Download
Licentietype GPL

Jeffrey2107 28 juni 2023 18:11
ik had heel even de hoop dat deze update ervoor zou zorgen dat het nieuwe rechtsklikmenu in win11 zou gaan ondersteunen maar dit is jammer genoeg niet het geval.
TweakerCarlo @Jeffrey210728 juni 2023 19:00
Bij mij doet ie dat wel. Heb wel het win 11 context menu uitgezet omdat dat gewoon niet handig is.
https://tweakers.net/i/s4...E3lL4eJR.png?f=user_large
Jeffrey2107 @TweakerCarlo28 juni 2023 19:19
wat jij hebt is het oude menu en ja daar zie ik het programma wel staan. ik had het over het echt nieuwe menu, niet dit meer opties menu.
Robertdw @Jeffrey210728 juni 2023 22:40
Welk echt nieuwe menu. Bij mij staat het ook gewoon onder meer opties. Dit is volgens mij het standaard contextmenu van Windows 11.
Jeffrey2107 @Robertdw29 juni 2023 06:11
Zie de link. Dit menu. Standaard win11.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/LNbaeoqJymdkQ3uSK7MeKY.png
Robertdw @Jeffrey210729 juni 2023 11:00
Ja en daar staat mediainfo gewoon als je meer opties aanklikt, zoals de meeste andere context. Begrijp echt niet dat mensen zoveel problemen maken over een keertje extra klikken.
Vindt je het vervelend ok, maar sommigen doen alsof het een levensveranderende eigenschap is.
TweakerCarlo @Jeffrey210728 juni 2023 23:17
@Jeffrey2107, Idd is het appart dat in deze update dit niet is doorgevoerd...
Ergens snap ik het wel want, dit is imho niet het oude menu maar het enige menu.

Vooraf een groot excuus voor deze rant:
Ik geloof niet dat ik de enige ben die zo denkt namelijk.

Schijbaar is voor het "nieuwe" menu een totaal niet goed gedocumenteerde API beschikbaar. Je moet er voor betalen om deze kennis toe te mogen passen.
Er zijn veel dingen anders dan voorheen.

Dit is oprecht de reden waarom ik win 11 niet kan accepteren. Allemaal extra lagen. Ik voer iets uit, al 30 jaar lang wat is aangeleerd door Microsoft. Ik heb oprecht geen zin om het anders aan te moeten leren omdat men ineens van die vegan/hipsters in dienst heeft, die vinden dat ik anders moet gaan denken.

Ik ben echt best wel boos om deze reden, excuus voor mijn directe mening!

Waarom moet ik mijn gedrag aanpassen aan de next Gen gedachte?
We zijn hier omdat over tijd is bewezen dat deze manier van werken het meest praktisch is.

Ik verander niet en en hoop oprecht dat ik niet de enige ben die zo denkt.

Ik snap ergens wel dat MediaInfo niet verdiept in het mogelijk maken van een entry in het nieuwe context menu.

mmc is het enige waar je op kan vertrouwen toch, echter voor hoe lang?

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweakerCarlo op 26 juli 2024 14:46]

Robertdw @TweakerCarlo29 juni 2023 11:04
Overdrijven is ook een vak. En in die 30 jaar zult u al meerdere malen een nieuw kunstje hebben moeten aanleren. Dus waarom het nu ineens een probleem is om een keer extra te klikken, is mij een raadsel.
En als het u echt teveel wordt:
Maak 2 batchfiles
Oude menu
reg add "HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}\InprocServer32" /f /ve
Nieuwe menu
reg delete "HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}\InprocServer32" /f /ve
Even verkenner herstarten klaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 26 juli 2024 14:46]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

