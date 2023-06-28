Versie 23.06 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen, 23.05 is nooit verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: USAC/xHE-AAC conformance checker

S-ADM: support of SMPTE ST 2127-1 / SMPTE ST 2109 / SMPTE ST 2127-10 (S-ADM in MGA in MXF)

S-ADM: add S-ADM version and support of 1/1.001 frame rates

ADM: show FFoA/Start/End as timestamp and timecode

MPEG-7 output update with more extensions

MPEG-TS: support of JPEG XS

DTS-UHD: support of DTS-UHD (a.k.a. DTS-X P2) in MP4

MP4: detection of VVC

MP4: support of media characteristicd (spoken dialog, translation, easy to read...)

MP4: support of more Blackmagic RAW Codec IDs

MP4: support of ipcm CodecID

MP4: support of service kind

HEVC: support of SMPTE ST 2094-10

HDR: display of all formats if more than 1 format is detected

Matroska: support of SMPTE ST 12 in block additions

HEVC: time code SEI readout

AVC & HEVC: active format description readout

MPEG-TS: support of SMPTE ST 2038 (ancillary data)

MOV/MP4: more info with tracks having unknown type Bug correction: ADM/Dolby: fix wrong FFoA with 1.001 frame rates

MOV/MP4: avoid to parse too much content with non stripped timecodes

MOV/MP4: avoid incoherent behavior if 2 tracks have the same ID

TTML: fix default frame rate

TimeCode: 1/1.001 frame rate was not always detected

MediaTrace: fix some random blank outputs

URL: remove query part of the URL in the FileExtension field

Referenced files: fix handling of URL encoded with UTF-8 content

Matroska: fix crash in support of HDR10+