MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.256 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Yes, it’s already time for MAME 0.256, our midyear release! Several very rare and exciting things have turned up this month. Remember that rally racing game Top Driving that was added last month? This month, Mortal Race, an earlier, rarer game based on the same codebase has been found and dumped. The rare Gamate cartridge Mighty Boxer has finally been tracked down and dumped, which means all Gamate games known to have been released are accounted for. Taiko no Tatsujin RT: Nippon no Kokoro has been dumped, bringing us closer to completing the Namco System 10 collection. This offshoot of the popular series was designed for venues like hospitals and aged care facilities. It doesn’t accept coins, and it features easier songs. Four more versions of the prototype arcade game Turbo Sub have also been dumped and added.

For computers, there are lots of software list additions, particularly for MSX and ZX Spectrum. The Heathkit H89 now has enough functionality emulated to be marked working. You can now add ROM cards to your emulated Apple II computers, and FLEX now works on the TRS Color Computer family.

There are also lots of emulation improvements, including fixes for a few more Taito F3 graphical glitches, and better graphics layer mixing on Sharp X68000. Behind the scenes, we’ve been working on support for wait states in the MOS 6502 and Hitachi H8 CPU families and there have been some changes to streamline the code.

As always, you can read all about everything that’s changed this month in the whatsnew.txt file.

Wisher 28 juni 2023 16:39
Hier een linkje naar een (oud)artikel over hoe ze chips openen om met een microscoop de bits en bytes uit te lezen van een chip. Echt de tijd en inzet van sommige mensen in het MAME project kent geen grenzen.

https://arstechnica.com/g...-chips-to-get-around-drm/
Aemstel @Wisher28 juni 2023 20:42
Wow, bedankt voor de link. MAME is geweldig, maar wist niet dat het zo ver ging. _/-\o_

taporyfoko 29 juni 2023 09:49
Via https://pleasuredome.github.io/pleasuredome/mame/ zijn de rom-packs en updates beschikbaar.
@ViPER_DMRT Bedankt voor de correctie.

ViPER_DMRT @taporyfoko29 juni 2023 10:30
fixed> https://pleasuredome.github.io/pleasuredome/

