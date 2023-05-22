Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.2 build 64561

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de final release van Disk Station Manager versie 7.2 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, home automationserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 7.2 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 7.1 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 16 of hoger. Versie 7.1 is de laatste update voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Write Once-folders, kunnen volumes versleutelt worden en zijn er meer mogelijkheden met betrekking tot het gebruik van M.2 NVMe ssd's. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • After installing this update, you will not be able to downgrade to a previous DSM version.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Starting from this version, logs for drives will no longer appear in Storage Manager > HDD and will be available only in Log Center.
  • Removed the "Automatically create port forwarding rules" option from QuickConnect advanced settings to increase network security.
  • Users can now create a Btrfs volume of up to 1 PB on specific Synology NAS models. This update automatically converts existing volumes that use the Btrfs (Peta Volume) file system to Btrfs. However, to create a volume larger than 200 TB, a RAID 6 storage pool and at least 64 GB of system memory are still required.Learn more
  • The maximum single volume size supported by RS2423+​/​RS2423RP+ has been adjusted to 200 TB (with a minimum system memory requirement of 32 GB).
  • Starting from this version, Windows Server 2008 domains will no longer be supported. After installing this update, current Windows Server 2008 domains will be unavailable.
  • For the models below, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
    • FS Series: FS3017, FS2017, FS1018
    • XS Series: RS18016xs+, RS4017xs+, RS3617xs+, RS3617xs, RS3617RPxs, RS18017xs+, DS3617xs, DS3617xsII, DS3018xs
    • Plus Series: RS2416RP+, RS2416+, DS916+, DS716+II, DS716+, DS216+II, DS216+, DS1817+, DS1517+, RS2818RP+, RS2418RP+, RS2418+, RS818RP+, RS818+, DS1618+, DS918+, DS718+, DS218+, RS1219+
    • Value Series: DS416, DS416play, DS216, DS216play, DS116, RS816, DS1817, DS1517, RS217, DS418play
    • J Series: DS416slim, DS416j, DS216j, DS418j, DS218j, DS419slim, DS119j
What’s New
  • Added support for WriteOnce shared folders. This feature is based on the Write Once, Read Many (WORM) technology and can be enabled to prevent files from being modified, deleted, or renamed for a specified period.
  • Added support for volume encryption. All volume encryption keys are stored in the Encryption Key Vault, which can be set up on a local Synology NAS or via KMIP on a remote Synology NAS.
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support M.2 NVMe SSD storage pools. Learn more
  • Added more Synology NAS models to support the M2D18 adapter card: RS822RP+, RS822+, RS1221RP+, and RS1221+.
  • Added more SSD cache group management options, including changing the RAID type and replacing a drive.
  • Added support for inline zero-block removal to increase the efficiency of data deduplication.
  • Adjusted how drive information is presented in Storage Manager. Users can now quickly check the condition of their drives by looking at the "Drive Status" field.
  • Users can now view the amount of used and free space for each storage pool and volume in Storage Manager.
  • Added a warning notification for when the available shared folder quota is low.
  • Supports deleting individual desktop notifications.
  • Supports sending DSM notifications via additional webhook providers, including LINE and Microsoft Teams.
  • Supports creating custom notification rules for system events, giving users greater control over what notifications to receive.
  • Supports exporting a list of users and of groups.
  • Added support for SAML to integrate DSM with external SSO servers.
  • Added the option to allow non-admin users to safely eject USB devices.
  • Users can now manually input the IP addresses or FQDNs of one or more domain controllers in the trusted domain. This allows Synology NAS to sync domain data directly with the specified domain controllers.
  • Users can now enable Synology's email server to send DSM notifications directly to their Synology Account.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where adding drives to a JBOD storage pool did not expand its capacity.
  • Updated Mbed-TLS to version 2.28.2 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-36647, CVE-2022-46392, CVE-2022-46393).
  • Updated Libksba to version 1.6.3 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-3515).
  • Updated SQLite to version 3.40.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-46908).
  • Updated Certifi to version 2022.12.07 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23491).
  • Updated Node.js to version 14.21.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43548).
  • Updated cURL to version 7.86.0 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-27774, CVE-2022-27775, CVE-2022-27776, CVE-2022-27781, CVE-2022-27782, CVE-2022-32205, CVE-2022-32206, CVE-2022-32207, CV E-2022-32221, CVE-2022-35252, CVE-2022-42915, CVE-2022-42916).
  • Updated PHP to version 8.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-11043, CVE-2021-21705, CVE-2022-31625).
  • Updated Sysstat to version 12.7.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-39377).
  • Updated OpenSSL to version 3.0.7 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-2068, CVE-2022-2097, CVE-2022-2274, CVE-2022-3358, CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-3786).
  • Updated Expat to version 2.5.0 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-43680).
  • Updated Libtirpc to version 2.87 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-46828).
  • Updated GnuPG to version 2.2.39 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-34903).
  • Updated OpenVPN to version 2.5.8 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-0547).
  • Updated libxml2 to version 2.9.14 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-23308).
  • Updated GMP to version 6.2.1 to fix a security vulnerability (CVE-2021-43618).
  • Updated ImageMagick to version 6.9.12-61 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-25664, CVE-2020-25665, CVE-2020-25666, CVE-2020-25667, CVE-2020-25674, CVE-2020-25675, CVE-2020-25676, CVE-2020-27560, CVE-2020-27750, CVE-2020-27751, CVE-2020-27752, CVE-2020-27753, CVE-2020-27754, CVE-2020-27755, CVE-2020-27756, CVE-2020-27757, CVE-2020-27758, CVE-2020-27759, CVE-2020-27760, CVE-2020-27761, CVE-2020-27762, CVE-2020-27763, CVE-2020-27764, CVE-2020-27765, CVE-2020-27766, CVE-2020-27767, CVE-2020-27768, CVE-2020-27769, CVE-2020-27770, CVE-2020-27771, CVE-2020-27772, CVE-2020-27773, CVE-2020-27774, CVE-2020-27775, CVE-2020-27776, CVE-2020-29599, CVE-2021-20176, CVE-2021-20224, CVE-2021-20241, CVE-2021-20245, CVE-2021-20246, CVE-2021-20309, CVE-2021-3574, CVE-2021-3596, CVE-2021-39212, CVE-2021-4219, CVE-2022-1114, CVE-2022-1115, CVE-2022-28463, CVE-2022-32545, CVE-2022-32546, CVE-2022-32547).
  • Updated FFmpeg to version 4.1.9 to fix multiple security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-20892, CVE-2020-20902, CVE-2020-21688, CVE-2020-21697, CVE-2021-3566, CVE-2021-38114, CVE-2021-38291).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Netatalk (CVE-2022-45188).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Python3 (CVE-2020-10735, CVE-2021-28861, CVE-2022-45061).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding iproute2 (CVE-2022-3527, CVE-2022-3529, CVE-2022-3530).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding D-Bus (CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42012).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding syslog-ng (CVE-2022-38725).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding inetutils (CVE-2022-39028).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding DNSmasq (CVE-2022-0934).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding BusyBox-udhcp (CVE-2019-5747).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Linux Kernel (CVE-2021-22600, CVE-2021-38209, CVE-2021-4037, CVE-2022-0168, CVE-2022-1016, CVE-2022-1729, CVE-2022-1786, CVE-2022-20141, CVE-2022-20368, CVE-2022-2078, CVE-2022-2639, CVE-2022-2905, CVE-2022-29581, CVE-2022-32250, CVE-2022-3524, CVE-2022-3566, CVE-2022-3567, CVE-2022-36879, CVE-2022-36946, CVE-2022-42703).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding Nginx (CVE-2022-3638).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding ghostscript (CVE-2023-28879).
  • Fixed a security vulnerability regarding curl (CVE-2023-23916).
Limitation
  • S.M.A.R.T. testing for M.2 NVMe SSDs is no longer supported.
  • Starting from DSM 7.2 Beta, Virtual Machine Manager will no longer support creating clusters with older DSM versions. Please update each host in the cluster to the same DSM version or above versions for the Virtual Machine Manager cluster to operate properly.
Note:

Versienummer 7.2 build 64561
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-05-2023 07:16
58 • submitter: Prullenmand

22-05-2023 • 07:16

58

Submitter: Prullenmand

Bron: Synology

Reacties (58)

wim1928 22 mei 2023 09:22
wat is het voordeel om Plex in Docker te zetten??
ik heb Plex nu gewoon op mijn Synology staan (dus niet in Docker) en dat werkt prima
Hari-Bo @wim192822 mei 2023 09:25
Ik draai alles in een docker container, voordeel is updates automatiseren maar mijn belangrijkste punt is dat ik in de toekomst niet gebonden ben aan bijvoorbeeld Synology.
Ortep @wim192822 mei 2023 09:56
Het zou niet de eerste keer zijn dat Synology wat in hun systeem veranderde, bv rechten.
En dat daarna vanalles niet meer draait. Met Docker of een VM ben je daar onafhankelijk van.
mcwieger @wim192822 mei 2023 10:08
Geen afhankelijkheden van tools en OS van Synology, zoals (en ik weet niet of deze voor Plex gelden) PHP, Apache/Nginx, NodeJS, ffmpeg, etcetera. Alles wat je nodig hebt zit in je container.
wvkreg @wim192822 mei 2023 10:21
Minder resource gebruik, automatische updates, transcoden met Intel CPU. Makkelijker te managen via centraal Docker.
iAR 22 mei 2023 07:28
Het lijkt er niet op dat Synology problemen met de zichtbaarheid van bestanden die door docker containers worden weggeschreven direct zichtbaar zijn in Drive.
Ik weet niet eens precies wat dit voor probleem is. Ik heb het voornamelijk met downloads die door *arr applicaties en/of sabnzbd geschreven worden.

Handmatig de rechten op mijn naam zetten helpt, maar is natuurlijk heel irritant.
Ortep @iAR22 mei 2023 07:34
Synology is niet verantwoordelijk voor wat jij in een docker doet.
Ik geloof dat je vraagt waarom files bij jou niet zichtbaar zijn? Dat is bijna altijd een rechten kwestie. Dat moet je regelen bij de docker zelf.
Als ik files via docker aanmaak zijn ze altijd zichtbaar als ik dat wil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 22 juli 2024 16:00]

Oeroeg @Ortep22 mei 2023 08:25
Het gaat om Synology Drive. Die houden en index van alle bestanden bij. Bestanden zijn pas zichtbaar als ze daarin zijn opgenomen.

Alleen wordt die index alleen up to date gehouden als je bestanden via de services van Synology wegschrijft.
Tweakert2020 @Oeroeg22 mei 2023 09:17
is er geen indexing job of iets dergelijks die dagelijks draait om dit te corrigeren?
iAR @Ortep22 mei 2023 13:58
Het is een genoemde limitation die Synology zelf op de website heeft/had staan bij Drive, dus they kinda are.

En dat het een rechten kwestie is voor andere zaken dat is bekend. Plex wil bijvoorbeeld sommige downloads ook niet zien. Maar dat je vervolgens handmatig rechten moet toekennen is ook vrij onhandig.
MrJoery @iAR22 mei 2023 08:27
Dan staat de UID/GID (user/group id) niet goed ingesteld. Deze kun je bij de meeste containers meegeven als environment variable.

Als de id overeen komt met de gebruiker op de Synology zelf, dan zouden de bestanden wel zichtbaar moeten zijn.

How To Obtain Your UID And GID
iAR @MrJoery22 mei 2023 13:59
Incorrect. Afgezien van het hierboven genoemde euvel in Drive heeft het volgens Plex community’s te maken met hoe mensen downloads op usenet aanbieden.
TRS-3 @iAR22 mei 2023 10:54
Dat is een bekend euvel van downloaden buiten het OS om, het OS geeft dan geen seintje aan de indexer. Een manier om dit op te lossen is om bijvoorbeeld in de scheduler elke nacht iets als "synoindex -R video" uit te laten voeren. Genoeg over te vinden op GitHub of de zoekmachines.
Panzer_V 22 mei 2023 11:06
Zojuist DSM hier handmatig geupdatet op een DS418.

Mij viel op dat ik alle geïnstalleerde pakketten, een voor een, handmatig moet herstellen. Dat heb ik nog niet eerder meegemaakt.

Herkennen jullie dit? Iemand anders die hier ook tegenaan gelopen is?
Step @Panzer_V22 mei 2023 11:28
Ja dit gebeurd wel vaker bij (grotere) updates van DSM. DSM zorgt er dan voor dat de pakketten weer compliant zijn. :)
CrimInalA @Panzer_V22 mei 2023 17:39
Dit wordt zelfs vermeld in de update melding die je krijgt en moet accepteren wanneer je de update gaat installeren . Dus ja , dit is by design zeg maar .
Geim @Panzer_V22 mei 2023 11:55
Mij viel op dat ik alle geïnstalleerde pakketten, een voor een, handmatig moet herstellen. Dat heb ik nog ?
Wat bedoel je met "herstellen"? Een update uitvoeren?
Panzer_V @Geim22 mei 2023 12:33
Nope. Dat ik in het pakketcentrum bij alles pakketten fysiek op de knop “herstellen” moest drukken.
Dr. Cheeks @Panzer_V22 mei 2023 19:32
Tip: er is een 'Repair All' knopje bovenaan... dan hoef je het niet los, per pakket, te doen :-)
Geim @Panzer_V22 mei 2023 13:05
OK, bedankt, neem ik me de tijd voor de update.
bucovaina89 22 mei 2023 14:32
Aargh, bij ons is de upgrade mis gelopen op een RS2416RP+. Na de upgrade niet meer gereboot. Bij checken in de server room stond hij af. Na een nieuwe boot gaat hij aan voor een paar minuten. 3 linkse disks groene statusled, al de andere disks rood. Daarna valt hij weer uit. Ook zonder disks valt hij weer uit na een tijd. Ik vermoed een timer die de hardware uitschakelt als na zoveel seconden het OS niet geboot raakt.

Nu hebben we niet de juiste kabel in huis om hem met de seriële poort te verbinden. Besteld, morgen zien we wel verder als de kabel (hopelijk) aangekomen is.

EDIT: lijkt erop alsof we tegen de c2538 bug aan lopen. Blauwe en alert LED knipperen ook. Dus waarschijnlijk geen upgradeprobleem maar eerder een hardware probleem dat tijdens de reboot tot uiting is gekomen. nieuws: Synology: producten met Atom C2538-processor voldoen aan kwaliteitsst...

[Reactie gewijzigd door bucovaina89 op 22 juli 2024 16:00]

Dennisb1 @bucovaina8922 mei 2023 16:12
Dat valt te verhelpen met een soldering en een weerstand. Hebben wij hier ook moeten doen al ruim jaar of 2 geleden.

https://mariushosting.com...aw-with-100-ohm-resistor/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennisb1 op 22 juli 2024 16:00]

Rataplan_ @bucovaina8922 mei 2023 16:39
Inderdaad, als de unit nog voldoet een easy fix, zoals hierboven aangegeven. Maar zakelijk gezien natuurlijk afgeschreven...
Bij m'n DS2415+ hetzelfde probleem gehad. Sinds de weerstand die ik erop gesoldeerd heb, al jaren probleemloos weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 22 juli 2024 16:00]

bucovaina89 @bucovaina8923 mei 2023 13:27
Update: 100ohm weerstand over pin 1 en 6 en boot gewoon. Na die eerste boot, post installation stuff van DSM7.2, works fine again 8-) .

De crash was dus niet rechtstreeks gerelateerd aan DSM 7.2, wel aan het feit dat de NAS om de upgrade af te ronden moest rebooten en dat het booten het stukje van de upgrade procedure was, dat niet meer ging.
karel-jacobse 22 mei 2023 11:15
Niet dat het echt belangrijk is, maar waarom zou dit zijn?
For the models below, you can only download the upgrade patch from Synology Download Center because you won't receive notifications for this update on your DSM.
Die van mij vallen daar precies onder.
Niekniek89 @karel-jacobse22 mei 2023 11:20
Geen idee, ben ik ook benieuwd naar.
Ga ik de download niet aangeboden krijgen, of de notificatie van de download niet 8)7 ??
Hoe moet ik dat zien...
karel-jacobse @Niekniek8922 mei 2023 11:27
Allebei niet. Je moet het handmatig opzoeken en handmatig installeren.
mphilipp @karel-jacobse22 mei 2023 12:15
Is het niet omdat die 4 jaar of ouder zijn? Je krijgt er nog wel updates voor, maar je moet het met de hand doen. Ofwel met zachte hand duwen richting een nieuwer model?
karel-jacobse @mphilipp22 mei 2023 14:52
Ja, een commerciële overweging zou niet onlogisch zijn. Technisch kan ik niet zo snel een reden bedenken…
mphilipp @karel-jacobse22 mei 2023 16:16
Hoewel...ik heb een DS415+ en ik sta niet in het lijstje. Ik heb de update nog niet automatisch gehad, maar ik de vorige update nog wel. Dus dat van die 4 jaar klopt ook niet.
Wildfire 22 mei 2023 08:49
Zojuist handmatig de update op mijn DS1522+ geïnstalleerd. Het was even schrikken want het leek erop dat Docker verdwenen was. Maar blijkbaar heet Docker nu Container Manager en daarin vond ik inderdaad mijn draaiende Docker images terug.
wvkreg @Wildfire22 mei 2023 08:51
Ja, same here :-)
Ook alle desktop snelkoppelingen zijn netjes weggepoetst :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door wvkreg op 22 juli 2024 16:00]

Raziel @wvkreg22 mei 2023 23:07
Daar ben ik zelf eigenlijk niet zo blij mee. Ik had een snelkoppeling naar mijn Watchtower container, zodat ik snel de log kon bekijken om te zien welke containers er allemaal geupdate waren. Zit nu toch weer wat klikken verder.
Shaggy_NL 22 mei 2023 09:58
Betreffende jullie stukje (standaard) tekst bij DSM updates; is Printserver ondersteuning voor USB printers niet weg sinds v7?

Daarnaast vraag ik mij af waarom dat lijstje specifieke modellen deze geen melding krijgen maar slechts handmatig te downloaden valt.
WoBBeL @Shaggy_NL22 mei 2023 10:06
Staat nog wel in de documentatie voor V7

https://kb.synology.com/n...ldevice_printer?version=7
Lennyz @Shaggy_NL22 mei 2023 13:11
Geen idee of dit dit een antwoord is op jouw vraag, maar ik heb een Dymo Labelwriter via usb aangesloten op mijn Synology. Ik kan gewoon vanuit het netwerk op de Dymo printen.
Shaggy_NL @Lennyz22 mei 2023 13:12
Oké, dan was dit ooit een fabeltje toen v7.0 uit kwam, denk ik. Dank voor de opheldering.
TonnyTonny @Shaggy_NL22 mei 2023 15:05
Eerst beta's van DSM7 zat het nog niet in als ik het me goed herinner.
Is uiteindelijk later toegevoegd.
Shaggy_NL @TonnyTonny22 mei 2023 15:06
Ah, dat zal het zijn geweest dan. Dank. Ik dacht al zoiets van rook, vuur, etc.…
Chrisje1983 22 mei 2023 10:05
Ik hoop op native nvme ssd storage pool ondersteuning voor ook de ds918+ maar dat zal er wel niet meer in zitten ben ik bang.
Zer0 @Chrisje198322 mei 2023 11:37
https://github.com/007revad/Synology_HDD_db

Door de drives in de database op te nemen wordt het mogelijk op een DS918+ een storage volume aan te maken op de NVME disks. Ik gebruik dit nu al een tijdje op de 7.2 beta's, en nu ook op de release versie. Alleen na een firmware update (zoals deze) moet ik een rebuild doen op het volume en dan werkt alles weer.
jkrol @Zer08 juni 2023 17:58
Goed om te weten!

Wat bedoel je exact met een rebuild op het volume?
Zer0 @jkrol8 juni 2023 20:22
https://github.com/007rev...me#what-about-dsm-updates

Na een firmware update wordt de orginele database van synology weer gebruikt en worden de SSD's dus niet meer als compatible herkend, en het volume wordt niet opgebouwd.
Op te lossen door de juiste scripts tijdens reboots te draaien, dan hersteld alles zich netjes, ook na een firmware upgrade. Rebuilds zijn dan niet meer nodig.
jkrol @Zer08 juni 2023 21:17
Helder & dank!
Xymox 22 mei 2023 11:33
Ik ben benieuwd naar ervaringen van Docker op DS420j.
Aangezien dit een 64bit machine is kan met DS7.2 nu ook docker gedraaid worden.
ionicdog 27 mei 2023 23:11
Wil toch even melden dat ik zonder veel moeite ben geupgrade van 6 naar 7.2 op mijn 918+ ! Alleen mijn sync (resilio) moest ik opnieuw instellen en wat oude apps verwijderen ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

