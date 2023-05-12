OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over het internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.4 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

User visible changes License amendment: all NEW commits fall under a modified license that explicitly permits linking with Apache2 libraries (mbedTLS, OpenSSL) - see COPYING for details. Existing code will fall under the new license as soon as all contributors have agreed to the change - work ongoing. New features DCO: support kernel-triggered key rotation (avoid IV reuse after 2^32 packets). This is the userland side, accepting a message from kernel, and initiating a TLS renegotiation. As of release, only implemented in FreeBSD kernel. Bug fixes fix pkcs#11 usage with OpenSSL 3.x and PSS signing (Github #323)

fix compile error on TARGET_ANDROID

fix typo in help text

manpage updates (--topology)

encoding of non-ASCII windows error messages in log + management fixed (use UTF8 "as for everything else", not ANSI codepages) (Github #319)