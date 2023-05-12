Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.78.2

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 1.78 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The 1.78.2 update addresses these issues:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.78.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-05-2023 08:14 14

12-05-2023 • 08:14

14

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

13-06 Visual Studio Code 1.101.0 3
16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
14
14
10
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
ro8in 12 mei 2023 08:50
By far me fav IDE tot nu toe. Heb ze allemaal gebruikt in de afgelopen 20 jaar van Eclipse tot IntelliJ. En natuurlijk hebben sommige meer functies, maar zijn ze vaak ook erg bloated en groot. VSCode is lekker lightweight, start instant op en doet bijna alles wat ik wil.
TheFirepit @ro8in12 mei 2023 09:24
Zo heeft iedereen zijn eigen smaak. Ik vind VSCode heel erg bloated namelijk en op veel vlakken ongelofelijk Spartaans. Atom was by far de meeste fijne waar ik mee gewerkt heb, maar helaas zijn ze daarmee gestopt.

Daarnaast had ik eigenlijk wel verwacht dat Tweakers meer aandacht zou geven aan VSCodium in plaats van VSCode...
Anonymoussaurus
@TheFirepit12 mei 2023 10:48
Ik snap de hype rondom VSCodium niet zo: loopt doorgaans releases achter, en als je VSCode opstart voor de eerste keer zet je gewoon zelf de telemetry uit in de settings. Zo moeilijk is dat toch niet? Overigens heb je geen toegang tot een groot arsenaal aan extensies, maar moet het allemaal via een secondhand marketplace zo onderhand.
TheFirepit @Anonymoussaurus12 mei 2023 10:58
Met alle respect, maar hier klopt geen bal van...

VSCodium is de basis van VSCode. Sterker nog VSCode is uitsluitend de Microsoft saus die over VSCodium heen gegoten wordt. De update die hier aangehaald wordt had ik eerder binnen op VSCodium dan dat hij beschikbaar was voor VSCode.

Daarnaast heeft VSCodium gewoon toegang tot alles wat VSCode ook heeft, er is geen enkele extensie die er wel is voor VSCode en niet voor VSCodium.

Een tijdje terug is er een onderzoek geweest om te kijken of het uitzetten van de telemetry in VSCode daadwerkelijk niks meer verzond naar MS toe en dat bleek niet zo te zijn. Daarna hebben ze naar VSCodium gekeken en die verzond helemaal niks naar buiten toe. (kan het onderzoek zo alleen niet vinden...)
Anonymoussaurus
@TheFirepit12 mei 2023 11:07
Lees dit eens zou ik zeggen: https://itsfoss.com/vscodium/?ht-comment-id=10393828

Tja, zeker door te builden from source? Je bent vrij om datzelfde te doen met VSCode. En nee, heeft helemaal geen toegang tot dezelfde extensies, zie https://www.roboleary.net...tensions,-You%20can%20use.
ChefA @TheFirepit13 mei 2023 02:14
De Github pagina van VSCodium zegt zelf in één van de eerste regels van de readme-file:
This is not a fork. This is a repository of scripts to automatically build Microsoft's vscode repository into freely-licensed binaries with a community-driven default configuration.
https://github.com/VSCodium/vscodium/blob/master/README.md
Blokker_1999 @TheFirepit12 mei 2023 09:35
Het kan niet bloated en spartaans zijn. Daar ga je toch echt moeten kiezen om het te omschrijven.

En waarom aan dacht geven aan VSCodium? Ze leggen bijv. toch ook de aandacht op Chrome ipv Chromium.
TheFirepit @Blokker_199912 mei 2023 09:55
Het kan niet bloated en spartaans zijn. Daar ga je toch echt moeten kiezen om het te omschrijven.
Als voorbeeld: wanneer je meerdere Git repos in een workspace hebt wordt Source Control haast onbruikbaar omdat het er totaal onduidelijk uit ziet. Het ingebouwde Extensions onderdeel is totaal onoverzichtelijk, wanneer je daar wat mee wil moet je naar de site toe waar de extensions op staan.
En waarom aan dacht geven aan VSCodium? Ze leggen bijv. toch ook de aandacht op Chrome ipv Chromium.
Dat ze geen aandacht geven op Chromium vind ik ook Tweakers onwaardig, alhoewel met Chrome wel meer toegevoegd wordt dan alleen data verzameling waar dat bij VSCode niet het geval is.

Tegenwoordig zit iedereen op de privacy/anti data verzameling trein en dan kan je het toch niet goed praten dat je voor VSCode gaat (met de toevoeging van de Microsoft data verzameling) in plaats van VSCodium die het niet heeft en die verder wel identiek is?
kuurtjes @Blokker_199912 mei 2023 10:50
Electron is bloated by default. Daar kan je niet omheen.
Jim80 @TheFirepit12 mei 2023 10:14
Van mij krijg je een +2, ik wist nog niet af van het bestaan van VSCodium. Dit wordt 'm vanaf nu!
Anoniem: 84997 @ro8in12 mei 2023 09:18
Ben zelf al 10+ jaar Eclipse gebruiker - php/java development - en kan je vertellen dat Eclipse op een i7 12th-gen laptop eindelijk snel werkt ;)
Maar VSCode is idd wel een erg goede tool. Ben inmiddels aan 't overstappen voor sommige projecten.
SPee @Anoniem: 8499712 mei 2023 15:45
En verder stappen er ook veel over naar Intellij. Ik heb het gevoel dat Elipse gebruik sterk afneemt.
ro8in @Anoniem: 8499713 mei 2023 11:04
Ja ken het, ben zelf ook een late overstapper. Eigenlijk pas toen ik naar een ander bedrijf overstapte welke een byd vergoeding hanteerde ben ik maar vanaf scratch alles op vscode gaan doen en geen spijt van. Heerlijke tool gewoon. Het mist wat kleine handigheidjes nog die bijv in IntelliJ well zitten, maar echt de moeite niet waard meer om daarvoor op een betaalde licentie te blijven zitten. Ik ben inmiddels volledig om en gebruik vscode echt voor alles nu.
ijskonijn @ro8in12 mei 2023 19:53
Ligt er maar net aan waarvoor. Voor frontend development gebruik ik ook VSCode, maar voor Java gebruik ik IntelliJ.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq