Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 1.78 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.78.2 update addresses these issues:
- Setting NODE_UNC_HOST_ALLOWLIST does not work
- April 2023 Recovery 2
- [json] Error while computing completions with snippets
- Extension install can be corrupted due to cleanup while extension is installing
- "Unbinding" by using empty command in keybindings.json no longer works in v1.78
-
TypeError: Cannot set properties of undefined (setting 'ELECTRON_USE_V8_CONFIGURED_PARTITION_POOL')for 1.78.0
- Debugging AL Language
- Cannot find module 'vscode-windows-ca-certs'
- Stage/Discard buttons grayed out
- First-letter navigation in explorer tree views no longer works