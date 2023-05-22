Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen, maar voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Vanaf versie 10.4 wordt standaard de cloud-versie geïnstalleerd, wil je een lokale installatie, kun je deze instructies volgen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: LAN-14294 Added the option to enable TLS 1.2 during a Lansweeper installation update.

LAN-14537 Added a notification to the web console to notify users about the new LAPS integration.

LAN-14559 Enabled Lansweeper Cloud prerequisite checks to run in the background every 12 hours and reduced the number of required checks. Changed: LAN-14844 In the First Run Wizard, users can select and install Lansweeper Classic.

LAN-15120 The license key character limit is expanded to support more partner licenses. Fixed: LAN-14246 An error occurs when Airwatch organization groups are scanned and saved.

LAN-14483 When a scan item was disabled with the "Lsagent only" option, the item was still scanned on a manual rescan.

LAN-14586 When AD groups were added under Website Settings, an error occurred.

LAN-14731 Links in the Dell manufacturer support page did not work.

LAN-14740 On a system with multiple network cards scanned with SNMP, the wrong MAC address was sometimes chosen as the primary MAC address.

LAN-14763 Some users received the "Instance is read-only" error when opening reports.

LAN-14776 A security issue was resolved.

LAN-14963 The scan server failed to import the LsAgent scan file.

LAN-14968 Scan errors occurred when scanning most Windows Server assets.

LAN-14976 Certificates were not updated correctly for LsAgent scans.

LAN-14977 All software was listed as updated scanning.

LAN-15022 For certain software items, the CatalogSoftwareId could not be updated and an error occurred.

LAN-15110 When FIPS was enabled, a web server error sometimes occurred.

LAN-15234 In the First Run Wizard, "Cloud site" did not link to Lansweeper Cloud.