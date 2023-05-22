Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.5 bèta 3

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft de derde bètarelease van DaVinci Resolve versie 18.5 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.5 b3
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.1.
  • Project setting to select language when transcribing audio.
  • Ability to select language when generating subtitles.
  • Support for transcribing and generating subtitles from 14 languages.
    • Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish
  • Ability to edit and delete words and phrases from transcribed text.
  • Ability to find and replace search results in the transcription dialog.
  • Transcription now automatically detects and displays silent segments.
  • Ability to remove all silent segments from transcribed text.
  • Clips added to timeline from transcription ignore deleted text.
  • Select words or paragraphs in transcribed text with double click or triple click.
  • Select all transcribed text with Control-A or Command-A.
  • Ability to clear transcriptions.
  • Options to specify lines per caption and inter-caption gap for generated subtitles.
  • Improved padding for subtitle backgrounds.
  • Subtitles are now center aligned by default.
  • Support for Blackmagic film color spaces in Fusion.
  • Ability to relink, replace and reveal USD, FBX and Alembic assets in the media pool.
  • Project archives now include USD, FBX and Alembic assets.
  • Media pool indicator for offline USD, FBX and Alembic assets.
  • Option for Fusion MultiMerge layers to reflect input tool names.
  • MultiMerge keyframes now animate layer enable state.
  • Ability to multi-select and delete layers from the MultiMerge inspector.
  • Improved support for large layer counts in MultiMerge.
  • Support for auxiliary depth channels in uRenderer.
  • Exporting current frame as still now supports data burn-ins.
  • Explicit option to copy grades from flattened multicams to multicam angles.
  • Ability to drag clips to extend timeline end with ripple disabled in the cut page.
  • Support for video only and audio only transitions in the cut page.
  • Scripting API support to trigger object mask tracking.
  • Scripting API support to trigger stabilization.
  • Scripting API support to invoke scene cut detection in timelines.
  • Scripting API support to enable smart reframe for clips.
  • Scripting API support to export current frame as still.
  • Scripting API for adding subclips to the media pool.
  • Scripting API support to export and import OpenTimelineIO files.
  • Scripting API support to render PNG and JPEG image sequences.
  • Ability to reset all qualifiers with the advanced panel.
  • Advanced panels in tracker mode now show active power window controls.
  • The delete flag action in the advanced panels now deletes all flags from the current clip.
  • Addressed an issue with copying or pasting clips across hidden tracks in the Fairlight timeline.
  • Addressed an issue where deleting unused cache would reset magic mask cache.
  • Addressed an issue where changing grades would sometimes reset magic mask cache in prior nodes.
  • Addressed an issue where super scale could not be enabled in the inspector for stereo 3D clips.
  • Addressed some issues with Fusion overlays in edit.
  • Addressed an issue with missing objects in Fusion duplicate on Apple silicon.
  • Addressed an issue with AAF and EDL imports incorrectly setting clips to use local version.
  • Addressed an issue with toggling color viewer overlay modes.
  • Addressed an issue with data burn in exported ProRes clips.
  • Addressed incorrect text transcription timing for clips with 44.1 KHz audio.
  • Addressed an issue with animating masks for still images in the Fusion page.
  • Addressed an issue with captions incorrectly generated for offline audio clips.
  • Addressed an issue with start timecode and transcribe audio context menus for timelines in a timeline bin.
  • Addressed an issue with image scaling when previewing video transition with vertical timeline.
  • Addressed an issue with deliver presets not persisting start timecodes.
  • Addressed mismatching clip timecode display in the gallery timeline album.
  • Addressed an issue with local project libraries with long paths on Windows.
  • Improved memory usage for source clips with very large resolutions.
  • Addressed noise reduction artefacts in RCM projects on Windows and Linux.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.5 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 22-05-2023 12:27
15 • submitter: guidogast

22-05-2023 • 12:27

15

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

lacobo 22 mei 2023 13:58
lacobo 22 mei 2023 13:48
Nederlands is inmiddels ondersteund bij automatische ondertiteling (transscribe/subtitles) . Cool! Vanavond eens snel uitproberen.

Edit: Een stukje van een zelf gefilmde musical door DR laten ondertitelen: Het was lachwekkend slecht. Heeft de theaterdirecteur weer een punt: "Goed articuleren". Als ik namelijk critisch luisterde had de vertaling vaak een punt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lacobo op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

Pompi @lacobo22 mei 2023 14:21
Verrassend en wel groot pluspunt voor hun _/-\o_ , want je ziet vaak dat Nederlands pas veel en veel later komt omdat het toch relatief kleine taal is. Hopelijk is het dan ook nog eens beetje goed
nevyn67 @lacobo22 mei 2023 14:26
Ik heb vanochtend even geprobeerd. Automatische ondertiteling werkte redelijk tot goed, Helaas liep de transcribe & edit nog vast bij mij.
t4600c 22 mei 2023 13:14
"Support for encoding and decoding FFV1 formats."

Kijkt, dit is super tof voor mij, kan ik direct mijn ruwe FFV1 digitalisaties van videobanden importeren.

Moet wel nog de deinterlacer van DR vergelijken met QTGMC en YADIF, en of DR 30p of 60p maakt van 60i bronmateriaal. 60p heeft de voorkeur natuurlijk.
pmeter @t4600c22 mei 2023 15:38
Ik zoek nog een goede intermediate codec om (vrijwel) lossless op te slaan vanuit Davinci Resolve (gratis versie) om die output daarna met Handbrake om te zetten naar H265. De H265 codec wordt namelijk alleen ondersteund in de betaalde Davinci Resolve Studio versie. Naar aanleiding van jouw post google ik op FFV1 en dat is de eerste lossless compressie-codec die ik zie. Weet iemand of dat klopt? Of zijn er modernere varianten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

t4600c @pmeter22 mei 2023 16:23
Ik ben geen video codec engineer/expert, maar:

FFV1 is niet de enige lossless compressie codec, maar wel een van de modernste. Andere vergelijkbare codecs zijn. lagarith en HuffYUV.

FFV1is nu wel de enigste lossless compressie codec ondersteunt door DR.

ProRes4444 HQ/XQ, en DNxHR zijn praktisch lossless. Tenzij je extreme nabewerking uit wil voeren kom je geen compressie of chroma artefacten tegen. Maar technisch gezien is het niet lossless.

Als je ruwe RGB (ongecomprimeerde video dus) omzet naar ProRes en dan weer terug naar RGB zijn de bitjes niet exact hetzelfde. Met de genoemde lossless compressie codecs wel.

Net zoals FLAC in de geluidswereld, als je de bitrate van AAC/mp3 maar hoog genoeg maakt horen we (de meeste?) geen verschil.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t4600c op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

The Third Man @t4600c22 mei 2023 21:56
In de praktijk zie je ook vaak genoeg h.264 met dezelfde gedachtengang als intermediate gebruikt worden. Bijvoorbeeld voor reclamecontent naar broadcasters, die er zelf nog een of twee transcodes overheen gooien. Maar zolang de bitrate hoog genoeg is zijn de nadelen minimaal.
t4600c @The Third Man22 mei 2023 22:25
Zolang je geen nabewerkingen meer wil uitvoeren en het niet bedoeld is voor hoge kwaliteit weergaven is H.264 voor de meeste goed genoeg, net zoals mp3. Maar in beide codecs valt het beeld/geluid uit elkaar als je verder wil graden/bewerken.

Mits het bronmateriaal digitaal is met weinig ruis, want zodra je H.264 loslaat op film of videoband bronnen met analoge ruis of korrel wordt daar een grote brei van gemaakt. Dat is wellicht een niche maar voor mij wel relevant. Compressie kan nu eenmaal niet omgaan met continue wisselende beelden.

Dan is lossless of hogere kwaliteit lossy zoals ProRes en DNxHR een uitweg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t4600c op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

pmeter @t4600c23 mei 2023 09:25
Ik kan exporteren als mp3 sterk afraden als het doel is om het bestand meteen daarna in een andere app om te zetten naar bijv. Ogg Vorbis. De artefacten worden dan sneller hoorbaar, zoals ook een kopie van een kopie op een kopieermachine steeds slechter wordt.

En mijn vraag ging precies daarover, maar dan voor video. Ik ben daarom blij met de ondersteuning door Davinci Resolve van FFV1.
The Third Man @pmeter23 mei 2023 10:38
Maar dan is mp3 ook wel het slechtste voorbeeld, dat is een relatief antiek formaat waarbij de intentie nooit is geweest om dermate lang populair te zijn noch professionele kwaliteit te bieden. Vandaar dat zowat elk formaat wat erna opkwam er met twee vingers in de neus van wint op dezelfde bitrate, AAC voorop (wat uiteindelijk ook voor DAB e.d. de standaard is geworden). Mijn punt was meer dat h.264 wel vaak 'good enough' is, zelfs voor profi werk. En VP9 net zo goed, al zie je in die context (patentvrij) nu AV1 snel opkomen.
pmeter @The Third Man23 mei 2023 09:20
Inmiddels heb ik gelezen dat FFV1 versie 1.3 veel sneller encodeert dan H264 lossless en daarbij ook kleinere bestanden oplevert. Als de omvang van tijdelijke opslag geen rol speelt ben ik daarom blij met de ondersteuning van FFV1 door Resolve.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

Parrotmaster 22 mei 2023 14:10
Sign in and upload videos directly to TikTok from DaVinci Resolve.
Intressante toevoeging. Weet iemand of dit ook werkt voor andere diensten zoals Youtube?
nevyn67 @Parrotmaster22 mei 2023 14:26
Dat zat er al lang in.... Alleen TikTok is erbij gekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nevyn67 op 25 juli 2024 06:29]

roflexx @Parrotmaster22 mei 2023 15:34
Alleen tik tok

