Versie 23.0.5 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.5: SQL Editor: Autocomplete for WHERE and SELECT shows aliases with the aliased table Hovering information for SQL errors and spelling annotations was added Variable and parameter names in the binding dialog are now displayed in their original case Information about assigning a non-dynamic variable was added to the binding dialog Issue with incorrect icon for Execute SQL Statement after opening Output tab was fixed Query Manager: ‘Restore Default’ button behavior was improved Ability to directly execute SQL scripts in native clients was added

Data transfer: Ability to trim string values when exporting to XLSX was added Handling of datetimeoffset was added

General UI: Part divider UI was redesigned Option to increase formatting time was added in Preferences Issue with closing pinned tabs using ‘Close Tabs to the Left’ was fixed

Connectivity: Issue with driver fallback not being updated was fixed

Databases: ClickHouse: driver was updated to 0.4.6 (thanks to @zhicwu) Databricks: handling of data types without parameters was added Hana: comments handling was fixed MySQL: partitions are now supported Oracle: TNS import was fixed PostgreSQL: Issue with duplicate tables with generated columns in Database Navigator was fixed Error message about line on the map created with a single point was added Schema refresh was fixed SQLite: ability to open ER Diagram in the Simple View was added

Localization: German localization was improved Italian localization was improved



