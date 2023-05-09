Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Show Browser Guard statistics on Real-Time Protection page

Scanner card on the dashboard now indicates when the next scheduled scan is a Smart Scan

Scan in progress taskbar icon changes to red background when a threat is found Issues fixed Turned off tray notifications (temporarily) for Security Advisor, Scan new downloads, Monthly Summary

Monthly Summary notification shows incorrect scan counts

Updates fails to complete