De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.5 is onder meer de donkere modus verbeterd, hebben de iconen een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan in het startscherm nu op documenttype worden gefilterd en kunnen op macOS de lettertypes nu worden geïntegreerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.5.3 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 119 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.5.3 RC1:
Changes in version 7.5.3 RC2:
- cid#1524497 uninitialized pointer field
- rhbz#2171265 Libreoffice cannot start
- tdf#39667 Enable accessible/tagged PDF export options by default
- tdf#66613 EDITING: sheet copied to another document does not retain a defined print range
- tdf#89920 inserting line break to cell from macro
- tdf#104394 FILEOPEN DOCX: Textbox is missing
- tdf#113027 Editing F4 (Sheet - Cycle Cell Reference Types) doesn't cycle remote references with space in sheet name
- tdf#114556 Emphasis mark set in the Japanese vertical text shifts upward
- tdf#115321 Vertical Japanese text lines with emphasis mark above in odt exported to PDF is shown a quarter font height lower than the normal lines, and no emphasis mark is shown
- tdf#117037 localc does not understand unicode minus
- tdf#126632 Tabs in Tabbed Compact don't update after adding of table and moving of cursor to body text in Writer document
- tdf#126689 Icons needed for Bullets & Numbering toolbar and context menu
- tdf#129547 Default shortcut key for insert current time doesn't work (French)
- tdf#132847 Not all shapes in gallery shown in Detailed View rendered automatically
- tdf#139065 PDF Export: Emphasis Mark not shown in the exported PDF
- tdf#140762 No text spoken by screen reader for "Borders" dropdown button items in Calc's formatting toolbar (NVDA on Windows)
- tdf#142450 Remember .uno:Show/HideWhiteSpace across sessions
- tdf#145147 FILEOPEN DOCX Hyperlink in grouped shape not imported
- tdf#148008 autofit column width by cell selection using wrong width
- tdf#149064 Error when running macro accessing WebDAV twice
- tdf#149144 sm Formula editor needs an icon motif for the newly implemented Elements SB deck
- tdf#149485 "Show Whitespace" condition changes other documents look
- tdf#149805 kf5: Gap when expanding comboboxes in toolbar
- tdf#149996 A hyperlink with an anchored-to-character shape with text results in corrupt DOCX
- tdf#150135 Accessing uninitialized TextInputStream methods crashes
- tdf#150542 FILEOPEN DOCX Unused document variable not imported
- tdf#151677 tip on "formula bar" for "formula making" is displaying over the formula itself.
- tdf#151722 Incorrect TTF names are used in UI and in saved document
- tdf#151971 Crash in: rtl_uString_alloc when using some Sounds Like (Japanese)" settings (steps in comment 7)
- tdf#152217 Black box in Basic IDE where the status bar should be (kf5 only)
- tdf#152218 FILESAVE PDF PAC tool reports "Link annotation is not nested inside a Link structure element" error with footnote
- tdf#152234 FILESAVE PDF PAC tool reports "Widget annotation not nested inside a Form structure element" with form objects (clause 7.18)
- tdf#152257 Crash: Selecting an option in dropdown content control leads to unexpected exit with code 139
- tdf#152598 New application and .odf icons are blurry on Windows taskbar at default 24x24px
- tdf#152671 ui, accessibility: auto filter drop down menu is not spoken by the screen reader
- tdf#152704 WRITER: Linked image does not update after selecting another file in Properties dialog.
- tdf#152887 Online/automatic accessibility check needs new icons for the status bar
- tdf#152908 Tabbed compact toolbar does not repaint itself when tabs getting removed
- tdf#152959 Find and Replace can't use the lowercase Unicode literal for soft hyphen
- tdf#152979 Freeze in Basic IDE's "Preview Dialog" using kf5
- tdf#153374 Hang using Keyboard viewer
- tdf#153458 Connecting to database: wrong cursor position for dropping data to Calc sheet
- tdf#153465 Add Sukapura Dark Variant
- tdf#153609 Elementary's Book Preview icon not distinct enough to Two Pages Preview
- tdf#153628 Spellcheck now does not work v7.5.0.3 X86_64
- tdf#153800 Calc sheet tab drag-and-drop target area has shifted vertically (kf5-only)
- tdf#153808 Preview in the Bullets and Numbering is not painting bullets/numbers in dark mode
- tdf#153839 Exporting to xhtml results in most of the tags and content in one single line
- tdf#153842 Wrong currency format for Euro € Upper Sorbian in Calc
- tdf#153887 So-called improper fractions are badly formatted with a fix denominator to "0/0" under a certain condition.
- tdf#153908 Dragging scrollbars with mouse in relationships window causes content panel moves in oposite direction than expected
- tdf#153923 Unclosed 'dd' tag in HTML export with a table with offset
- tdf#153935 PDF/UA: Mark heading rows of tables with autoformat in PDF export
- tdf#154005 FILEOPEN ODS Dropdown form control becomes wider
- tdf#154043 Change object layer via drag and drop has target shifted down (KF5-only)
- tdf#154087 Scroll bar disappears after searching a character
- tdf#154115 A useless Text Field shows up when typing with Option menu open. prevents Options menu from closing the
- tdf#154125 INDEX() does not return a vector of an array if that is only a vector, but only the first element
- tdf#154136 In Help I found Command+Shift+; to have a timestamp in a Calc cell, but it is doing nothing.
- tdf#154143 The explanatory image in Tips of The Day looked blurred and something not professional
- tdf#154169 macOS Dark mode: black tree menu lines on dark background in LO preferences
- tdf#154171 UI Bogus error message with PDF encryption and PDF/UA enabled
- tdf#154179 Crash opening Chapter Numbering dialog, when current paragraph has an outline style, but DF outline level "Text Body"
- tdf#154205 Crash on reload of file (segfault in libswlo.so)
- tdf#154218 variable and user field input field mishandles datetime when locale uses decimal commas
- tdf#154235 Underline blends with bold text in Liberation
- tdf#154242 The explanatory image in UI Chooser (.uno:ToolbarModeUI) looked blurred
- tdf#154273 Importing apostrophes from HTML or XHTML
- tdf#154296 Lost ability to customize Notebook Bar UI --element checkboxes have no effect
- tdf#154307 XML Form Document: Duplicate entry in context menu for adding elements to instance (kf5)
- tdf#154308 Double click to open XLSX spreadsheet with password hides "enter password" window
- tdf#154318 Wrong Conditional Formatting 5 Quarters Icon Sets Are Wrong in elementary (SVG) Theme
- tdf#154319 ToC in DOCX has duplicated LS/LE elements; \d in TOC field gives displaced CI and text elements
- tdf#154322 XML Form Document: Choosing Instance after first clicking on Bindings leads to Crash of LO
- tdf#154360 DOCX ToC: Tab stop between chapter number and text converts to a space
- tdf#154433 Auto-Replacement gets Ukrainian Quotation Marks wrong
- tdf#154445 Unused custom page styles are removed on save
- tdf#154462 BASIC The ScriptForge.SF_FileSystem.pickfile macro runs once and fails on a second call (gtk3/gen)
- tdf#154470 Split button dropdown disconnected from toolbar (GTK3, Wayland)
- tdf#154486 A document with thousands of tables loads very slow, time grows quadratically
- tdf#154521 selecting bookmarks in Navigator triggers selectionChanged event before the selection
- tdf#154545 bad bookmark selection in Navigator tree list at nested bookmarks
- tdf#154549 Hebrew Nikkud marks mis-positioned on Arabic letters
- tdf#154565 Typing with Alt + Down List open replaces entry when hovered over
- tdf#154582 Add-in function names appears as "Compatibility names" in "English function names" state of the Calc setting.
- tdf#154599 Crash while moving columns in Writer table
- tdf#154627 Inconsistencies in RANK() function in Calc
- tdf#154629 Crash: after opening print preview, closing print preview, right click on TOC
- tdf#154631 Export as gif ignores transparence of objects
- tdf#154658 XML Form Document: Fields doesn't calculate any more, connection to instance broken
- tdf#154680 Typing into font family field shows autocompleted font name as missing, when multiple cells selected with different fonts
- tdf#154695 DOCX ToC: Tab stop is inserted before entry text, when there's no numbering
- tdf#154708 An arrow key repeat deletes characters (macOS with Japanese input source)
- tdf#154753 Ubuntu Libreoffice impress does not show some symbols but Windows libreoffice impress does
- tdf#154771 Copying columns when moving multiple selected columns in Writer.
- ofz#57592 null-dereference READ
- tdf#137542 SIGSEGV on tab cycling focus to input field in a table cell
- tdf#138124 FILEOPEN: MSO DOCX with image in footnote crashes and uses up 100% memory
- tdf#151560 Calc crashes when loading a previously saved document which has cells with "#" values
- tdf#151958 The COUNTIF and COUNTIFS functions mis-count on mixed numeric and text data and query by string
- tdf#152619 Basic, Writer: Trying to inspect a just created not yet inserted instance of textfield.DateTime in the IDE causes a crash.
- tdf#153190 Compressing tool calculates compression rate wrong on large images
- tdf#153441 LibreOffice OpenType font features list is blocked
- tdf#153958 Hyphenation crashes with special combined word
- tdf#154016 Libreoffice Math Crash when scrolling through "element categories"
- tdf#154113 Sections: after copy-paste, layout is broken until reload
- tdf#154428 FILESAVE Shapes vanish from a Writer Frame after grouping and anchoring operation (gtk3 and kf5)
- tdf#154501 Fileopen PPTX: Table with rotated text rendering wrong again
- tdf#154546 Crash when using presentation mode on macOS
- tdf#154623 Numeric keypad decimal separator is inconsistently used when in formula bar vs cell (GTK3)
- tdf#154789 EMF+ graphic causes hang / catastrophic memory leak
- tdf#154803 print selected cells does not work when there is a merged cell in the top row
- tdf#154827 Regression in 7.5.x: Graphics anchored in Writer as character become anchored at paragraph when reopening the document
- tdf#154912 CRASH/Assert: "pBasicEntry && \"FindEntry: no Entry ?!\"" ( gen)
- tdf#154946 Draw/Impress Standard toolbar missing many icons
- tdf#154957 Cropped area transparency lost on right of image
- tdf#155004 More regressions around WebDAV locking
- tdf#155005 CRASH: trying to repair document
- tdf#155011 An HTML reports a failed assert on open in Writer