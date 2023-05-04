Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25556 Update 7

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.4 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren, moet minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Important notes
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
    • Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
  • Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
  • AAC-encoded content can be decoded and natively played back by most end devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Server-side transcoding of AAC-encoded content has been a redundant and resource-consuming process that was removed in DSM 6 starting from this version.
  • Advanced Media Extensions must be updated to version 1.0.2-0039 to be compatible with this update.
  • Video Station must be updated to version 2.5.1-1668 to be compatible with this update.
  • Audio Station must be updated to version 6.5.7-3383 to be compatible with this update.
  • Media Server must be updated to version 1.8.5-2902 o be compatible with this update.
Compatibility & Installation
  • The following drives will be updated automatically to the latest firmware version to fix an unexpected issue that may occur during repair or other read/write operations: HAT5300-4T (firmware version 1401 and 1402), HAT5300-16T (firmware version 1401), HAT5310-8T (firmware version 1401), and HAS5300-16T (firmware version 1401).
What’s New
  • When users select Outlook as the system notification service provider, they will need to sign in with OAuth 2.0, which is a safer authentication method. Previously configured Outlook accounts will be migrated to "Custom SMTP server". We strongly recommend re-configuring the settings for authentication to ensure your Outlook account security.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where files shared via SMB may not be discoverable through macOS Ventura's Spotlight search.
  • Fixed an issue where files shared via AFP may not be discoverable through macOS Ventura's Spotlight search.
  • Fixed an issue where a Synology NAS running DSM 7.2 may be unable to update its domain database after syncing data from a domain controller running DSM 6.2.4.
  • Fixed a security vulnerability (Synology-SA-22:23).

Versienummer 6.2.4 build 25556 Update 7
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/6.2.4-25556-7
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-05-2023 • 19:01
Submitter: Master FX

04-05-2023 • 19:01

20

Submitter: Master FX

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

04-02 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 3 43
26-11 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 2 72
05-11 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 Update 1 26
12-09 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72806 69
08-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.2 build 72803 76
04-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 5 54
01-'24 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 4 40
11-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 3 61
11-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 2 50
10-'23 Synology DSM 7.2.1 build 69057 Update 1 25
NAS Synology DiskStation

Reacties (20)

Macron 5 mei 2023 10:43
Net mijn DS216+II geüpdatet. Audio Station en Advanced Media Extensions waren daarna uitgeschakeld omdat de Advanced Media Extensions package te oud was. Gek genoeg deed Surveillance Station het nog wel, terwijl die ook de Advanced Media Extensions package gebruikt.
DSM maakte het na een minuut of tien vanzelf mogelijk om deze twee packages te repairen. Door de nieuwste versie van Advanced Media Extensions te installeren werkten ze beiden weer.
Even geduld dus mocht dit jou ook overkomen.

De DS216+II kan naar 7.1, maar mijn oude 212j niet. Ze backuppen naar elkaar met HyperBackup en ik las dat daar dan problemen mee komen onder 7.1. Ook weet ik niet of mijn custom packages dan nog wel draaien. Geen zin om dagen bezig te zijn met dat op te lossen. Gevalletje If it ain't broke.. :)
treris @Macron5 mei 2023 12:02
Heb hier een DS218+ staan op 7.1 die dagelijks via HyperBackup een backup maakt naar een DS112 op 6.2. Heb daar tot op heden geen problemen mee gehad gelukkig.
Uiteraard n=1, maar goed, ter informatie.
Custom packages heb ik niet draaien op m'n 218, afgezien van vaultwarden in docker als je dat zo wilt noemen, dus daar kan ik je helaas niet mee helpen.
mbln 4 mei 2023 20:23
Mijn pat-file is corrupt zegt de 218+
GEi @mbln4 mei 2023 20:39
Hier ook een 218+ in huis. Heb erg lang gewacht met updates naar DSM 7. Toen ik dat met dichtgeknepen billen deed ging alles goed en apps bleven, ook na de updates per app, hun ding doen. Wat houd jou tegen naar DSM 7.1.1 te gaan?
mbln @GEi4 mei 2023 20:52
niets. Ik zit op 7. Wietsee daarboven niet.
sjirafje @GEi4 mei 2023 20:53
Voor mij was het niet zo spannend omdat mijn 218+ leeg was tijdens het updaten maar ik kan ook bevestigen dat updaten naar DSM 7.1.1 probleemloos ging en hij gewoon netjes z'n werk blijft doen. Persoonlijk vind ik het wel handig dat hij dezelfde versie draait als mijn nieuwere NAS.
Deux 4 mei 2023 23:36
Slechte ervaring met naar DSM 7.** te gaan, mijn Dune maakt sinds dan geen verbinding meer met de NAS.
RobbyTown @Deux5 mei 2023 07:46
Deze post gaat over DSM 6.** hè.
Punthoofd07 @Deux5 mei 2023 08:25
In DSM 7 is NTLMv1 uitgeschakeld voor SMBv1. Ik vermoed dat daarom je Dune niet meer kan verbinden op een share. Terecht dat het standaard uitstaat.
https://kb.synology.com/n...lders_from_WinXP_computer
Rataplan_ @Deux5 mei 2023 08:52
Dat zegt meer over je Dune dan over je Synology. Check je SMB en authenticatie settings eens op je Synology. En goed overwegen of je die security wel lager wil zetten.
Wietsee. 4 mei 2023 20:23
Heerlijk, dat DSM 6.2.4. Zelfs mijn Synology gedowngrade vanaf DSM 7, omdat anders Cloudsync naar een NAS op een locatie elders niet meer werkte, omdat voor die NAS geen DSM 7 beschikbaar is.. Ik ga nooit meer naar 7, heel tevreden zo.
technorabilia
4 mei 2023 20:36
Alle DSM downloads:
https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM

Link staat er gewoon bij... |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door technorabilia op 22 juli 2024 15:31]

treris 5 mei 2023 08:43
Heb nog een NAS op 6.2 draaien (een DS112 die niet naar 7.1 kan) en toch wel lekker dat die nog wel een beveiligingsupdate heeft gekregen (uiteindelijk).
Verder nog twee NAS'sen op 7.1 draaien, in beide gevallen geen problemen gehad met de overgang van 6.2 naar 7(.1) gelukkig. Binnenkort die DS112 toch maar eens met pensioen sturen en vervangen door een DS123 (als en wanneer die uitkomt) of een DS223j (als en wanneer die uitkomt) ofzo. Het oude beestje wordt traag, maar heeft het langer volgehouden dan ik destijds in 2012 had verwacht, goede investering geweest.
RaJitsu @treris5 mei 2023 10:00
Waarom meerdere NAS' als ik vragen mag? Je kan toch prima losse secties maken op een NAS. Waarom is een enkel apparaat met voldoende capaciteit niet logischer?
Hansie9999 @RaJitsu5 mei 2023 10:40
Goh, ik weet niet wat de reden bij Treris is,
maar ik kan toch ook wel wat redenen bedenken ;

- mogelijk heeft hij alles compleet dubbel voor redundancy ? (als dan nog eens die twee nassen op verschillende fysieke plaatsen staan , dan heb je meteen ook extra beveiliging voor bij diefstal , brand, waterschade, .....

- mogelijk heeft hij bijvoorbeeld een dedictated NAS puur voor video surveilance, of een ander specifiek doel en wil je geen performance hit of extra downtime op je andere NAS als er iets met de surveilance is, ....

- Mogelijk beheerd hij meerdere Nassen op verschillende plaatsen, (thuis, werk, bij familie, .....)

- Mogelijk heeft hij ook gewoon steeds een snellere nieuwere NAS gekocht, maar houd hij de oudere modellen nog aan de praat om mee te spelen/experimenteren, een specifiek gebruik, ....

kan wel wat bedenken :)
treris @Hansie99995 mei 2023 11:57
Ja dat klopt wel aardig allemaal inderdaad, erg accurate inschatting ;-)

heb er in totaal drie gekocht tot op heden, telkens in eerste instantie voor mezelf, die nu op drie verschillende locaties staan (bij familie), lokaal dienen ze daarbij gewoon als NAS (voor Drive, Surveillance Station dat soort dingen) voor de mensen daar en onderling dienen ze als elkaars backup, zodat er voor elk van de drie NAS'sen ook een offsite backup is (voor inderdaad, brand, diefstal weet ik veel).
Daarnaast heb ik dan nog een raspberyy pi draaien met openmediavault erop en een externe harde schijf eraan vast voor een lokale backup van de 'hoofd' NAS (de nieuwste en meest krachtige) en gebruik ik op die NAS ook snapshots.
Het kost allemaal wat meer stroom en effort dan een enkele NAS, maar geeft me wel meer veiligheid qua data opslag.

Het zal vast beter kunnen, maar dit werkt goed voor mij en zorgt ervoor dat ik geen cloud diensten (OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox) hoef te gebruiken om m'n data in op te slaan.
RaJitsu @treris5 mei 2023 13:47
De meeste redenen waren ook al in mij opgekomen, maar steeds inderdaad dat punt dat het meer stroom en moeite kost. Ik wilde het liefst mijn oude QNAP ook houden om mee te spelen en Qt in de gaten te houden, maar met zo weinig ruimte is dat lastig te doen. Al draait hij nu bij een familielid, dus dan kan ik er alsnog wat mee klooien, terwijl het ook een redundancy-functie heeft met het oog op familiefoto's en videos.
ggroen1 @RaJitsu5 mei 2023 14:54
Ik zet m'n qnap alleen in de nacht aan, om backups op te maken. Dat is ook een optie. Dit kan volgens een tijdschema.
Hansie9999 @ggroen16 mei 2023 11:18
Dat is inderdaad ook een goed idee,

Kan je ook op de middag laten doen als je zonnepanelen hebt en anders nog injectie op het net :)

En als die oude NAS dan nog op fysiek een iets wat andere plaats staat (in wezen heb je enkel de LAN aansluiting en stroom nodig.) dan heb je daar ook wat extra veiligheid.
noordpool 31 mei 2023 21:28
Deze update laat m'n 213j ongeveer elke 5 dagen crashen, ben ik de enige?

