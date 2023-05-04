Synology heeft een update voor versie 6.2.4 van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren, moet minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Important notes
Compatibility & Installation
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
- Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
- Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
- AAC-encoded content can be decoded and natively played back by most end devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Server-side transcoding of AAC-encoded content has been a redundant and resource-consuming process that was removed in DSM 6 starting from this version.
- Advanced Media Extensions must be updated to version 1.0.2-0039 to be compatible with this update.
- Video Station must be updated to version 2.5.1-1668 to be compatible with this update.
- Audio Station must be updated to version 6.5.7-3383 to be compatible with this update.
- Media Server must be updated to version 1.8.5-2902 o be compatible with this update.
What’s New
- The following drives will be updated automatically to the latest firmware version to fix an unexpected issue that may occur during repair or other read/write operations: HAT5300-4T (firmware version 1401 and 1402), HAT5300-16T (firmware version 1401), HAT5310-8T (firmware version 1401), and HAS5300-16T (firmware version 1401).
Fixed Issues
- When users select Outlook as the system notification service provider, they will need to sign in with OAuth 2.0, which is a safer authentication method. Previously configured Outlook accounts will be migrated to "Custom SMTP server". We strongly recommend re-configuring the settings for authentication to ensure your Outlook account security.
- Fixed an issue where files shared via SMB may not be discoverable through macOS Ventura's Spotlight search.
- Fixed an issue where files shared via AFP may not be discoverable through macOS Ventura's Spotlight search.
- Fixed an issue where a Synology NAS running DSM 7.2 may be unable to update its domain database after syncing data from a domain controller running DSM 6.2.4.
- Fixed a security vulnerability (Synology-SA-22:23).