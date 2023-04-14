Versie 11.3.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Notable features
Accessibility
- Make complex editors that store JSON searchable by adding missing property index value factories
- Set detailed telemetry as default in installer
Front end
- Let it be possible to have macros inlined (in span) in Rich Text Editor
- IsNullOrWhiteSpace Extension method for HtmlEncodedString
- Improvement to JITOptimizerValidator exception message.
- Fix the reference to the .targets file
- Map BackOfficeNotification in ContentMapDefinitions
- Make additionalRouteVals nullable in HtmlHelperRenderExtensions.BeginUmbracoForm() - Fixes #13662
- Fix ViewContext.FormContext not being set during BeginUmbracoForm
Localization
- Fix editor alignment issues
- update block label not assigning fixes: #13833
- small wording change for Element Type description
Modelsbuilder
- 2FA translations
- Add Bosnian language
- Fixing language install during umbraco installation
- Add Romanian language
UI and UX updates
- Faster full nucache table rebuild
- Faster cache key generation
- Fixes #13732 - IsBackOfficeRequest is extremely inefficient
Umbraco cms
- Issue-13680: Uploading files to Media Picker doesn't use "User Start Node" - Fix
- Listview batch publishing on multi language site, publishes all variants #13755 - Fix
- Remove special characters in avatar [part 2]
- Sort domains (Culture and Hostnames)
- [fix] Infinite Editor from member property with a media picker
- Fix TinyMCE Link Picker - empty link throws JS error #13860
- Change GetMinNonAlphaNumericChars() to return 1
- Solves tooltip issue for block column editor on remove block column editor option
- Add checkered background to file upload
- Fixed issue where Block Grid elements in areas cannot be properly filtered
Bugfixes
- Members locked out hard coded for 30 days
- Remove limitation on nested content to 1,000 items where max items unset
- Suggestion to simplify some of the project references
- Add DefaultLanguage fallback policy for published values
- Content 'Send to publish' notifications doesn't work for more root nodes
- Umbraco 10 installation window shows SQLite as database
- BeginUmbracoForm in custom routes still doesn't work
- 404 error page configured via `Error404Collection` doesn't return 404 in 11.2
- Member logout redirect url are not redirecting after logout
- Set TwoFactorEnabled property on MemberIdentityUser
- Ensure cropperHelper.pixelsToCoordinates returns valid coordinates - Fix #13783
- Changed modifier for ContentPickerValueConverter
- Reset selected index/searcher
- New up the SecuritySettings
- Fixing issue #13865 (i.e. Rich text link picker not resolving correct variant when using .ValueFor()).
- Use latest c# language version instead of csharp 8 in runtime views
- Add allowlist of media hosts.
- Prioritise surface controller requests highest
- Allow long delays of background jobs
- V11: obsolete legacy data types
- Add setting to disable domain warnings
- Added sort audit to nodes actually being sorted
- Determine correct if we can create a database with current connectionstring