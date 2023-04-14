Software-update: Umbraco CMS 11.3.0

Umbraco logo (80 pix)Versie 11.3.0 van Umbraco is uitgekomen. Umbraco is een contentmanagementsysteem voor het bewerken en beheren van dynamische webpagina's. Het geheel is geschreven in C# en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur. Er zit een positieve en proactieve community achter met ruim 50.000 geregistreerde gebruikers en ontwikkelaars en die zorgen voor een stabiele stroom aan releases. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Notable features Accessibility Developer experience Front end Localization Modelsbuilder Performance UI and UX updates Umbraco cms Other features Bugfixes

Umbraco CMS screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Umbraco
Download https://our.umbraco.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-04-2023 21:35
21 • submitter: edeboeck

14-04-2023 • 21:35

21

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Umbraco

Update-historie

01-05 Umbraco CMS 15.4.0 3
22-01 Umbraco CMS 15.1.2 0
22-12 Umbraco CMS 15.1.1 6
15-11 Umbraco CMS 15.0.0 0
03-10 Umbraco CMS 14.3.0 4
24-08 Umbraco CMS 14.2.0 8
20-08 Umbraco CMS 14.1.2 0
07-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.1.0 6
06-'24 Umbraco CMS 14.0.0 0
04-'24 Umbraco CMS 13.3.0 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

Umbraco CMS

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
21
21
7
2
0
13
Wijzig sortering
arjanrijn 15 april 2023 10:06
en draait op een Microsoft-infrastructuur
Dit blijft een hardnekkige misconceptie voor .net.

Umbraco is in versie 9 uit 2021 naar de .net 5 overgezet.
Umbraco 11 is gebouwd op de laatste .net 7 versie.
Nieuwe .net webapps worden meestal op Linux en in containers gehost.
Jogai @arjanrijn15 april 2023 11:12
Je individuele statements zijn allemaal waar, maar een belangrijke kanttekening is dat umbraco alleen met MS-SQL en SQLite overweg kan. Dit kan beide in containers, en op linux, maar voor echte productie websites zie ik dat nog niet zo snel gebeuren.
Luuk1983 @Jogai15 april 2023 11:27
Waarom niet? SQL Server 2019+ draait ook gewoon op Linux? .Net5+ draait op Linux. Als je wilt hoef je helemaal geen Microsoft infrastructuur te gebruiken. Umbraco wordt sinds 10 officieel ook ondersteund op Linux door Umbraco HQ.

Het klopt natuurlijk wel dat SQL Server en .NET van Microsoft zijn.
Jogai @Luuk198315 april 2023 11:32
Als je wilt
Denk dat de meeste linux admins dat dus niet willen. En de umbraco clubs die al langer werken met sql server zullen dat nog wel steeds op windows doen. Ergo ik denk dat het niet of zelden zo gebruikt wordt.
Luuk1983 @Jogai15 april 2023 11:34
Wij draaien praktisch alles op Linux, is een stuk goedkoper en vaak ook nog sneller. Wel op Azure, dus stiekem natuurlijk wel Microsoft platform, maar je snapt wat ik bedoel ;)
Jogai @Luuk198315 april 2023 19:12
En hoeveel umbraco instanties?
Luuk1983 @Jogai15 april 2023 19:13
Uh, geen idee, denk een stuk of 50 ofzo?
Jogai @Luuk198317 april 2023 09:03
Ok, dat had ik niet verwacht.
_JGC_ @Jogai15 april 2023 21:06
Ik ben zo'n linux admin die SQL 2019 heeft draaien op Ubuntu. Ik zie vnml voordelen, maar het heeft vooral als nadeel dat ze nog steeds alleen Ubuntu 20.04 ondersteunen, die begint bejaard te worden.
Verder ondersteunt de VPS boer geen SPLA licenties op linux, dus legaal gaat het feestje helaas niet door.

Vind het wel tof om met een apt upgrade met 3 seconden downtime een SQL CU te installeren.
Rann @arjanrijn15 april 2023 10:48
Klopt helemaal. Ik draai mijn eigen site tegenwoordig in een Linux docker container op Azure, lekker goedkoop en draait als een trein!
mrmrmr 14 april 2023 22:42
"Set detailed telemetry as default in installer". Opt out van telemetrie is onmogelijk, consent heeft een andere betekenis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

Frazzy @mrmrmr15 april 2023 04:02
Welke term vind je beter passen bij deze instelling?
Jogai @Frazzy15 april 2023 11:13
Punt is dat opt-out niet mag van de gdpr, en dat het opt-in moet zijn.
mrmrmr @Frazzy15 april 2023 10:55
Consent is toestemming. In de GDPR/AVG is dat uitgewerkt. Daar ga je uit van de default geen toestemming. Toestemming moet actief worden gegeven (opt-in). In technische termen: de radiobuttons gaan dan weg en er komt een checkbox zonder check voor in de plaats. Dat is consent. In de GDPR zijn voorwaarden beschreven voor vrije geïnformeerde toestemming. Vrij betekent vrij van dwang, vrijelijk gegeven. Informatie wordt gegeven over welke data er wordt verzameld, het doel waarvoor het gebruikt wordt, met wie het wordt gedeeld en hoe lang het wordt bewaard. Als dat wijzigt moet er opnieuw toestemming worden gegeven.
Frazzy @mrmrmr15 april 2023 16:33
Maar dit heeft niets met de GDPR te maken. Het gaat om anonieme gebruikers gebruiks statistieken die handig zijn voor zowel Umbraco als ook de package developers om te focussen op de relevante versies van Umbraco.

Vandaar de vraag, welke term zou je beter vinden passen. Dan gooi ik het in de groep.

edit: gebruikers statistieken is een auto correctie.... Moest gebruiks statistieken zijn. Niets over gebruikers dus

[Reactie gewijzigd door Frazzy op 23 juli 2024 09:32]

mrmrmr @Frazzy15 april 2023 17:50
Gegevensverwerkingen over mensen valt onder de GDPR. Je geeft zelf al aan dat het statistieken zijn over gebruikers. Als je je beroept op grondslag toestemming moet je voldoen aan de desbetreffende voorwaarden. Kijk op de site van de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens voor meer informatie. Anonimisatie heeft ook een eigen pakket eisen. Het komt vaak neer op pseudo-anonimisatie.
Frazzy @mrmrmr15 april 2023 18:43
Het gaat niet over gegevens van gebruikers maar over gegevens van de installatie.

Welke versie van Umbraco, welke packages etc. Hoe valt die installatie onder de GDPR?

Meer info:
https://umbraco.com/blog/...try-status-february-2023/
mrmrmr @Frazzy15 april 2023 19:42
Als er gegevens over gebruikers in worden opgenomen zijn het persoonsgegevens. Als er werkelijk geen enkel persoonsgegeven wordt gebruikt, dan is het toch aan te raden de regels te hanteren die de GDPR voorschrijft. Je verzamelt waarschijnlijk ook IP nummers in andere logs. Als de ene set data te koppelen is aan de andere set, is het pseudonimisatie. Microsoft geeft overigens aan dat een GUID niet cryptografisch betrouwbaar is.

Er is potentieel (security-)gevoelige data aanwezig over een organisatie zoals de hoeveelheid gebruikers, groepen, talen, serverversie en dergelijke. Gegevens die organisaties mogelijk niet willen delen.

Hoe dan ook, de GDPR biedt handvaten voor een verstandige omgang met telemetrie. Het is raadzaam die te volgen.
MrMonkE @mrmrmr15 april 2023 09:02
Wacht ff.. verplichtte telemetrie?
* MrMonkE rent heel hard de andere kant op.
Rann @MrMonkE15 april 2023 10:47
Wouw.. Zo erg is het niet hoor.

Bij 'detailed' wordt eigenlijk alleen (anonieme) gebruiks statistieken bijgehouden, zie https://umbraco.com/blog/...try-status-february-2023/ voor een voorbeeld.
Hiermee kunnen ze monitoren welke elementen wel/niet populair zijn, om daar bijvoorbeeld aan te doorontwikkelen. Of als iedereen een bepaalde setting gebruikt, deze als default in te gaan stellen in plaats van optioneel.

Je kan hem gemakkelijk op minimal zetten, waarbij alleen een anoniem ID en een versie nummer wordt bijgehouden.

En anders kun je er altijd nog een stukje maatwerk voor bouwen :-)
MrMonkE @Rann15 april 2023 12:25
mea culpa.
Ja, je hebt 100% gelijk natuurlijk.
https://github.com/umbraco/Umbraco-CMS

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq