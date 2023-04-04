Versie 8.8 van ImageGlass is kort geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Adds setting DisabledMenus in igconfig.xml to disable ImageGlass features using menu name (#1498).

in to disable ImageGlass features using menu name (#1498). Adds support for relative path of Exiftool in igconfig.xml file (#1208).

file (#1208). Adds support for displaying and extracting Unicode characters from EXIF metadata (#1169).

Adds a new confirmation dialog when the user overrides the current image to warn them about the limitations of ImageGlass regarding image saving (#1094).

The About dialog now includes information about the ImageGlass license and privacy policy.

The Check for Update feature has been improved to show more information about the update and check if the user's system can install version 9.0 in the future.

Image saving has been updated to only work with supported formats listed in the "Write" column of the supported formats page (#1504): If the user attempts to save an unsupported format, the "Save as..." dialog will be opened instead. This change also affects other image saving-related features such as rotation, flipping, and cropping.

Improvements: Upgraded Magick.NET to version 13.0.0.

Improved loading speed for animated WEBP format (#1466) by directly using libwebp v1.3.0.

format (#1466) by directly using v1.3.0. Thumbnails are now automatically centered (#1049).

Enhanced the corner radius of the toolbar, thumbnail bar, and menu to ensure optimal display on high DPI screens running Windows 11.

Implemented rounded frameless window borders on Windows 11. Bugfixes: Fixed an issue where the user couldn't minimize the window in Window Fit mode (#1448).

Fixed a bug that prevented ImageGlass from loading certain TIF files with invalid tags (#1181, #1454).

Fixed an issue where the Exif tool was not functional when using the default name of ExifTool: exiftool(-k).exe (#1178).

(#1178). Fixed an issue where images became corrupted during the save process, causing display errors when navigating to the next image or exiting the app (#1097, #1273, #1504).

Fixed an issue where the "loading..." message always shows when viewing next images.