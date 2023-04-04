Software-update: ImageGlass 8.8

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.8 van ImageGlass is kort geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Adds setting DisabledMenus in igconfig.xml to disable ImageGlass features using menu name (#1498).
  • Adds support for relative path of Exiftool in igconfig.xml file (#1208).
  • Adds support for displaying and extracting Unicode characters from EXIF metadata (#1169).
  • Adds a new confirmation dialog when the user overrides the current image to warn them about the limitations of ImageGlass regarding image saving (#1094).
  • The About dialog now includes information about the ImageGlass license and privacy policy.
  • The Check for Update feature has been improved to show more information about the update and check if the user's system can install version 9.0 in the future.
  • Image saving has been updated to only work with supported formats listed in the "Write" column of the supported formats page (#1504):
    • If the user attempts to save an unsupported format, the "Save as..." dialog will be opened instead.
    • This change also affects other image saving-related features such as rotation, flipping, and cropping.
Improvements:
  • Upgraded Magick.NET to version 13.0.0.
  • Improved loading speed for animated WEBP format (#1466) by directly using libwebp v1.3.0.
  • Thumbnails are now automatically centered (#1049).
  • Enhanced the corner radius of the toolbar, thumbnail bar, and menu to ensure optimal display on high DPI screens running Windows 11.
  • Implemented rounded frameless window borders on Windows 11.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed an issue where the user couldn't minimize the window in Window Fit mode (#1448).
  • Fixed a bug that prevented ImageGlass from loading certain TIF files with invalid tags (#1181, #1454).
  • Fixed an issue where the Exif tool was not functional when using the default name of ExifTool: exiftool(-k).exe (#1178).
  • Fixed an issue where images became corrupted during the save process, causing display errors when navigating to the next image or exiting the app (#1097, #1273, #1504).
  • Fixed an issue where the "loading..." message always shows when viewing next images.

Versienummer 8.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-04-2023 07:21 8

04-04-2023 • 07:21

8

Bron: ImageGlass

Update-historie

07-12 ImageGlass 9.2.0.1208 0
07-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.8.723 5
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.7.627 4
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.6.14 4
04-'24 ImageGlass 9.0.11 0
04-'24 ImageGlass 8.12 3
01-'24 ImageGlass 9.0.10 11
12-'23 ImageGlass 9.0.9 19
12-'23 ImageGlass 8.11 2
11-'23 ImageGlass 9.0.7 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

ImageGlass

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
0
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
DedSec85 4 april 2023 07:41
Hoe verhoud ImageGlass zich t.o.v. IrfanView? Die laatste gebruik ik al jaren naar volle tevredenheid en heeft ook tal van mogelijkheden zonder je systeem al te zwaar te belasten.
MrJoery @DedSec854 april 2023 08:17
Beide applicaties zijn op het gebied van functionaliteit en ondersteunde extensies vrijwel hetzelfde. Bijkomende voordelen van ImageGlass is de modernere interface en het gratis gebruik voor commerciële doeleinden.
Rolograaf @MrJoery4 april 2023 12:53
Ik gebruik inderdaad Irfanview al decennia...
Kan deze viewer ook door selectie croppen (Irfanview Ctrl-Y) en weer opslaan?
beerse @DedSec854 april 2023 14:52
Beide hebben hun voordelen en hun nadelen. beide zijn opensource of in ieder geval vrij bruikbaar dus kan en mag jij ze ook eenvoudig naast elkaar gebruiken.

Mijn situatie: IrfanView vooral voor de batch bewerking. HoneyView vooral als viewer (omdat picasa niet echt meer wordt onderhouden) en IG gewoon er naast voor wat er zo langs komt.
Mijzelf @beerse4 april 2023 18:26
Irfanview opensource? Waar vind ik dan de sources?
magician2000 @Mijzelf5 april 2023 00:16
Volgens sourceforge valt dit onder de volgende licentie: GNU Library or Lesser General Public License version 2.0 (LGPLv2)

Op de website van Irfanview is hier niets over terug te vinden.

Mocht je interesse hebben in de sources, dan zou je Irfan Skiljan kunnen mailen. Geen idee wat het antwoord gaat worden.
Anoniem: 24916 4 april 2023 13:24
Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar
Het lijkt nu of dat converteren naar een ander formaat ook zonder kwaliteitsverlies gaat, is dat zo?
beerse @Anoniem: 249164 april 2023 15:06
Het is maar net wat je als 'zonder kwaliteitsverlies' verstaat. Roteren zonder kwaliteitsverlies is de rotatie-vector (instelling) aanpassen. Dat kan met exiftool ook, als de viewer maar mee wil werken.

Bedenk dat het kwaliteitsverlies van formaten gebeurt bij het opslaan. Dus bij een jpeg of gif die je ontvangt is het kwaliteitsverlies al ingezet. Bij het aanpassen wordt gewerkt met wat er is. Bij het opslaan is er dan afhankelijk van het formaat weer een verlies. Met die toevoeging dat sommige formaten bewerkingen 'als vector' kunnen opslaan. Zoals bijvoorbeeld het draaien of anders een 'view-poort' (uitsnede).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq