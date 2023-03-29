Software-update: MediaInfo 23.03

MediaInfo logo (75 pix) Versie 23.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added
  • DTS: Detection of IMAX Enhanced
  • MOV/MP4: Add HDR Vivid format support
  • HEVC: Add HDR Vivid format support
  • MXF/PCM: detect silent tracks (full parsing only)
  • Monkey's Audio: support of 32-bit files, show version
  • MP4 audioProfileLevelIndication: add Low Delay AAC v2 Profile
  • MP4/MOV: support of FLAC
  • MOV/MP4: support of TTML with images
  • MPEG-7: 3 modes (strict, relaxed, extended)
  • MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (AudioPresentationCS)
  • MPEG-7: Add more PublicIdentifiers
  • MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (MP4, WAV, AVC, ProRes)
  • AVI/WAV: display of the kind of fmt chunk
  • AVC: detection of more profiles
  • ChannelLayout: difference between M (Mono) and C (Center, part of multichannel content)
  • AC-3: detection of channel layout also for encrypted content
  • AC-4 and MPEG-H 3D Audio: Merged channel layout (all sub-streams together)
  • DTS: Detection of real bit depth e.g. 20 instead of only byte aligned bit depth (16 or 24)
  • FLAC: support of BWF in Vorbis comments
  • N19/STL: codepage, subtitle count, max line per subtitle, more metadata
  • ISAN: detection of descriptions referencing an ISAN
  • AAC: detection of eSBR (and fix of random wrong PS detection)
  • Extract of time codes, XML format, currently only for for MXF
Bug correction
  • MP4/MOV: fix freezes with some unknown udta atoms
  • FLV: fix duration of 0 with some buggy files
  • AVC: fix PTS of last frame
  • FFV1: fix potential crash with malformed files
  • AV1: add HDR format line and fix HDR values
  • AAC and WAV: fix of channel layout display for 5 front channels
  • AC-4: Tl/Tr mapped to to Tsl/Tsr
  • FLAC: fix sampling count
  • ID3v2: fix Genre not showing ID 0 (Blues)
  • MPEG-7: VBR fix
  • JSON/XML: Remove minus sign from element names
  • Normalization of date/time in report

Reacties (8)

Roel1966 29 maart 2023 18:11
Op zich wel handig maar ik vraag mij wel even af of er ook de mogelijkheid in zit om dan tags te editen.
sdelange99 @Roel196629 maart 2023 18:42
Neen, alleen uitlezen met de focus op technische info.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sdelange99 op 23 juli 2024 10:31]

Roel1966 @sdelange9929 maart 2023 18:47
Ah oke, dan zou het voor mij al niet interessant zijn want ik zou dan ook meteen tags willen kunnen editen. Maar bedankt voor de info !
sdelange99 @Roel196629 maart 2023 19:10
Puur daarvoor zou Mp3tag wel wat kunnen zijn voor je: https://www.mp3tag.de/en/. Oud maar goud zullen we maar zeggen.
Zelf tag ik direct vanuit JRiver Media Center. Gebruik daar ook de DLNA server van om zonder derde partij (zoals Plex) films en muziek op mijn TV te streamen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sdelange99 op 23 juli 2024 10:31]

Roel1966 @sdelange9929 maart 2023 20:47
MP3Tag ken ik en heb ik eerder ook wel eens gebruikt, handige tool.
gepebril @sdelange9929 maart 2023 19:13
Wat is voordeel van DNLA t.o.v NAS met Samba of NFS...
bytemaster460 @gepebril29 maart 2023 19:40
Een DLNA-server kan transcoderen enkan een hogere thoughput aan maar met de huidige specs van netwerkapparatuur en clients heb je weinig aan die voordelen.
sdelange99 @gepebril29 maart 2023 19:18
Nou, ik heb geen NAS :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

