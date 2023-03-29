Versie 23.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added DTS: Detection of IMAX Enhanced

MOV/MP4: Add HDR Vivid format support

HEVC: Add HDR Vivid format support

MXF/PCM: detect silent tracks (full parsing only)

Monkey's Audio: support of 32-bit files, show version

MP4 audioProfileLevelIndication: add Low Delay AAC v2 Profile

MP4/MOV: support of FLAC

MOV/MP4: support of TTML with images

MPEG-7: 3 modes (strict, relaxed, extended)

MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (AudioPresentationCS)

MPEG-7: Add more PublicIdentifiers

MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (MP4, WAV, AVC, ProRes)

AVI/WAV: display of the kind of fmt chunk

AVC: detection of more profiles

ChannelLayout: difference between M (Mono) and C (Center, part of multichannel content)

AC-3: detection of channel layout also for encrypted content

AC-4 and MPEG-H 3D Audio: Merged channel layout (all sub-streams together)

DTS: Detection of real bit depth e.g. 20 instead of only byte aligned bit depth (16 or 24)

FLAC: support of BWF in Vorbis comments

N19/STL: codepage, subtitle count, max line per subtitle, more metadata

ISAN: detection of descriptions referencing an ISAN

AAC: detection of eSBR (and fix of random wrong PS detection)

Extract of time codes, XML format, currently only for for MXF Bug correction MP4/MOV: fix freezes with some unknown udta atoms

FLV: fix duration of 0 with some buggy files

AVC: fix PTS of last frame

FFV1: fix potential crash with malformed files

AV1: add HDR format line and fix HDR values

AAC and WAV: fix of channel layout display for 5 front channels

AC-4: Tl/Tr mapped to to Tsl/Tsr

FLAC: fix sampling count

ID3v2: fix Genre not showing ID 0 (Blues)

MPEG-7: VBR fix

JSON/XML: Remove minus sign from element names

Normalization of date/time in report