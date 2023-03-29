Versie 23.03 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added
Bug correction
- DTS: Detection of IMAX Enhanced
- MOV/MP4: Add HDR Vivid format support
- HEVC: Add HDR Vivid format support
- MXF/PCM: detect silent tracks (full parsing only)
- Monkey's Audio: support of 32-bit files, show version
- MP4 audioProfileLevelIndication: add Low Delay AAC v2 Profile
- MP4/MOV: support of FLAC
- MOV/MP4: support of TTML with images
- MPEG-7: 3 modes (strict, relaxed, extended)
- MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (AudioPresentationCS)
- MPEG-7: Add more PublicIdentifiers
- MPEG-7: more sub-termIDs (MP4, WAV, AVC, ProRes)
- AVI/WAV: display of the kind of fmt chunk
- AVC: detection of more profiles
- ChannelLayout: difference between M (Mono) and C (Center, part of multichannel content)
- AC-3: detection of channel layout also for encrypted content
- AC-4 and MPEG-H 3D Audio: Merged channel layout (all sub-streams together)
- DTS: Detection of real bit depth e.g. 20 instead of only byte aligned bit depth (16 or 24)
- FLAC: support of BWF in Vorbis comments
- N19/STL: codepage, subtitle count, max line per subtitle, more metadata
- ISAN: detection of descriptions referencing an ISAN
- AAC: detection of eSBR (and fix of random wrong PS detection)
- Extract of time codes, XML format, currently only for for MXF
- MP4/MOV: fix freezes with some unknown udta atoms
- FLV: fix duration of 0 with some buggy files
- AVC: fix PTS of last frame
- FFV1: fix potential crash with malformed files
- AV1: add HDR format line and fix HDR values
- AAC and WAV: fix of channel layout display for 5 front channels
- AC-4: Tl/Tr mapped to to Tsl/Tsr
- FLAC: fix sampling count
- ID3v2: fix Genre not showing ID 0 (Blues)
- MPEG-7: VBR fix
- JSON/XML: Remove minus sign from element names
- Normalization of date/time in report