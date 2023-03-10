OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over het internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New features Dynamic TLS Crypt When both peers are OpenVPN 2.6.1+, OpenVPN will dynamically create a tls-crypt key that is used for renegotiation. This ensure that only the previously authenticated peer can do trigger renegotiation and complete renegotiations.

CryptoAPI (Windows): support issuer name as a selector. Certificate selection string can now specify a partial issuer name string as "--cryptoapicert ISSUER:" where is matched as a substring of the issuer (CA) name in the certificate. User visible changes on crypto initialization, move old "quite verbose" messages to --verb 4 and only print a more compact summary about crypto and timing parameters by default

configure now enables DCO build by default on FreeBSD and Linux, which brings in a default dependency for libnl-genl (for Linux distributions that are too old to have this library, use "configure --disable-dco")

make "configure --help" output more consistent

CryptoAPI (Windows): remove support code for OpenSSL before 3.0.1 (this will not affect official OpenVPN for Windows installers, as they will always be built with OpenSSL 3.0.x)

CryptoAPI (Windows): log the selected certificate's name

"configure" now uses "subdir-objects", for automake >= 1.16 (less warnings for recent-enough automake versions, will change the way .o files are created) Bugfixes / minor improvements fixed old IPv6 ifconfig race condition for FreeBSD 12.4 (trac #1226)

fix compile-time breakage related to DCO defines on FreeBSD 14

enforce minimum packet size for "--fragment" (avoid division by zero)

some alignment fixes to avoid unaligned memory accesses, which will bring problems on some architectures (Sparc64, some ARM versions) - found by USAN clang checker

windows source code fixes to reduce number of compile time warnings (eventual goal is to be able to compile with -Werror on MinGW), mostly related to signed/unsigned char * conversions, printf() format specifiers and unused variables.

avoid endless loop on logging with --management + --verb 6+

build (but not run) unit tests on MinGW cross compiles, and run them when building with GitHub Actions.

add unit test for parts of cryptoapi.c

add debug logging to help with diagnosing windows driver selection

disable DCO if proxy config is set via management interface

do not crash on Android if run without --management

improve documentation about cipher negotiation and OpenVPN3

for x86 windows builds, use proper calling conventions for dco-win (__stdcall)

differentiate "dhcp-option ..." options into "needs an interface with true DHCP service" (tap-windows) and "can also be installed by IPAPI or service, and can be used on non-DHCP interfaces" (wintun, dco-win)

windows interactive service: fix possible double-free if "--block-dns" installation fails due to "security products" interfering (Github #232)

"make dist": package ovpn_dco_freebsd.h to permit building from tarballs on FreeBSD 14