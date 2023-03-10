OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over het internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.1 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New features
User visible changes
- Dynamic TLS Crypt When both peers are OpenVPN 2.6.1+, OpenVPN will dynamically create a tls-crypt key that is used for renegotiation. This ensure that only the previously authenticated peer can do trigger renegotiation and complete renegotiations.
- CryptoAPI (Windows): support issuer name as a selector. Certificate selection string can now specify a partial issuer name string as "--cryptoapicert ISSUER:" where is matched as a substring of the issuer (CA) name in the certificate.
Bugfixes / minor improvements
- on crypto initialization, move old "quite verbose" messages to --verb 4 and only print a more compact summary about crypto and timing parameters by default
- configure now enables DCO build by default on FreeBSD and Linux, which brings in a default dependency for libnl-genl (for Linux distributions that are too old to have this library, use "configure --disable-dco")
- make "configure --help" output more consistent
- CryptoAPI (Windows): remove support code for OpenSSL before 3.0.1 (this will not affect official OpenVPN for Windows installers, as they will always be built with OpenSSL 3.0.x)
- CryptoAPI (Windows): log the selected certificate's name
- "configure" now uses "subdir-objects", for automake >= 1.16 (less warnings for recent-enough automake versions, will change the way .o files are created)
- fixed old IPv6 ifconfig race condition for FreeBSD 12.4 (trac #1226)
- fix compile-time breakage related to DCO defines on FreeBSD 14
- enforce minimum packet size for "--fragment" (avoid division by zero)
- some alignment fixes to avoid unaligned memory accesses, which will bring problems on some architectures (Sparc64, some ARM versions) - found by USAN clang checker
- windows source code fixes to reduce number of compile time warnings (eventual goal is to be able to compile with -Werror on MinGW), mostly related to signed/unsigned char * conversions, printf() format specifiers and unused variables.
- avoid endless loop on logging with --management + --verb 6+
- build (but not run) unit tests on MinGW cross compiles, and run them when building with GitHub Actions.
- add unit test for parts of cryptoapi.c
- add debug logging to help with diagnosing windows driver selection
- disable DCO if proxy config is set via management interface
- do not crash on Android if run without --management
- improve documentation about cipher negotiation and OpenVPN3
- for x86 windows builds, use proper calling conventions for dco-win (__stdcall)
- differentiate "dhcp-option ..." options into "needs an interface with true DHCP service" (tap-windows) and "can also be installed by IPAPI or service, and can be used on non-DHCP interfaces" (wintun, dco-win)
- windows interactive service: fix possible double-free if "--block-dns" installation fails due to "security products" interfering (Github #232)
- "make dist": package ovpn_dco_freebsd.h to permit building from tarballs on FreeBSD 14