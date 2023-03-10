Versie 1.187.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New: Option "ui_session_save_interval": avoid saving if session is not yet changed

Code-tree in lexer CSS shows colored squares also for: rgb() rgba() hsl() hsla()

Dialog Char Map should save not only size, but also position

Avoid plugin dialogs / floating groups / Char Map to show out of visible screen area

Plugin Insert Time: better support locale-dependant 'formats'

Improved Shift+[mouse dragging]: this must expand selection of the 1st caret, like in other editors/browsers Changes: Option "autocomplete_autoshow_chars": avoid the timer pause, like in many other editors

Auto-completion popup: height is now determined by items count, ie new option: "ui_listbox_complete_size_items"; popup height is decreased if listbox has less items

Auto-completion popup: keys Home/End should move caret, not listbox selection, like in many other editors Fixed: When file-pair is loaded from session, modified state of 2nd file is not restored

Commands "go to screen top/bottom" at the document edges

Options Editor: better tabbing over UI controls

Auto-completion popup must not have the taskbar button