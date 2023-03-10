Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.76.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
The 1.76.1 update addresses these issues.
- Folder specific schema associations not working on Windows
- February 2023 Recovery 1 Endgame
-
Copy Browser URI to clipboardcopies a url-encoded filepath
- VScode git revert line multiplies reverted changes in the file
- Latest release of VSCode (1.76.0) breaks first party extensions including "WAVE for Windows"
- source control
quickDiffProviderhas become experimental, breaking existing usages
- vscode-server crashes, if there is no network interface with a valid mac address present
- VS Code 1.76 starts *all* onTaskType extensions when debugging
- Bracket pair colorization is broken for PHP when using end PHP tags (
?>) before a closing bracket (1.76.0)
- Configuration key telemetry events are empty