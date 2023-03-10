Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.76.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.76.1 uitgebracht en de changelog maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The 1.76.1 update addresses these issues.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.76.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-03-2023 07:30 1

10-03-2023 • 07:30

1

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
20-05 Visual Studio Code 1.121.0 9
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moonlander 10 maart 2023 09:44
Vind het jammer dat de Customize UI extension niet meer werkt waardoor je de activitity bar niet kunt verschuiven naar beneden. Neemt onnodig veel ruimte in beslag terwijl ik het zelden gebruik. Je kunt hem verbergen, maar zou hem graag onder in het scherm willen hebben.

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