Firmware-update: Ubiquiti AmpliFi 4.0.0

Ubiquiti logo (75 pix) Ubiquiti heeft voor zijn routers uit het AmpliFi High Density WiFi System kort geleden nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Dit is een wifisysteem dat werkt met één router en eventueel een of meer satellieten, waarmee het een meshwifisysteem vormt. Het systeem is gericht op een makkelijke installatie van een volledig dekkend wifinetwerk thuis, zonder dat daarvoor diepgaande netwerkkennis nodig is. De router is voorzien van een klein touchscreen en kan tot in de details ingesteld worden via een iOS- of Android-app. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Overview

We are removing restrictions to pair AmpliFi HD(AFi-P-HD, AFi-HD-R, AFi-G) family devices to AmpliFi Alien setups where Alien is the gateway. Before adoption, AFi-HD devices must be on 4.0.0 firmware or later and unpaired from the previous kit. Firmware can be manually upgraded using a firmware file through the AmpliFi web UI.

  1. Access the web UI update section http://amplifi.lan/sysupdate.php.
  2. Select the device you want to upgrade by clicking on it.
  3. Click on "Click to select a file" button; select a correct firmware file saved on your desktop device; click Upload.
  4. After the firmware update file has been uploaded, click on "Update now" button.
  5. The AmpliFi device will perform a firmware update and restart.
Improvements
  • Removing restrictions to pair AmpliFi HD (AFi-P-HD, AFi-HD-R, AFi-G) family devices to AmpliFi Alien. **
  • IPv6 improvements
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

** The Alien router must be the main gateway in the network. Some features like DFS channels won't work in such a configuration. Requires AFi-HD and AFi-ALN to be on 4.0.0 or later firmware before adoption.

Downloads

Amplifi High Density

Versienummer 4.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Ubiquiti
Download https://help.amplifi.com/hc/en-us
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2023 17:25
10 • submitter: sambalbaj

03-02-2023 • 17:25

10

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Ubiquiti

Update-historie

09-'23 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 4.0.2 17
02-'23 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 4.0.0 10
08-'22 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.7.1 21
10-'21 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.6.2 9
09-'21 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.6.1 4
06-'21 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.6.0 36
02-'21 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.4.4 3
10-'20 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.4.3 35
08-'20 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.4.2 4
06-'20 Ubiquiti AmpliFi 3.4.1 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

Amplifi Alien

vanaf € 201,-

2.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Amplifi Instant Router

vanaf € 163,35

3 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Amplifi Gamer's Edition

vanaf € 218,95

Alles over dit product

Amplifi High Density Mesh Point

vanaf € 120,-

Alles over dit product

Amplifi High Density WiFi Router

vanaf € 164,49

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Amplifi High Density WiFi System (2 mesh points)

vanaf € 303,-

4.5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers Accesspoints Amplifi

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
6
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
Marve79 3 februari 2023 17:28
Is er al een waardige opvolger met wifi 6e voor dit systeem? Niet voor zover ik kan vinden.
YGDRASSIL @Marve794 februari 2023 03:51
Geloof het niet. Maar dit systeem is echt het beste wat ik ooit heb gehad op router/wifi gebied. Werkt altijd en superstabiel.
Marve79 @YGDRASSIL4 februari 2023 09:19
Ja hier hetzelfde. Maar ik kreeg wifi extenders van Proximus dus ik heb de set verkocht. Spijt van want die Proximus meuk werkt voor geen centimeter. Nu heb ik die wifi mesh van Asus gekocht want er is geen waardige opvolger van de Amplifi voor wifi 6e. Hun nieuwe systeem krijgt ongelooflijk slechte ratings.
rvdlaar @Marve794 februari 2023 12:20
Bedoel je het nieuwe systeem van Amplifi, of dat van Asus?
Marve79 @rvdlaar4 februari 2023 12:41
Deze: uitvoering: Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Router

Die krijgt veel negatief commentaar. Dus ik heb nu die Asus Zenpro besteld.
sambalbaj @Marve794 februari 2023 15:11
Dan heb je de verkeerde lijn te pakken; UniFi is een andere categorie dan Amplifi.

Maar de Alien lijn, de nieuwste Amplifi heeft dus wel Wifi 6.
En het mooie van deze update is dat je met een Alien router als basis verder kan gaan uitbreiden als je bijvoorbeeld de HD routers nog wilt houden.

uitvoering: Amplifi Alien
Marve79 @sambalbaj4 februari 2023 17:30
Ja die zag ik ook idd maar die heeft geen wifi 6e. Wellicht niet heel boeiend maar als ik toch een nieuwe set koop heb ik die wel graag. Bovendien zijn de reviews ook niet geweldig
fwinters 5 februari 2023 19:28
Ik draai nog steeds alles op Amplifi Instant. Niet het allersnelste maar aangezien ons internet beperkt is tot 300 Mbps voldoet dit prima. Ik heb het basis pakket van 2 mesh nodes uitgebreid met 2 extra routers als mesh points en alles is met ethernet backbone verbonden. Nooit eerder had ik zo een stabiel netwerk. Nu dus op 4.0.0. De support is gewoon geweldig. Dit systeem draait nu al 3 jaren als een zonnetje... Ik hoop ook op een 6e versie, dan kan ik upgraden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fwinters op 22 juli 2024 20:21]

pvanmegen 15 februari 2023 16:47
Ik heb sinds 4.0 wel problemen met de Amplify HD, alles netjes geupgrade en terug naar fabrieksinstellingen maar hij valt om de paar minuten uit. Is wel iets om rekening mee te houden als je update...
ad6922 @pvanmegen30 maart 2023 00:35
Herkenbaar. Via de webbrowser kan je een rollback doen naar 3.7.1. Op die versie draaide die altijd vlekkeloos

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq