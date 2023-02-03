Ubiquiti heeft voor zijn routers uit het AmpliFi High Density WiFi System kort geleden nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Dit is een wifisysteem dat werkt met één router en eventueel een of meer satellieten, waarmee het een meshwifisysteem vormt. Het systeem is gericht op een makkelijke installatie van een volledig dekkend wifinetwerk thuis, zonder dat daarvoor diepgaande netwerkkennis nodig is. De router is voorzien van een klein touchscreen en kan tot in de details ingesteld worden via een iOS- of Android-app. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We are removing restrictions to pair AmpliFi HD(AFi-P-HD, AFi-HD-R, AFi-G) family devices to AmpliFi Alien setups where Alien is the gateway. Before adoption, AFi-HD devices must be on 4.0.0 firmware or later and unpaired from the previous kit. Firmware can be manually upgraded using a firmware file through the AmpliFi web UI.

Access the web UI update section http://amplifi.lan/sysupdate.php. Select the device you want to upgrade by clicking on it. Click on "Click to select a file" button; select a correct firmware file saved on your desktop device; click Upload. After the firmware update file has been uploaded, click on "Update now" button. The AmpliFi device will perform a firmware update and restart.

Removing restrictions to pair AmpliFi HD (AFi-P-HD, AFi-HD-R, AFi-G) family devices to AmpliFi Alien. **

IPv6 improvements

Minor improvements and fixes.

** The Alien router must be the main gateway in the network. Some features like DFS channels won't work in such a configuration. Requires AFi-HD and AFi-ALN to be on 4.0.0 or later firmware before adoption.