Versie 6.12 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- E-book viewer: Read aloud: On Windows switch to using the new Microsoft speech subsystem with access to more voices.
Note that this means that old voice, speed and audio devices setting will not be used so a reconfiguration might be needed..
- calibre:// URL scheme: allow specifying a Virtual library for show_book URLs. Closes tickets: 2003712
- Add by ISBN: Allow adding using identifiers other than ISBN as well. Closes tickets: 2003227
- Update bundled Qt to 6.4 this means calibre on macOS is now only supported on Big Sur and newer.
- Spell check dialog: Allow up and down arrow keys to work regardless of focus.
- Allow multiple Template tester dialogs. Closes tickets: 2002257
New news sources
- Windows MTP device driver: Ignore failure to enumerate objects inside non-root folders.There are apparently a lot of devices out there that fail in this way. So rather than aborting the scan simply ignore the folder.
- Book list: Fix a regression in the previous release that broke dragging to select multiple books.
- Content server viewer: Fix reload book not actually reloading until the browser is also refreshed. Closes tickets: 2004197
- E-book viewer: Fix occasional false warning about highlight being overwritten. Closes tickets: 2003916
- E-book viewer: Fix detection of selected highlights when all text is selected. Closes tickets: 2003908
- Fix an error when embedding metadata into a large number of books. Closes tickets: 2003729
- When updating metadata in EPUB 2 files and no language is specified, do not remove the <dc:language> tag as this causes epubcheck to complain. Instead set the language to "und". Closes tickets: 2004522
- Wireless device driver: Remove the timeout for initial connection. Closes tickets: 2004083
- Use an icon rather than a color to report errors in fields and the search box. Closes tickets: 2003652
- Conversion dialog: Regex builder: Workaround bug in Qt that prevented searching for non breaking spaces in the wizard used to test search expressions.
- Spell check dialog: move down after correcting word, not up. Closes tickets: 2002864
- Get books: Fix Mobileread store plugin not working. Closes tickets: 2002534
Improved news sources
- Boston Globe Print Edition
- Observer Reach Foundation
- Jerusalem Post
- LiveMint
- The Seattle Times
- India Today
- Outlook Magazine
- Live Mint
- Irish Independent
- Irish Times