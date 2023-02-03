Astonsoft heeft versie 11.2.4 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog sinds versie 11.2.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 11.2.4 Buttons on the main toolbar now act as expected if changing size of the EPIM’s main window

Improved synchronization with EPIM Cloud, Google Calendar, iCloud and ownCloud services

Customizations for bulleted lists in Notes will be saved and applied to new lists

Fixed exporting of tasks from different lists into available export formats

Fixed an issue with Reply All in Mail

Bug fixes and other minor improvements New in EssentialPIM 11.2.3 Consolidated view for tasks is back

Category button on the main toolbar for quick and easy assign of different categories to items in Calendar, Tasks, and Mail (enable by customizing the toolbar)

New sorting option “As in Tasks Module” for Sidebars and Today

Improved synchronization with Toodledo

You can now apply filters for Follow Up column in Tasks and Mail

Flagged tasks respect “Enable “Show in Calendar” by default” option

Fixed AV error in Tasks after switching to Kanban Board

Fixed many other known issues