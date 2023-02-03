Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.75

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.75.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al februari is, wordt deze versie als de januariuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

January 2023 (version 1.75)

Welcome to the January 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

Versienummer Visual Studio Code 1.75
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Bestandsgrootte 88,82MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

07:30 Visual Studio Code 1.101.0 0
16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
Visual Studio Code

sebastiaan1997 3 februari 2023 11:19
De "Profiles" functie zit ik persoonlijk al een tijdje op te wachten, iedere keer bleef hij op de roadmap staan, en iedere keer werd deze niet opgepakt. Eindelijk af van allerlei extensies die ik alleen bij bepaalde workloads nodig heb, en de bijbehorende bloat in de zijbalk.
Keypunchie @sebastiaan19973 februari 2023 15:11
Ja, op de een of andere manier blijven de extensies zich opstapelen. Op een Intel Mac begin ik dit nu wel te merken.

Ik breng niet veel tijd in de IDE door (ik ben geen ontwikkelaar, maar moet soms wel software doorlopen), dus het is nog geen drama, maar ook op de ‘low-end’ moet het wel een beetje snappy blijven.
RoestVrijStaal @sebastiaan19973 februari 2023 19:33
Ga eens een keer kritisch door de lijst van extensies heen?

Ik heb de laatste keer toch 3-5 extensies weg kunnen gooien omdat de functionaliteit ervan tegenwoordig in VSCode gebakken zit.
YoeriOppelaar 3 februari 2023 09:55
De "Easier multi-view resizing" lijkt me een waardevolle toevoeging. Sinds kort werk ik op een ultra wide en heb gemerkt dat alles wel redelijk te verdelen is, maar nog wel wat te statisch. Ga ik van het weekend maar eens uit proberen en kijken of dit beter bevalt.

