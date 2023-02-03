Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.75.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al februari is, wordt deze versie als de januariuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
January 2023 (version 1.75)
Welcome to the January 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Profiles - Create and share profiles to configure extensions, settings, shortcuts, and more.
- VS Marketplace signing - Published extensions now code signed by default.
- Accessibility improvements - Terminal screen reader mode, new keyboard shortcuts.
- Easier multi-view resizing - Drag layout corners to resize multiple views at once.
- Tree view search history - Quickly rerun previous searches in tree views.
- Better Terminal link detection - Detect links containing spaces, brackets, line and column formats.
- New Git commands - Stash staged changes and delete remote tags from within VS Code.
- Dark+ and Light+ V2 themes - Try the experimental color themes and let us know what you think.
- Jupyter Notebook topics - Using notebooks on the web, how to manage Jupyter kernels.
- AI Tools in VS Code - Learn about AI-powered completions with GitHub Copilot.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.