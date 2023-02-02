Software-update: AIMP 5.11 build 2421

AIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.11 build 2421 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

New:
  • Audio converter: support for QAAC64 command line encoder
  • Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata
  • Player: internet radio - support for streams with 24 bit per sample or above
  • Playlist: support for "comment" tag field
  • Music library: an ability to group items in table by parent folder (use filename column for that)
Updated:
  • General: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.6
  • General: support for surrogate characters in utf8-stream
  • Skin engine: memory consumption that required for text rendering reduced at 33%
Fixed:
  • Player - chapters in QuickTime format (MP4) cannot be read by 64-bit app version
  • Player - the "previous/next track" commands will be ignored if it called while next track is pre-loading
  • Playlist - Linux - items reordering via drag-n-drop does not work
  • Music library - find missplaced files - search button is inactive until you select at least one entry
  • Music library - an error occurs on attempt to start bookmark playback if bookmark source and playing playlists are unavailable
  • Scheduler - the "suspend playback on end of file" command conflicts with the "add pause between tracks" option
  • Plugins - scrobbler - artist field has no link

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer AIMP 5.11 build 2421
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 14,88MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 02-02-2023 20:48
17 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

02-02-2023 • 20:48

17

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AIMP

AIMP

Reacties (17)

MrMarcie 2 februari 2023 22:58
Russisch? Nee, dank je.
DamirB @MrMarcie3 februari 2023 01:23
Omdat? Dit is een gratis product dus je maakt je niet schuldig aan het subsidiëren van de Russische economie en wie weet is deze persoon wel harstikke tegen de oorlog (ik heb me er niet in verdiept dus geen idee). Lijkt me een beetje slechte zaak zo te reageren puur omdat het iets met Rusland te maken heeft. Als ik mensen tegenkom die uit Rusland komen trek ik ook niet gelijk conclusies, lijkt mij erg ongezond.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DamirB op 24 juli 2024 15:56]

CM0102 @DamirB3 februari 2023 01:35
Dit is een gratis product dus je maakt je niet schuldig aan het subsidiëren van de Russische economie
Dit is wel heel makkelijk gedacht. Tiktok is ook gratis maar de Chinese overheid profiteert daar maar al te graag in mee. Zo gek is de gedachte toch niet dat er vraagtekens worden geplaatst bij software van Russische makelij?
DamirB @CM01023 februari 2023 10:23
Goed punt, in mijn vlugheid ging ik even uit dat het open source was. Al levert TikTok natuurlijk aanzienlijk meer relevante data op dan een muziekspeler
Microwilly @DamirB11 februari 2023 08:02
Welke rechten heeft TikTok op ios/android. En welke rechten krijgt een media speler op Windows.. gebruik je op deze Windows machine B.V. ook je mail of nog erger je bank account? :9
Rageplay @DamirB3 februari 2023 02:33
Helemaal mee eens. Ik hoop echt dat we wat verder zijn dan mensen zo snel op 1 hoop te gooien; geldt ook binnen de tech-wereld.
Rageplay @MrMarcie3 februari 2023 01:14
Want..?
Microwilly @Rageplay5 februari 2023 19:09
https://www.bnnvara.nl/jo...espreekt-bom-op-nederland

Ik neem het risico ook liever niet! Weet uiteraard dat er ook goede russen zijn. Maar op het moment bepaald maar een kleine groep mensen daar hoe het gaat. En als een software pakket goed loopt. dan kun je daar alles in verwerken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Microwilly op 24 juli 2024 15:56]

Leeuwtje @MrMarcie3 februari 2023 06:11
Hier ook!
DikkieDick 3 februari 2023 08:21
Ik ga het toch eens proberen. Net vorige week MediaMonkey geïnstalleerd maar die heeft nog al eens de onhebbelijke neiging om exceptions te genereren en dan is de enige oplossing herstarten. En ben op d'1 of andere manier na zo'n kwart eeuw (of hoe lang het er ook maar is) een beetje uitgegekeken op Winamp. :-)
Rocketman 3 februari 2023 08:59
Ik gebruik Aimp al jaren, nadat Winamp gestopt was. Ik vind het een zeer prettige muziekspeler en zie niet in hoe ik de Russische dictatuur en agressie zou steunen. Ik sluit me dan ook aan bij de visie van Damirb.
Scooterguy @Rocketman4 februari 2023 09:16
Idem hier, laatst nog Winamp opnieuw geïnstalleerd, maar toch terug naar Aimp gegaan wegens het veel vlotter werken en alle extra's die erbij mogelijk zijn.
Orgel 3 februari 2023 12:21
Het is werkelijk te dom voor woorden die reacties hier omdat het 'Russisch' is. Alsof die ontwikkelaars wat aan die oorlog kunnen doen omdat het 'Russisch' is. Koop dan ook geen Duitse auto meer omdat...laat maar. Ongelofelijk |:(
Anoniem: 1745418 3 februari 2023 13:07
Hier nog steeds WinAmp It Really Whips the Llama's Ass
Met plugins speelt werkelijk alles van acc tot wav
En natuurlijk sound files van alle spel computers uit het verleden
Rocketman @Anoniem: 17454183 februari 2023 18:17
Aimp, It Really Whips the Putin's Ass, geintje!
dfury 3 februari 2023 18:14
foobar2000 of Strawberry.
Anoniem: 1745418 @dfury4 februari 2023 14:24
Foobar2000 ken ik
Heeft ook de plugins om mijn enorme collectie game muziek af te spelen
Strawberry kende ik nog niet, maar ziet er goed uit

