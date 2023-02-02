Versie 5.11 build 2421 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::
New:
Updated:
- Audio converter: support for QAAC64 command line encoder
- Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata
- Player: internet radio - support for streams with 24 bit per sample or above
- Playlist: support for "comment" tag field
- Music library: an ability to group items in table by parent folder (use filename column for that)
Fixed:
- General: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.6
- General: support for surrogate characters in utf8-stream
- Skin engine: memory consumption that required for text rendering reduced at 33%
- Player - chapters in QuickTime format (MP4) cannot be read by 64-bit app version
- Player - the "previous/next track" commands will be ignored if it called while next track is pre-loading
- Playlist - Linux - items reordering via drag-n-drop does not work
- Music library - find missplaced files - search button is inactive until you select at least one entry
- Music library - an error occurs on attempt to start bookmark playback if bookmark source and playing playlists are unavailable
- Scheduler - the "suspend playback on end of file" command conflicts with the "add pause between tracks" option
- Plugins - scrobbler - artist field has no link