Versie 5.11 build 2421 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

New: Audio converter: support for QAAC64 command line encoder

Player: internet-radio - support for JSON-based metadata

Player: internet radio - support for streams with 24 bit per sample or above

Playlist: support for "comment" tag field

Music library: an ability to group items in table by parent folder (use filename column for that) Updated: General: the WavPack codec has been updated to v5.6

General: support for surrogate characters in utf8-stream

Skin engine: memory consumption that required for text rendering reduced at 33% Fixed: Player - chapters in QuickTime format (MP4) cannot be read by 64-bit app version

Player - the "previous/next track" commands will be ignored if it called while next track is pre-loading

Playlist - Linux - items reordering via drag-n-drop does not work

Music library - find missplaced files - search button is inactive until you select at least one entry

Music library - an error occurs on attempt to start bookmark playback if bookmark source and playing playlists are unavailable

Scheduler - the "suspend playback on end of file" command conflicts with the "add pause between tracks" option

Plugins - scrobbler - artist field has no link