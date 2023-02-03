Versie 29.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een fout de dag erna ook meteen 29.0.2. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze eerste update sindsdien zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
29.0.2 Hotfix Changes
29.0.1 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed a bug introduced in 29.0.1 which caused sources with an upward compressor filter to stop audio playback under certain circumstances
- Fixed the "NVIDIA AUDIO Effects SDK is outdated" message appearing on the noise reduction filter properties when the SDK wasn't installed
- Fixed a crash that could happen if you use NVIDIA's audio effect filters and then later uninstall the SDK
- Fixed the expander and upward compressor audio filters sounding distorted
- Added "Knee Width" option to the upward compressor audio filter to improve quality
- Fixed a bug where overriding the theme on Linux could cause the program not to start up
- Fixed software rendering not working properly on Linux
- Fixed a bug where the Stats window/panel would show an incorrect disk space calculation when pausing recordings
- Fixed a bug on Windows where the "Force SDR" setting in window capture wasn't showing up
- Fixed a bug on macOS where the virtual camera would show up red
- Fixed a bug where Linux captures would not work correctly on X11
- Fixed a crash on Linux when using Wayland and trying to use the automatic scene switcher
- Fixed a bug where alpha wouldn't output properly when setting OBS to use BGRA color format
- Fixed a crash on startup when OBS was minimized
- Fixed a bug where projectors could look washed out when projecting SDR content while using an HDR display
- Fixed a bug on Windows where secondary displays could sometimes not show up in the display capture properties
- Fixed a crash when using the virtual camera as an OBS source and changing the canvas resolution
- Fixed a bug on macOS where the properties window would go behind the main window after opening a file selection dialog
- Fixed a bug where profile encoder settings would not properly update when switching between services that require a different encoder
- Fixed a bug in custom ffmpeg output mode where RTMP would force certain encoders