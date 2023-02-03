Versie 29.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een fout de dag erna ook meteen 29.0.2. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze eerste update sindsdien zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

29.0.2 Hotfix Changes Fixed a bug introduced in 29.0.1 which caused sources with an upward compressor filter to stop audio playback under certain circumstances 29.0.1 Hotfix Changes Fixed the "NVIDIA AUDIO Effects SDK is outdated" message appearing on the noise reduction filter properties when the SDK wasn't installed

Fixed a crash that could happen if you use NVIDIA's audio effect filters and then later uninstall the SDK

Fixed the expander and upward compressor audio filters sounding distorted

Added "Knee Width" option to the upward compressor audio filter to improve quality

Fixed a bug where overriding the theme on Linux could cause the program not to start up

Fixed software rendering not working properly on Linux

Fixed a bug where the Stats window/panel would show an incorrect disk space calculation when pausing recordings

Fixed a bug on Windows where the "Force SDR" setting in window capture wasn't showing up

Fixed a bug on macOS where the virtual camera would show up red

Fixed a bug where Linux captures would not work correctly on X11

Fixed a crash on Linux when using Wayland and trying to use the automatic scene switcher

Fixed a bug where alpha wouldn't output properly when setting OBS to use BGRA color format

Fixed a crash on startup when OBS was minimized

Fixed a bug where projectors could look washed out when projecting SDR content while using an HDR display

Fixed a bug on Windows where secondary displays could sometimes not show up in the display capture properties

Fixed a crash when using the virtual camera as an OBS source and changing the canvas resolution

Fixed a bug on macOS where the properties window would go behind the main window after opening a file selection dialog

Fixed a bug where profile encoder settings would not properly update when switching between services that require a different encoder

Fixed a bug in custom ffmpeg output mode where RTMP would force certain encoders