Software-update: OBS Studio 29.0.2

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 29.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een fout de dag erna ook meteen 29.0.2. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze eerste update sindsdien zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

29.0.2 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed a bug introduced in 29.0.1 which caused sources with an upward compressor filter to stop audio playback under certain circumstances
29.0.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed the "NVIDIA AUDIO Effects SDK is outdated" message appearing on the noise reduction filter properties when the SDK wasn't installed
  • Fixed a crash that could happen if you use NVIDIA's audio effect filters and then later uninstall the SDK
  • Fixed the expander and upward compressor audio filters sounding distorted
  • Added "Knee Width" option to the upward compressor audio filter to improve quality
  • Fixed a bug where overriding the theme on Linux could cause the program not to start up
  • Fixed software rendering not working properly on Linux
  • Fixed a bug where the Stats window/panel would show an incorrect disk space calculation when pausing recordings
  • Fixed a bug on Windows where the "Force SDR" setting in window capture wasn't showing up
  • Fixed a bug on macOS where the virtual camera would show up red
  • Fixed a bug where Linux captures would not work correctly on X11
  • Fixed a crash on Linux when using Wayland and trying to use the automatic scene switcher
  • Fixed a bug where alpha wouldn't output properly when setting OBS to use BGRA color format
  • Fixed a crash on startup when OBS was minimized
  • Fixed a bug where projectors could look washed out when projecting SDR content while using an HDR display
  • Fixed a bug on Windows where secondary displays could sometimes not show up in the display capture properties
  • Fixed a crash when using the virtual camera as an OBS source and changing the canvas resolution
  • Fixed a bug on macOS where the properties window would go behind the main window after opening a file selection dialog
  • Fixed a bug where profile encoder settings would not properly update when switching between services that require a different encoder
  • Fixed a bug in custom ffmpeg output mode where RTMP would force certain encoders

OBS Studio

Versienummer 29.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 03-02-2023 17:29
5 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

03-02-2023 • 17:29

5

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: OBS Studio

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

O085105116N 3 februari 2023 17:41
Recent pas kennis mee gemaakt. Fijn programma om mee te werken. Crashed wel af en toe op een M1
Roel1966 @O085105116N3 februari 2023 17:49
Er zullen denk ik vast wel updates zijn voor de M1 want dat lijkt mij meer een videochip probleem van de M1.
O085105116N @Roel19663 februari 2023 18:34
Ik heb 29.0.0. Geïnstalleerd op Ventura 13.2. Daar crashed ie dus af en toe op. Los van deze update van obs ben ik up2date.

Ik zie nu dat er een aantal crashes zijn opgelost in deze versie. Maar snel ff updaten dan :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door O085105116N op 23 juli 2024 07:11]

Roel1966 @O085105116N3 februari 2023 18:46
Ik zie nu dat er een aantal crashes zijn opgelost in deze versie.
Zie het nu ook pas staan, fixes voor MacOS :)
Roel1966 3 februari 2023 17:47
Toevallig afgelopen week weer eens OBS studio geïnstalleerd deels om een camera te testen voor gebruik als webcam. Het blijft in elk geval best een handige tool en het mij opgevallen is dat de layout flink onder de loep genomen is.

