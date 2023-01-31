Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7336 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements We're pleased to announce the public release of Macrium Reflect v8.1. Please see here for more information.

Changed Block Tracker: This release fixes a problem with the previous release, v8.1.7280, that caused a BSoD for some users.

Imaging: When reading some Bitlocker volumes, Reflect could attempt to allocate an erroneously large block of memory. This has been resolved.

System Restore: Staging a system restore from Windows would sometimes fail to automatically reboot after the restore completed within the rescue environment. This has been resolved.

Macrium Image Guardian: During data de-duplication operations on Windows Server, the File Server Data Management Host (FSDMHOST.EXE) process would be blocked from opening Reflect image files. This has been resolved.

General: Lower than actual write speed values were shown in Disk Write Performance tool. This has been resolved.

Rescue Media: We've updated the Windows PE 10 download to version 2004.

viBoot: We've added VirtualBox 7.0 support to viBoot. VirtualBox VMs sometimes would not show in viBoot GUI. This has been resolved.

