Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7336 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements
  • We're pleased to announce the public release of Macrium Reflect v8.1. Please see here for more information.
  • Changed Block Tracker: This release fixes a problem with the previous release, v8.1.7280, that caused a BSoD for some users.
  • Imaging: When reading some Bitlocker volumes, Reflect could attempt to allocate an erroneously large block of memory. This has been resolved.
  • System Restore: Staging a system restore from Windows would sometimes fail to automatically reboot after the restore completed within the rescue environment. This has been resolved.
  • Macrium Image Guardian: During data de-duplication operations on Windows Server, the File Server Data Management Host (FSDMHOST.EXE) process would be blocked from opening Reflect image files. This has been resolved.
  • General: Lower than actual write speed values were shown in Disk Write Performance tool. This has been resolved.
  • Rescue Media: We've updated the Windows PE 10 download to version 2004.
  • viBoot:
    • We've added VirtualBox 7.0 support to viBoot.
    • VirtualBox VMs sometimes would not show in viBoot GUI. This has been resolved.

Versienummer Macrium Reflect 8.1.7336
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Bron: Paramount Software

Update-historie

20-05 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8576 0
02-04 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8495 0
22-02 Macrium Reflect X 10.0.8447 10
22-10 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8325 9
08-10 Macrium Home Reflect 8.1.8311 18
07-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8110 14
05-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.8017 2
03-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7909 35
02-'24 Macrium Reflect Home 8.1.7847 23
12-'23 Macrium Reflect 8.1.7784 4
DrPoncho 31 januari 2023 11:32
Helaas is v8 de laatste met een free variant, vanaf nu alleen nog betaald:

https://www.ghacks.net/20...ct-free-is-being-retired/
bilkin2005 31 januari 2023 09:29
Fijn dat de bugs uit v8.1.7280 zijn opgelost. Wat ik verder fijn vind is dat de status van de taak rechtstreeks in het programma te zien is.

Iets wat opvalt is dat de taak prioriteit een streepje terug is gegaan. Als ik de waarde op maximaal zet (high priority) dan beginnen bij mij audio en video te stotteren.

Verder goed programma d.m.v. backups en restores kan ik makkelijk nieuwe software testen.
d-super 31 januari 2023 14:42
Ben sinds kort overgestapt op Hasleo Backup Suite Free, werkt net zo goed en is ook gratis.
Jets 1 februari 2023 08:54
@d-super zal het zelf niet gebruiken omdat ik werk met Acronis, maar bedankt voor de tip!

